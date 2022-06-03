Juventus set to return in FIFA 23 after four-year hiatus

FIFA 23 looks set to feature Serie A giants Juventus with full licensing for the first time since 2019, now that Konami’s exclusive partnership with the Italian club has come to an end.

One of the biggest factors that keeps EA Sports and its FIFA series ahead of the competition is the wide array of licenses they hold for various football leagues and clubs.

This enables the developers to deliver a more authentic experience, complete with real kits and stadia to help the fans feel truly immersed. FIFA 22 featured over 700 licensed teams from around the world, but a few big names were noticeably missing.

However, following the news that the J-League is to be removed, FIFA 23 will reportedly see the return of one of the biggest clubs missing from the roster – Juventus.

According to FIFA insider DonkTrading, FIFA 23 will mark the return of the Italian Giants for the first time since FIFA 19. Konami had penned an exclusive deal with The Old Lady to include them in PES / eFootball, but the leaker claims this had now come to an end.

This means that in FIFA 23 fans can play as Juventus in their official black and white strip and the Juventus Stadium will be fully recreated. The club’s players will also have the real-life badge on their Ultimate Team cards.

Since FIFA 20, due to the Konami partnership, Juve had been known as Piemonte Calcio and had a custom-made crest and kits, despite all players retaining their likeness.

🚨 Juventus is set to return in #FIFA23 – Badge, Kits & stadium 🏟

– No more Piemonte Calcio ❌ Their partnership with PES/E-football has ended. — Donk 🍊 (@DonkTrading) June 3, 2022

Juventus are one of four Serie A teams that have been missing from recent FIFA entires, along with Roma, Lazio, and Atalanta, all of which have been given new kits and badges designed by EA Sports.

Unfortunately, the three remaining clubs will still be unlicensed in FIFA 23 as their deals with Konami began later. Roma left in FIFA 21, while FIFA 22 was the first title without Atalanta and Lazio.

Although the Serie A still isn’t complete, players will be over the moon to see one of the biggest clubs in European football returning in FIFA 23. For more on this year’s entry in the series, check out everything we know about FIFA 23.