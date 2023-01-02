Fortnite returning to iOS in 2023? Epic Games CEO teases Battle Royale’s comeback

Brad is Dexerto's Australian Deputy Editor, covering all aspects of the gaming industry, online entertainment, and broader pop culture. With a history in the Oceanic esports scene, Brad has also helped elevate many of the region's top pro players and content creators. You can contact Brad at brad.norton@dexerto.com or on Twitter: @GoGoYubari__

It appears Fortnite may finally be returning to iOS devices in 2023 as Epic Games CEO has teased the Battle Royale’s comeback to Apple hardware after years of legal dealings.

Fortnite has been absent from the App Store for the past two years, at least by conventional means. While a few workarounds have come and gone, the mega-popular Battle Royale title has largely been blocked on iOS devices due to Epic’s legal spat with Apple.

Initially, Epic Games violated Apple’s rules by overriding App Store purchases and implementing their own shop directly in Fortnite. Apple responded by removing the game from its platform, which soon led to a lawsuit from the acclaimed game publisher, one they ultimately lost.

Fast forward two years and although Epic suggested Fortnite may not return for half a decade, it appears the gears are now in motion much sooner than expected. If a vague tease from Epic CEO Tim Sweeney is anything to go by, Fortnite could very well be back on iOS at some stage in 2023.

“Next year on iOS!” Sweeney said on Twitter just hours before 2023 came into focus. While the initial post itself obviously doesn’t mention Fortnite explicitly, a follow-up image of the BR’s in-game celebration for the new year is quite indicative.

The year has only just begun, so there’s no telling just yet exactly when fans might be able to play Fortnite on Apple devices. Though it appears the game’s return to iOS is indeed on track for this calendar year.

Given the historic scope of the legal battle between the two tech giants, and all the in-game items that came with it, it’s safe to expect a big splash across Fortnite when the game does return to iOS in 2023. We’ll be sure to keep you posted here as further details emerge.