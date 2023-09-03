Final Fantasy XVI update 1.10 patch notes: DLCs & PC version unveiled

Square Enix unveiled a free game update for Final Fantasy XVI at PAX West 2023, as well as announcing that two paid DLCs and a PC version are in the pipeline.

Square Enix continues to fuel the excitement around Final Fantasy XVI, managing to surprise fans at PAX West 2023 with a series of major announcements.

The game’s English voice actors were present at a special panel, where producer Naoki Yoshida revealed that a free update for the game is available today. But that’s not all — Yoshida also confirmed the development of two paid DLCs and a PC version of the game with more information on the way about both.

The free update, available for download immediately, introduces two exciting new features.

The first part of the free update is a weapon skin feature. This allows players to change the appearance of Clive’s weapon to any other blade they own, without affecting the stats of the currently equipped weapon.

The second part of the update brings alternate outfits for characters Clive, Jill, Torgal, Ambrosia, and Joshua. Players can toggle between the default and additional outfits with ease, offering a fresh look while journeying through Valisthea.

Yoshida’s message also touched upon the development of two paid DLCs. Not much was revealed about the paid DLCs other than a mission to expand the world of Valisthea and its story in response to the community’s desire for more content.

And there was great news for fans wanting to play Final Fantasy XVI on PC, as well. Yoshida announced that development for a PC version of Final Fantasy XVI is in progress, with more information expected to be released before the end of the year.

Final Fantasy XVI players can find the full 1.10 patch notes below.

Final Fantasy XVI is showing no signs of slowing down, with Square Enix committed to delivering exciting new features for the community.