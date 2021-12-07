How to get FFXIV Endwalker Grubhub pizza emote

Wondering how to get FFXIV Endwalker’s Grubhub pizza emote? Here’s everything you need to do to grab a slice in Final Fantasy XIV Online.

Final Fantasy XIV Online’s latest expansion, Endwalker, has finally hit screens. With players of every race and class strapping on their gear, Eorzea’s finest are preparing to close this chapter of the FFXIV story in style.

It turns out that fans aren’t the only ones that are celebrating the new content, as FFXIV has teamed up with American food delivery service, Grubhub, to bring avid Warriors of Light a unique new emote – and it involves pizza.

Advertisement

Are you looking to get the Grubhub X FFXIV pizza emote? Here’s everything you’ll need to know to score a slice of heaven.

Contents

Grubhub FFXIV pizza emote promo: Dates

You will be able to grab the free pizza emote from Thursday, December 9, at 4:30PM PST / 7:30PM EST to Wednesday, December 15, at 8:59PM PST / 11:59PM EST.

Read More: FFXIV Endwalker Patch notes

Additionally, if you place your order during the Game Awards on December 9, you’ll receive free delivery up to $6. The award ceremony runs from 4:30PM PST / 7:30 EST to 8:30PM PST / 11:30PM EST, and only the first 20,000 orders are eligible.

How to get Grubhub’s FFXIV pizza emote

In order to set up your own in-game pizza party, you’ll need to be located in North America. This is because Grubhub is an NA-based company, and we’re pretty sure they don’t deliver to other countries – after all, imagine the delivery fee!

Advertisement

All you’ll have to do is:

Order $15 worth of food on Grubhub and add the promo code “ENDWALKER.” On December 17, eligible orders will receive an email to the account Grubhub is registered to with an in-game code. Log into the FFXIV Mog Station. Choose what account you want to redeem the code on. The code is account-specific and can only be redeemed once. Select “Enter Item Code“ Enter the email code in the designated spaces at the bottom of the page. Speak to your Delivery Moogle in-game to claim your prize!

Thankfully the code does not expire, so you’ll be able to add it in your own time.

So that’s how to get the Grubhub FFXIV pizza emote in Endwalker! Looking to brush up on some fundamentals before throwing yourself into the fray? Here’s a few of our handy guides:

How to access FFXIV Online | How to level up fast in FFXIV Online | How to unlock Dancer | How to unlock the Red Mage in FFXIV Online | FFXIV Online Eureka Guide | FFXIV Glamour Guide | FFXIV Online hairstyles guide