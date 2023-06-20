Is XDefiant open beta crossplay? Cross-platform for PlayStation, Xbox & PC

Are you wondering if the XDefiant beta has crossplay and cross-platform support for PlayStation, Xbox & PC? Don’t fret as we’ve listed down everything for you to know.

XDefiant is Ubisoft’s latest entry to FPS and the game is prepping for a launch this Summer. Prior to its release, an open beta is up for players across every platform, like most other games in the market.

The beta will run for a couple of days from June 21 to June 23, making it ideal for Ubisoft to polish the game before its official launch. But is XDefiant beta crossplay?

Here’s everything you need to know about XDefiant’s crossplay and cross-platform support for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

Ubisoft XDefiant is scheduled to release later this Summer.

Does XDefiant open beta have crossplay?

Fortunately, yes, XDefiant open beta has full crossplay support between PlayStation 5, Xbox Series XlS, and PC. This means you and your friends will be able to queue up together irrespective of the platform you’re playing on.

However, players who are stuck with the previous-gen consoles, i.e., PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, will need to wait for the official launch. Ubisoft has kept the cross-platform support for open beta exclusive to the current-gen consoles and PC.

Players who took part in the closed beta will get to play the open beta one day early, from June 20, 2023. You’ll even have access to all Factions right from the start during the open beta.

So, there you have it — that’s everything you need to know about XDefiant’s crossplay and cross-progression support. Be sure to check our gaming page to keep yourself updated with all the latest news, along with more XDefiant guides below:

