Final Fantasy 16 party members: Can you play or control them?

Final Fantasy 16 may tell the story of Clive but he’s far from alone in his journey, being met with plenty of allies – but are they party members and can you control them? Here’s everything you need to know.

Sure, Clive is the protagonist of Final Fantasy XVI and he’s who you’ll be playing as for the entire game, but if there’s one thing the Final Fantasy franchise excels at it’s introducing a plethora of exciting characters to the story.

So, can you have these characters join clive in a party – and best of all, can you control said characters? Let’s take a look and find out.

Are there party members in Final Fantasy 16?

Yes, there are party members in Final Fantasy 16. In fact, Clive is joined by a variety of party members throughout his adventure and is often seen with other characters more than he’s seen on his own, making battles pretty busy.

However, you’d be forgiven for thinking these party members are either killable or usable in such a battle. They cannot die but you also cannot use them effectively in a boss battle.

This is due to the fact that party members don’t attract the attention of bosses and deal a forgettable amount of damage. Such party members are only really there for the story.

Can you control the party members in Final Fantasy 16?

Unfortunately, the party members in Final Fantasy 16 can neither be played nor controlled.

In fact, they’re actually controlled by the game’s AI, meaning you don’t need to worry about controlling Clive and the other characters.

The only party member that you’ll have control over is Torgal, Clive’s adorable dog who will deal small damage and heal Clive a little when necessary.

There you have it, that’s everything you need to know about party members in Final Fantasy 16 as well as whether you can control them. While preparing for your next tricky battle, take a look at some of our other handy Final Fantasy XVI guides and content:

