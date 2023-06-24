Final Fantasy 16 review bombers claim game “completely betrays” fans

Final Fantasy 16 is being review bombed for its PlayStation 5 exclusivity and differences from other FF entries.

Following its release on June 22, 2023, Final Fantasy 16 has nearly perfect reviews from major gaming websites. Critics praise the recent entry in the Square Enix franchise for taking a different yet impressive direction compared to other Final Fantasy titles.

Nevertheless, some players are not impressed with how much the devs altered FF16 in comparison to other JRPGs. For example, the action-oriented combat system was a huge adjustment from Final Fantasy’s turn-based battles.

Article continues after ad

Therefore, FF fans had to get accustomed to such a contrasting gameplay experience. However, some users don’t believe the title should be considered a Final Fantasy game, or even JRPG.

Final Fantasy 16 reviews criticize game’s different approach

Square Enix

At the time of writing, Final Fantasy 16 holds a 7.4/10 User Score compared to an 88 Metascore on Metacritic. Most reviews slam the installment for losing its identity and playing more like Devil May Cry than a Final Fantasy entry.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

However, some people have review bombed Final Fantasy 16 for being a PlayStation 5 exclusive. “The exclusivity of Final Fantasy XVI to the PlayStation platform has ignited a firestorm of controversy and dismay within the fan community, and understandably so,” one review read.

Article continues after ad

“This work completely betrays players who like Final Fantasy. It is not an RPG at all, but an ACT work without depth, and it only learned the fur of DMC5,” a reviewer wrote.

“In its attempt to evolve as an RPG franchise, FF16 completely loses its identity and consistency,” another player said. “At one point you feel like you’re playing a Devil May Cry wannabe game, which suddenly shifts to being a shallow MMO RPG with laughably dull and outdated side quest design.”

Article continues after ad

Unfortunately, some console-exclusive games can cause division among gamers. Check out our article to learn more about a Starfield petition demanding the game launch on PlayStation.