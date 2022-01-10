Best Crossplay Games: 10 must-play cross platform games in 2022

In 2022, most multiplayer games can be enjoyed on several different platforms such as PC, PlayStation, Xbox, and many more. With so many to choose from, cross-platform games are slowly becoming the norm. But what are the best crossplay games currently on the market?

Multiplayer games have skyrocketed in popularity in recent years. From the likes of Battle Royale juggernauts such as Fortnite and Apex Legends to the highly popular Dead By Daylight, opening the borders between gaming platforms has never been more worthwhile.

But with so many options to choose from, it can prove difficult to narrow it down to the best crossplay experiences. Whether you enjoy slaying enemies in Warzone’s Pacific island of Caldera or hiding from terrifying killers in Dead By Daylight, we’ve got you covered.

Here are the top 10 best crossplay games of 2022.

The best crossplay games of 2022

10. Among Us

Among Us was released back in 2018, but eventually skyrocketed to new heights in mid-2020 during the pandemic. This game‘s success can be attributed to its immense popularity among content creators and streamers. Even though it has lost quite a bit of traction, this cross-platform title still remains hugely successful on Steam as well as on consoles and mobile devices.

After many updates, it is now available on basically every mainstream platform including PC, PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo, and iOS/Android. Among Us is a game of deception and wit — a crossplay experience that we strongly recommend.

9. Overwatch

While players anxiously await the sequel to Overwatch, the base game still offers a quite enjoyable experience. Although the crossplay feature was only recently added, enabling it simply requires you to have a Battle.net account. Once that’s set up, you’ll be able to play with friends on PC, Xbox, PlayStation, and Nintendo Switch.

Overwatch is an FPS game that allows you to play completely different and unique roles. Whether you’re a damage dealer, a tank, or a healer, you’re sure to find a playstyle that suits you.

8. Rocket League

Rocket League has managed to stay relevant since its initial release almost six years ago. This is heavily due in part to its unique and insanely enjoyable experience, made even better when playing with friends. Did we mention it’s also free to play?

Crossplay in Rocket League is enabled by default, allowing you to share games with players on PC, PlayStation, Xbox, and Switch. In terms of cross-platform games, it is one of the best.

7. Destiny 2

Bungie’s flagship FPS has been heavily discussed since the release of its prequel in 2014. Since then, Destiny 2 has seen major improvements.

Not only is it a cross-platform game, but it also contains a feature that many games lack: cross-progression. Simply put, this means that you can transfer from one platform to another without losing all of your progress and stats.

This game boasts an especially unique crossplay experience as it bridges the gap between PvE and PvP experiences. Whether you choose to challenge A.I. bosses in raids and strikes or take on players in the Crucible, Destiny 2 will definitely keep you occupied.

6. Dead By Daylight

Dead By Daylight has not only managed to stay relevant since its initial 2016 release, but its popularity has only surged since then. This can be attributed to regular updates, the introduction of new killers and survivors, and of course, the fact that it is cross-platform.

As is custom with most crossplay games currently on the market, players can enjoy Dead By Daylight with friends on Xbox, PlayStation, PC, and Switch. So, if you’re looking for a fun and slightly terrifying experience, then it is perfect for you.

5. Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact took the gaming industry by storm, generating $400 million in the first two months of release. Though it boasts an interesting single-player experience full of humor, heartache, and interesting plot twists, its multiplayer mode is not one to be forgotten.

Once you reach the required level, you will then have the ability to play with friends on different platforms. However, keep in mind that this game is not yet available on Xbox consoles.

4. Warzone

Call of Duty’s iteration into the Battle Royale genre has been hugely successful. Releasing back in 2020 at the height of the pandemic, Warzone is one of the few games on this list that has always had crossplay enabled. Not only does this allow matchmaking to provide better experiences in-game, but it also lets you play with friends on different platforms.

Whether you’re on PlayStation, Xbox, or PC, Warzone is an FPS experience that is enjoyed by many. When it comes to cross-platform games, it is a must-play.

3. Apex Legends

Apex Legends was initially dubbed the “Fortnite-killer” following its sudden 2019 release. However, it has since shown why it deserves its place among the best Battle Royale games of all time. This game is especially praised for its gunplay, and the in-game dynamic between all the different characters or “legends”.

This is a Battle Royale experience that is tailored towards team play. So, if you have friends who play on different platforms, then you should be happy to know that crossplay can also be enabled. Currently, Apex Legends can be played on PC, PlayStation, Xbox, Switch, and mobile in some territories.

2. Fortnite

In the past five years, Fortnite has become synonymous with the Battle Royale genre. This game has completely revolutionized the way the industry looks at gaming, not just from a commercial standpoint, but also in terms of content and updates.

With the kind of success that Fortnite has enjoyed, it’s no secret that it has crossplay. Available on basically every single gaming platform, it offers consistent updates, lots of customization, and a polished gaming experience.

1. Minecraft

Minecraft is the second most successful video game of all time. And the secret to its success lies in its incredible simplicity. While this was mainly a PC game at first, it has now spread to a multitude of platforms including PlayStation, Xbox, Mac, Nintendo, and mobile.

In essence, it is a game about creativity and social interaction. The sky is truly the limit.

So there you have it, the best crossplay games you can play right now.

