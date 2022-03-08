 FIFA 22 FUT Birthday Team 2 leaks: Release time, hints & predictions - Dexerto
FIFA 22 FUT Birthday Team 2 leaks: Release time, hints & predictions

Published: 8/Mar/2022 15:10

by David Purcell
FIFA 22 FUT BIRTHDAY TEAM 2
EA SPORTS

FIFA 22

Ultimate Team’s ongoing FUT Birthday promo in FIFA 22 has been full of surprises, including the addition of Cristiano Ronaldo in Team 1, but what’s next? Here’s everything we know about Team 2. 

On March 5, the first handful of FUT Birthday players was released, with not just Ronaldo included, but also Luis Suarez, Toni Kroos, and other stars of the game.

This promo celebrates the formulation of what’s now the most popular game mode in the FIFA series, Ultimate Team. Featuring boosts for player ratings, skill star ratings, and the weak foot ability of those involved, the FUT Birthday festivities are among the best on the calendar each year for players.

With Team 2 looming large and waiting to drop into packs, let’s take a look at everything we know so far – and what to expect.

FIFA 22 FUT Birthday Team 2 start date

EA SPORTS will be releasing FUT Birthday Team 2 on March 11, 2022. 

The first set was posted on Friday the week previous, with the full team found here.

FUT Birthday Team 2 leaks

Lionel Messi -- a free agent for now -- is shining for Argentina in the 2021 tournament.
EA SPORTS
Lionel Messi is expected to be involved in FUT Birthday Team 2.

The full team for FUT Birthday Team 2 has not yet leaked, but that’s not to say some major hints haven’t been dropped by leakers.

FUT Sheriff, for example, has teased the possible arrival of Paris Saint Germain’s Lionel Messi in the promo. There has been huge speculation about the Argentine’s involvement since Team 1 featured Ronaldo, as the debate over which player trumps the other rages on.

That said, it could be literally anyone from Argentina, so watch this space.

Predictions

Dexerto has posted a list of predictions for the upcoming promo set, including the following:

  • Paulo Dybala (Juventus) – WF
  • Manuel Neuer (Bayer Munich) – SM
  • Silas Katompa Mvumpa (Stuttgart) – WF
  • Dani Alves (Barcelona) – SM
  • Roberto Firmino (Liverpool) – WF
  • Nabil Fekir (Real Betis) – WF
  • Gelson Martins (Monaco) – WF
  • Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City) – SF
  • Sean Klaiber (Ajax) – SM
  • Karim Adeyemi (RB Salzburg) – WF

Once we know more about FUT Birthday Team 2, we’ll be sure to add information to this page.

