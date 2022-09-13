FIFA 23 Pro Clubs is an easy way to lose hours with friends as you try to climb up through the leagues, but you’ll need to set your team up right if you want to reach the upper echelons. Here are the best FIFA 23 Pro Clubs custom tactics and formations to help you beat the competition.

In the years since its arrival, Pro Clubs has established itself in the FIFA series’ main social mode. The experience of forming your own club with friends and working your way through the leagues is an itch that even Ultimate Team and Career Mode can’t scratch.

This year is no exception, and FIFA 23 Pro Clubs has been given a handful of new features this time around. Although crossplay is still missing, for the time being, the new skill games and leveling system are welcome additions.

But if there’s one thing that never changes, it’s that having the best formation and team setup gives your squad a much-needed advantage. With this in mind, here are the best custom tactics and formations for FIFA 23 Pro Clubs.

Best FIFA 23 Pro Clubs custom tactics & formations

4-1-2-1-2 (narrow)

FIFA 23 Pro Clubs matches can be won and lost in the midfield, so we recommended packing out the middle of the park to help your team control the match. With four players in the center, you can easily break up play and intercept stray passes, especially if the opponents are relying on the AI in the ‘Any’ position.

Once you’ve got the ball back, you can overload the defense by pushing midfielders forward to join the attack. Overall, this formation gives your team the best balance of almost any formation in FIFA 23.

Defending

Defensive Style: Drop Back

Drop Back Width: 5 bars

5 bars Depth: 3 bars

Attacking

Offensive Style: Balanced

Balanced Width: 5 bars

5 bars Players in the box: 6 bars

6 bars Corners: 2 bars

2 bars Free kicks: 2 bars

4-3-2-1

There’s no doubt the most fun position in FIFA 23 Pro Clubs is striker, bagging the goals and firing your team to victory. With 4-3-2-1, a central striker and two supporting attackers can terrorize defenders if you know how to make clever runs.

The three in midfield also offers enough protection to the defense, but opens the door for a fourth friend to join the attack and pull the strings. It’s an extremely attacking setup, but it’s easily one of the best formations in FIFA 23 Pro Clubs.

Defending

Defensive Style: Balanced

Balanced Width: 5 bars

5 bars Depth: 3 bars

Attacking

Offensive Style: Balanced

Balanced Width: 5 bars

5 bars Players in the box: 6 bars

6 bars Corners: 2 bars

2 bars Free kicks: 2 bars

EA SPORTS FIFA 23 Pro Clubs is set to be the biggest year yet.

4-3-3 (4)

Crossing is far more effective this time around, which makes 4-3-3 (4) a top formation in FIFA 23 Pro Clubs. The two wingers can stretch the defense and punish full-backs that like to push forward, putting in pinpoint crosses to feed the lone striker.

This formation gives the CAM plenty of freedom to get forward and play as a second striker if need be, as well as sitting back in the midfield and dictating play. The midfield will need to be disciplined, however, because committing too many bodies forwards will the back line exposed.

Defending

Defensive Style: Balanced

Balanced Width: 5 bars

5 bars Depth: 3 bars

Attacking

Offensive Style: Balanced

Balanced Width: 4 bars

4 bars Players in the box: 5 bars

5 bars Corners: 2 bars

2 bars Free kicks: 2 bars

4-2-2-2

Defenders in FIFA 23 Pro Clubs are smarter than ever, so it can often take an inspired pass to create chances for the attackers. With 4-2-2-2, having two attacking midfielders makes it far easier to unlock the door and thread those through balls between the other team’s back line.

It also means that two of your midfielders will sit back without being tempted to go forward, making counter-attacks much less threatening.

Defending

Defensive Style: Drop Back

Drop Back Width: 5 bars

5 bars Depth: 3 bars

Attacking

Offensive Style: Balanced

Balanced Width: 5 bars

5 bars Players in the box: 5 bars

5 bars Corners: 2 bars

2 bars Free kicks: 2 bars

5-2-1-2

If you’ve spent a lot of time on Pro Clubs, you’ll know that AI defenders can sometimes cost you valuable points, especially the full-backs. By switching to five at the back, and setting the full-backs to stay back while attacking, you give your team maximum protection while nullifying pacing wingers.

This is a system that puts a lot of pressure on the attacks, as they’ll have to make do with little support. However, you can easily change up your tactics by asking the wide defenders to overall and offer more going forward.

Defending

Defensive Style: Balanced

Balanced Width: 5 bars

5 bars Depth: 5 bars

Attacking

Offensive Style: Balanced

Balanced Width: 5 bars

5 bars Players in the box: 5 bars

5 bars Corners: 2 bars

2 bars Free kicks: 2 bars

There you have it! Those are the best FIFA 23 Pro Clubs custom tactics and formations that you should try. EA likes to tweak the gameplay throughout the year, so we’ll be sure to update this page with any tactics that start to dominate the meta.

