Final Fantasy 16 trailer at PlayStation Showcase reveals exhilarating combat

Final Fantasy 16 continued to unveil more exciting combat sequences at the May 2023 PlayStation Showcase.

Final Fantasy 16 is on track to be one of the biggest releases of 2023. The upcoming game puts a twist on previous FF installments with its action-oriented combat system instead of a turn-based strategy. The title also marks the first Final Fantasy game to receive a mature rating.

Additionally, Final Fantasy 16’s world of Valisthea has lore so extensive that the developers couldn’t keep up.

Article continues after ad

Ahead of its release, the Square Enix team has announced several aspects of JRPG – including the name of Clive’s Chocobo and his abilities and skill tree. Now, here’s what the May 2023 PlayStation Showcase revealed.

Final Fantasy 16 debuted more alluring gameplay at PlayStation Showcase

At the PlayStation Showcase, Square Enix featured several Final Fantasy 16 characters like Clive, Cidolfus, and Benedikta. The gaming company also included combat cutscenes that kept viewers on the edge of their seats.

In April 2023, Final Fantasy 16 received its own PlayStation State of Play – where they showed off 20 minutes of gameplay.

Article continues after ad

While prospective Final Fantasy 16 players haven’t yet played the base game, producer Naoki Yoshida has commented on the possibility of DLC.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

“We have no idea if people are going to fall in love with Valisthea and fall in love with Clive’s story and want to see more of the world and more of its characters,” Yoshida remarked.

“So while we always want to consider DLC or spinoffs or those types of things where you can learn more about the game, first we want to see if Valisthea and Clive are really things players around the world want to see more of and then make that decision.”

Article continues after ad

If you missed the May 2023 PlayStation Showcase, check out our article on how to watch the event.