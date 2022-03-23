FIFA 22 crossplay plans leaked ahead of FIFA 23

EA SPORTS are reportedly preparing a rollout of cross-platform play for FIFA 22 just months before FIFA 23 comes out, according to a new leak.

Cross-play between Xbox, PlayStation, and PC players has been on the community’s wishlist for some time.

While it was expected to make its debut in the next installment of the video game series, it could come sooner than expected.

FIFA 22 cross-platform plans leaked

On March 23, a report from industry insider Tom Henderson – and FIFA leaker Fut Sheriff – suggested that the feature will be tested out in the current game first, which would be an unprecedented step for the franchise.

Read More: Maradona ICON cards removed from FIFA 22

Sheriff said: “Cross-play will be tested in FIFA 22. Probably won’t be on Ultimate Team, but is def coming in FIFA 23!”

Advertisement

🚨Cross-play will be tested in FIFA 22. Probably won't be on Ultimate Team, but is def coming in FIFA 23! — Fut Sheriff (@FutSheriff) March 23, 2022

DonkTrading, another high-profile member of the FIFA 22 community, has also posted about the development.

🚨 BREAKING – Cross play details – Will be tested soon in FIFA 22

– Will be in FIFA 23 Interesting to see what modes they let us test. Hopefully full release of that will be for all game modes in FIFA 23 🤞

🗣 @_Tom_Henderson_ @FutSheriff — Donk 🍊 (@DonkTrading) March 23, 2022

In recent years, EA has added content in the middle of a game’s life cycle, from CONMEBOL Libertadores content in FIFA 20 to a new David Beckham ICON in FIFA 21.

A number of other details related to FIFA 23 have previously leaked, including World Cup content plans. For more information on that, check out our FIFA 23 rumors and leaks hub.