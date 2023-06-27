Final Fantasy 16: Muddy Murder Location & How to defeat it

Final Fantasy 16 is filled with tricky battles, particularly with Muddy Murder. So, here’s how to find it in this popular game and take it down once and for all.

Sure, the Final Fantasy 16 story is engrossing, its characters are fantastic, and its weapons are powerful, but few elements are as enjoyable as the hunts you can take part in. They’re ideal for mastering the art of combat and really putting your skills to the test.

However, sometimes those battles are much harder than anticipated, meaning many players find themselves on the dying end of battle rather than coming out on top. This is entirely the case for Muddy Murder. So, to help with that, here’s how to find and defeat Muddy Murder in Final Fantasy 16.

Where to find Muddy Murder in Final Fantasy 16

You’ll be able to find Muddy Murder by speaking to Nektar to view the Hunt Board in the Hideaway. Once there, Clive will be told to look in the Hawk’s Cry Cliff region of Rosaria.

With that information simply follow these steps and you’ll be fighting Muddy Murder in no time:

Travel to Hawk’s Cry Cliff. Follow the main road north. Look for a valley on the right and follow it as the path curves west. Walk deeper into the valley until you see it.

The Muddy Murder may not be obvious as you first enter the valley, but keep walking and it’ll soon appear.

How to defeat Muddy Murder in Final Fantasy 16

Square Enix This is a tricky battle so approach carefully.

Fighting Muddy Murder when it first becomes available is a brave move, so we recommend waiting a while until you feel powerful enough.

When you do, you’ll want to study its move and spell attacks, which can be pretty tricky with its ability to Dual-cast spells.

So, to defeat Muddy Murder in Final Fantasy 16 you’ll want to watch for the delay between the spells casting time and the moment it hits Clive, keeping an eye out for where the spell will land, which will be shown through a marker on the ground. Dodge this or use the time to use quick abilities to deal damage. There’s no need to worry about staggers or punishing staggers, instead, focus on the damage and the staggers will come naturally.

Then, when Muddy Murder is at lower health, it’ll come in with more melee attacks. These are tricky to dodge so we recommend using a hit-and-run strategy to stay out of the way of most of its attacks. That and using healing whenever possible. Keep doing this and you’ll fell the tricky monster.

So, there you have it, that’s how to find and take down Muddy Murder in Final Fantasy 16. While traveling to this terrifying monster, take a look at some of our other handy Final Fantasy 16 guides and content

