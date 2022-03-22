FIFA 22 Fantasy FUT Team 2 leaked: Martinelli, Coutinho, Dembele, more

The brand new FIFA 22 Fantasy FUT event is in full swing, but the campaign is far from finished. A second batch of juiced special cards is due soon, so here’s everything we know so far about Fantasy FUT Team 2.

FIFA 22 Fantasy FUT is this year’s take on the popular ‘What If’ promo from FIFA 21. Players are given drastically boosted special cards, which have the potential to be upgraded even further if their real-life counterparts perform well.

Fantasy FUT Team 1 has already landed in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team, handing out meta cards to the likes of Marcus Rashford, Allan Saint-Maximin, and Eduardo Camavinga.

But with another slew of players set to hit packs soon, EA loves to hold some big names back to make the second squad even more appealing. Some of the featured players have already been leaked, so here’s everything we know about FIFA 22 Fantasy FUT Team 2.

FIFA 22 Fantasy FUT Team 2 start date & time

Team 2 of Fantasy FUT players will hit Ultimate Team on Friday, March 25, 2022, replacing the first team that is currently in packs at 6 PM GMT.

If EA stick to the same schedule they have for many of the promos so far this year, a mini-release of three more players will drop on Sunday, March 27.

Team 2 will remain in packs until the following Friday, after which they will be substituted for the next promo the team is cooking up.

FIFA 22 Fantasy FUT Team 2 leaks

🚨Gabriel Martinelli 🇧🇷 has a card listed to come during FUT FANTASY! STATS OFFICIAL✅ No info if he is SBC / TEAM 2@Criminal__x ❤️#fifa22 pic.twitter.com/9ouE9FvAzZ — Fut Sheriff (@FutSheriff) March 21, 2022

Ahead of its release, many of the players expected to show up in FIFA 22 Fantasy FUT Team have begun to surface online. Leaks have shown some of the biggest names set to feature, and more are pouring in all the time.

Respected leaker FUT Sheriff has shared information of a number of cards that fans can look forward to. However, it’s worth noting that these players are still to be confirmed, and EA could change course at the last minute.

Sheriff also warned the community that some of these cards could show up as SBCs or Objectives instead. Now that’s out of the way, here’s every leaked player we’re expecting to see in Fantasy FUT Team 2.

Ousmane Dembele – Barcelona

– Barcelona Gabriel Martinelli – Arsenal

– Arsenal Jonathan Bamba – Lille

– Lille Youcef Atal – Nice

– Nice Houssem Aouar – Lyon

– Lyon Philippe Coutinho – Aston Villa

– Aston Villa Rodrigo – Leeds United

– Leeds United Jan Vertonghen – Benfica

– Benfica Aaron Wan-Bissaka – Manchester United

FIFA 22 Fantasy FUT Team 1

FIFA 22 Fantasy FUT Team 2 is nearly here, but the first team’s players are still on the market for you to add to your Ultimate Team.

Here are all of the cards that made up Fantasy FUT Team 1:

Jose Sa – Wolverhampton Wanderers – GK

– Wolverhampton Wanderers – GK Lukas Klostermannn – RB Leipzig – CB

– RB Leipzig – CB John Stones – Manchester City – CB

– Manchester City – CB Jose Maria Gimenez – Atletico Madrid – CB

– Atletico Madrid – CB Odriozola – Fiorentina – RB

– Fiorentina – RB Jerome Roussillon – Wolfsburg – LB

– Wolfsburg – LB Donny van de Beek – Everton – CM

– Everton – CM Eduardo Camavinga – Real Madrid – CM

– Real Madrid – CM Nani – Venezia – CAM

– Venezia – CAM Gelson Martins – Monaco – RM

– Monaco – RM Marcus Rashford – Manchester United – LM

– Manchester United – LM Inaki Williams – Athletic Club de Bilbao – ST

– Athletic Club de Bilbao – ST Allan Saint-Maximin – Newcastle United – ST

There you have it! That was everything we know about FIFA 22 Fantasy FUT Team 2. Be sure to check back here for all the latest leaks, as well as the final squad when it’s revealed. For more on FIFA 22, check out some of our other guides:

