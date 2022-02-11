FIFA 22 FUT Captains: Hero upgrades & predictions

FIFA 22 FUT Captains is expected to be a brand new promo due to hit Ultimate Team in the coming weeks, which could breathe new life into FUT Hero cards. Here’s everything we know about the Captains event so far.

There’s been no shortage of content in FIFA 22 recently. Team of the Year showered us with packs and SBCs to compete, while Future Stars and the Swap tokens gave us plenty to work towards.

The pace shows no signs of letting up, as the next major FUT event appears to have leaked. FUT Captains is a brand new concept in FIFA 22, and it looks to be focused around the Heroes that were introduced at the beginning of the season.

Here’s everything we know about the FUT Captains promo so far, from how the cards work to the possible release date.

Is there a FIFA 22 FUT Captains release date?

The FUT Captians promo is yet to be officially revealed by EA, so there is no concrete release date for these new cards. However, looking at the FUT schedule, we can take an educated guess.

Future Stars to end on February 18, 2022, with the special items leaving packs permanently at 6 PM GMT. If FUT Captians is to be the next event, we’d expect it to get underway at the same time on this date.

We’ll update this hub once the devs reveal more details, and we have a clearer idea of when things will kick-off.

FIFA 22 FUT Captains leaked concept

FIFA-leaker TrustyFutTrader revealed the rumored concept on Twitter, and FutSheriff later backed the leak. As the name gives away, the FUT Captains event will supposedly focus on the Hero players that were captains for their club or country.

According to the leak, FUT Heroes that were given the armband during their playing days will receive hugely upgraded cards. These cards are said to be totally new and will replace the originals in packs over the course of the event.

They appear to be similar to Icon Moments seen in past games, raising the ratings and in-game stats of players to make them more in keeping with the FUT power curve.

It’s unclear at the moment if Heroes will be the only players involved in the promo, or if any current captains will also receive special stat boosts.

It wasn’t confirmed to happen but the information was available, so I posted without calling it a leak since it was a nice concept Now @trustyfuttrader has confirmed it! Fut Captains arriving soon with Heroes upgrades! https://t.co/MGZFTdnTHv — Fut Sheriff (@FutSheriff) February 10, 2022

FIFA 22 FUT Captains predictions

Looking at the line-up of FUT Heroes in FIFA 22, there are some clear candidates who captained either their club or national side. Here are the Heroes we’re expecting to see in the FUT Captains promo:

Robbie Keane

Clint Dempsey

Tim Cahill

Abedi Pele

Ivan Cordoba

Jorge Campos

If EA did choose to include some leaders from the rest of the FUT roster, there are plenty of big names to choose from. We’ve picked out a few iconic skippers that could help make FUT Captains one of FIFA 22’s strongest events:

Jordan Henderson (Liverpool)

Marcelo (Real Madrid)

Marco Reus (Borussia Dortmund)

Sergio Busquets (Barcelona)

Giorgio Chiellini (Juventus)

Manuel Neuer (Bayern Munich)

There you have it! That’s everything we know about the leaked FIFA 22 FUT Captain event. We’re expecting more details to come out as we edge closer to the release date, so be sure to check back here for the latest news.

