Destiny 2 update 3.3.0.1 patch notes: Voice chat changes, bug fixes and more

Destiny 2 is getting a new patch to allow for cross-platform voice chat, as well as some bug fixes for Bungie’s loot shooter.

Destiny 2’s Season of the Lost saw the return of Queen Mara and new reasons to go the Dreaming City, but it also introduced cross-platform play to the franchise for the first time (not including when Bungie accidentally enabled it in beta).

One glaring omission, though, has been cross-platform voice chat. Players have needed to rely on third-party applications like Discord to chat between PC, PlayStation, and Xbox – until now.

With update 3.3.0.1, Bungie has enabled voice chat across all platforms, which should make challenging raid encounters much easier to complete now that you can set out strategies with your Fireteam.

Other fixes include the end of the soft-lock in Astral Alignment which had previously stopped players progressing if someone left while holding an object, as well as nerfing Stasis crystals against players.

Destiny 2 Update 3.3.0.1 Patch Notes

Check out the full patch notes below, courtesy of Bungie.

Activities

Seasonal

Astral Alignment Fixed an issue where the Ether Collection encounter could soft lock when all Ether Wisps were destroyed. Fixed an issue where objects could be removed when players left the activity while carrying them, which would soft lock the activity.



Raids

Vault of Glass Fixed an issue where Atheon would sometimes summon an invisible barrier to block Guardians from entering the Vault of Glass.



UI/UX

General

Fixed an issue where the “preorder” text string for 30th Anniversary wrapped and overlapped the title in Japanese, Polish, and Russian. Other localization fixes for Japanese and Polish. Russian will be fixed in Hotfix 3.3.0.2.

Fixed an issue where the description of Top Tree Dawnblade mentioned “Sliding” instead of “Gliding” in German.

Fixed an issue where some players could not discard Solstice key fragments.

Players who may have remaining Solstice key fragments can now dismantle the entire stack from their inventory screen.

Incoming and outgoing Bungie friends toasts no longer play before character selection.

Fixed an issue where some Roster screens would not consistently indicate when you have blocked a player on your Bungie Friends list.

Gameplay and Investment

Armor

Fixed an issue preventing players from changing the armor energy type of Lucky Pants.

Actually changed the cost of Global Reach to three energy.

Fixed an issue causing the Fire and Ice artifact mod to spawn fewer Wells than intended.

Fixed an issue that prevented Season 15 Iron Banner armor sets and the new Exotic armor pieces from taking shaders.

Corrected the insertion cost of the Linear Fusion Rifle Targeting mod in the artifact to be 500 Glimmer like other mods.

Fixed an issue causing the 2021 Solstice Eververse Hunter arms ornaments to not be visible in the list of ornaments.

Fixed an issue causing the new Shards of Galanor Exotic armor ornament to improperly display colors.

Fixed an issue causing Radiant Dance Machines to trigger armor mods and Stasis Fragments more often than intended.

Fixed an issue causing the Fusion Rifle Scavenger artifact mod to use old perks, allowing players to gain Heavy ammo when picking up Special ammo bricks.

Fixed an issue where Promethium Spur would not spawn additional combination Rifts after the first one.

Weapons

Lorentz Driver will no longer apply a navpoint to players in the Crucible that are selected as targets. Targeted players will still have the red glow on their biped and will still drop telemetry patterns when killed. This change does not affect the targeting behavior for PvE combatants.

Added Iron Banner perks into the possible trait rolls for Peacebond and Forge’s Pledge. Peacebond can now roll Iron Reach. Forge’s Pledge can roll Iron Grip.



Abilities

Fixed an issue where specific Stasis crystals were dealing an additional instance of detonation damage against players.

General

Cross Play voice chat has been enabled Some communication privacy settings are still not working as intended for Xbox players Xbox players will still hear voice and receive invites from anyone even if privacy settings are set to friends or in-game friends only. Xbox players will still be able to hear other Xbox players who are in their fireteam even if that player is on their mute list.



