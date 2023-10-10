EA FC 24 players outraged as Pro Clubs still doesn’t work

EA FC 24 players are furious as Pro Club drop-in matches still don’t work weeks after the game’s launch.

EA FC 24 finally launched on September 29. Starting a new chapter with a complete rebrand, FC 24 also came with many new features across multiple modes.

Ultimate Team saw the introduction of Evolutions and the addition of women’s football, where players can choose to have both men and women on the pitch simultaneously. Meanwhile, Career mode also saw the addition of coaches to help improve your squad.

However, when it comes to Pro Clubs, mode has been left mainly untouched. However, players are furious as drop-in matches still don’t work.

EA FC 24 fans furious as Pro Clubs still broken

In an October 9 Reddit thread, FC 24 fan ‘b4rn5ey’ hit out at EA devs with their frustrations, explaining that Pro Clubs is still unplayable weeks after launch as players are unable to queue into drop-in matches.

“17 days… the only casual Pro Clubs mode has not worked. You made one statement almost 2 weeks ago ‘recognizing the issue’ and nothing has been communicated since,” the player hit out.

Furthermore, they explained that the issue has been prominent since the game’s beta, and is still not resolved. “17 days and I still can’t just load up the game and play the game mode I want to because of an issue that’s literally been there since the beta,” they said.

Others appear to be facing the same problem. “Drop-ins don’t work at all you disconnect like 100 times before getting into a game its ridiculous,” another hit out.

While the issue occurs for many players, it appears there is a fix. According to one user in the replies, queuing in Volta and then instantly going back to Pro Clubs can help.

“What worked for me was going into Volta queuing a game and instantly canceling the queue then going into pro clubs drop in,” they said.