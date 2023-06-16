Final Fantasy XVI player showcases killer combat skills ahead of release

Final Fantasy XVI’s demo version was made available on June 12 with the full game being only a week away from release. However, a certain player in the community has showcased some impressive combat skills by making the most out of what is available in the demo.

Final Fantasy XVI has a brand-new combat system that completely revamps the style of its predecessors. The brand-new Final Fantasy game does not have turn-based combat, instead, it is free-flowing similar to other RPG games.

Hence, the potential you have is enhanced significantly and players have started to realize it already. Here is what we saw from the community when it comes to the combat of Final Fantasy XVI.

Square Enix Final Fantasy XVI player provides deep dive into the game’s impressive combat.

Final Fantasy XVI players left impressed by the potential of its combat system

The discussion regarding the combat of Final Fantasy XVI was started by a Reddit user named No_Cricket_2824. This user posted footage from another player who was showcasing the combat system of Final Fantasy XVI.

The footage left every other player stunned as they witnessed how brilliant it looks. The video showcased Clive using his Phoenix style where the player used both ground as well as air combos to take down the enemies.

The player was finishing off one enemy and dashing into another one instantly and also using their pet within the combo strings. Overall, it was so impressive that other players are simply left wondering what the full game will offer.

One such player commented that “I need to see someone do an Odin Eikon combo mad video” while discussing the full potential of the game as well as praising the user from the clip. Another player mentioned that “I can’t wait to play the full game and practice on stuff that won’t die in a few hits” while showing their excitement about the game.

There were players who also praised the improvements that Final Fantasy XVI is bringing to the table. One such player commented that “this game is going to be phenomenally better than for what everyone is already praising it for” while discussing everything that Final Fantasy XVI is doing right.

Hence, it looks like players are finally realizing that even though it is not turn-based, this new combat system has its own positives that are worth diving into. There is no doubt that once the game releases, the entire community will dive into this brand-new combat system and put their maximum effort to bring forth the best that it has to offer.