Are the NBA 2K24 servers down? How to check server status & maintenance

Games with online play are subject to server trouble from time to time, and NBA 2K is no exception. Here’s a look at how NBA 2K24 players can check the status of the servers.

Now that NBA 2K24 is live, basketball fans can now check out what the latest installment of the franchise has to offer, as well as the online open-world environment that is The City.

But what happens if a mode like MyCareer or MyTeam is unable to be accessed? Is it because the servers are down?

Here’s what NBA 2K24 players need to know about the status of the servers.

2K

Are the NBA 2K24 servers down?

As of 11:30 AM ET on September 9, the NBA 2K servers are back up and running.

However, many users reported issues logging into NBA 2K24 following the most recent update on the 9th.

This was followed up by the official 2K24 account tweeting about the issue and assuring players that the issue is being worked on.

Issues connecting to the server are often met with the 4b538e50 error code, one that traditionally means that you haven’t updated to the latest version of the game. However, those who have updated to the latest version are reporting that they can’t connect to the servers regardless of having the update installed.

We’ll update should 2K24 have server problems in the future.

How to check NBA 2K24 server status

There are a number of ways to check whether the servers are up or having problems in NBA 2K24.

The easiest way to see if the servers are up is by going on NBA 2K’s official server status page. Here, 2K keeps track of whether the game’s servers are up and running on the various consoles or are having problems.

Additionally, the NBA 2K24 servers page also tracks whether there are problems with individual modes.

If one can’t access this website for some reason, places like the Reddit NBA 2K, the official NBA 2K X account (@NBA2K), and Down Detector are other resources that could be of help.

