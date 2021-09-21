FIFA 22 Season 1 rewards: Free FUT packs, Storyline cards, objectives

FIFA 22 is going to be taking the pre-existing FUT Seasons game mode and adding a ton of new content for players to dive into, and we already know some of the rewards players will be able to obtain for Season 1!

Another year of footy action is right around the corner as FIFA 22 is preparing for its biggest release in quite some time. As EA has flaunted numerous exciting features such as the new Web App and some of the new ICONs going to be within the new game.

One aspect of FIFA that’s making another return this year is FUT Seasons, with a whole new layout to get you to the top flight, EA have also shined some light into some of the rewards players will be able to earn throughout the first season.

Here’s a rundown of all the rewards players will be able to snag, from packs, badges, and Loan Players to so much more!

All Season 1 FUT rewards

Players will be able to soar through the first season of FUT by completing missions throughout the season, and we’re going to have an ample amount of time to finish this set. As the first season isn’t set to conclude until November 15.

The main rewards come when your player reaches LVL 30, as you’ll be able to choose from a choice pack of the following three cards.

Davidson – 84 OVR – LM

Bou – 84 OVR – ST

Pedro Porro – 84 OVR – RWB

Before we jump into all of the rewards, here’s some images from FIFA 22, showcasing the three players’ stats within the game.

Davidson

Pedro Porro

Bou

Players will undoubtedly have a tricky choice when it comes to this choice pack, but besides these players, there’s also going to be some other reward within FUT Season 1 that players are going to be able to grab.

We’ve got all the rewards listed down below for your convenience.

Level Reward 1 Gold Player Loan pack – Foden, Hernadez and Joao Felix 2 Coin Boost – 500 coins for five matches 3 Gold Pack 4 TIFO 5 Gold Rare Loan Player – Davies 6 Badge 7 Free Jumbo Gold 26 Pack 8 XL TIFO 9 Free Gold Players Pack 10 BAL 9000 11 Stadium Theme 12 TIFO 13 Rare Gold Loan Player – Martinez 14 Free Small Prime Gold Players Pack 15 Free Gold Loan Player – Alexander-Arnold 16 Badge 17 Free Gold Pack 18 Free Gold Pack 19 XL TIFO 20 Free Premium Gold Players Pack 21 Stadium Theme 22 TIFO 23 Free Electrum Players Pack 24 Free Mega Pack 25 Badge 26 XL TIFO 27 Free Players Choice Pack – La Liga, PL Prime, or Bundesliga 28 Ball 29 Stadium Theme 30 Player Choice Pack

Over the course of the games cycle were bound to see some more impressive rewards. But, this is a gold start for sure that’ll make players FUT lineups impressively better from the get-go!

In the meantime, we’ve got a flurry of information surrounding FIFA 22 that you’re going to need to catch up on down below.

