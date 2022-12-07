Can you play Final Fantasy XIV on Steam Deck?

Dexerto's Hardware and Deals writer. A lover of bad games and beige PCs, he has found himself writing about these things for over a decade. You can get in touch with him over email: joel.loynds@dexerto.com.

Can you play Final Fantasy XIV on the Steam Deck? If you’re in the mood for Square-Enix’s smash-hit MMO on the go, you might be in luck.

The rise of Final Fantasy XIV as one of the best MMOs around is a long, long tale. From its doomed first version to the A Realm Reborn arc, the game is flourishing. Not even just as an MMO, but as a Final Fantasy game, with it routinely being lauded for its fascinating story and fan service.

Though, we never did get it on the Switch. However, the Steam Deck is here to save the day. While you might need to take additional steps to get non-Steam versions to work, the game does run natively via Proton. Proton is Valve’s take on Wine, a translation layer between Linux and Windows apps to get them to run as you’d expect.

Article continues after ad

Valve does indicate on its website that it is currently ‘playable’, due to the need to input text via a keyboard at certain points. Essentially, if you want to talk to folk, you might have to use the Steam Deck’s virtual keyboard with Steam + X.

The Steam Deck is a great way to play the game, as the MMO was always designed around catering to every play style. The game is also outfitted to be easily playable on controllers, Final Fantasy XIV is actually impressive in what it offers to those on a console.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Those using the official Steam Deck Dock or an alternative, like the JSAUX, might want to consider some accessories for those times that you want to settle in for the night. You might want to consider a mouse and keyboard once docked too.

Article continues after ad

Where to buy Final Fantasy XIV

Final Fantasy XIV is available via Steam directly, but if you have a Humble Choice subscription, you can save a few bucks on the game’s Complete Edition.

If you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.