The FIFA 22 Campaign Bag Player Pick SBC lets you earn one of two OTW, Adidas NUMBERSUP, RTTF, Headliners, or Fantasy FUT Team 2 Players. Here’s everything you need to know.

EA SPORTS released a new FIFA 22 Campaign Bag Player Pick SBC that gives you a chance to unlock cards from previous promotions — making it the perfect opportunity to get your hands on one that you missed out on.

According to GISALEGEND, the pool of players includes Messi, Ronaldo, Van Dijk, and many more.

It’s also pretty straightforward to complete. Here’s a list of the requirements followed by the cheapest solution.

Latest version of the Campaign Player Pick is upon us, all cards you can pack featured as now at 115 in total. Also included the SBC cost & requirements too. Hope all proves useful, as usual all RTs/likes & credit appreciated. pic.twitter.com/GORdGM6fRr — Graham (@GISALEGEND) March 29, 2022

How to complete FIFA 22 Campaign Bag Player Pick SBC

In order to complete the FIFA 22 Campaign Bag Player Pick SBC, you only need to complete a single squad.

The requirements of that squad are also not too demanding. It’s much simpler than other SBCs going around.

Campaign Bag Player Pick

IF Players: Min 2

Squad Rating: Min 84

Team Chemistry: Min 70

# of players in the Squad: 11

Solution

FIFA 22 Campaign Bag Player Pick SBC cost

The FIFA 22 Campaign Bag Player Pick SBC is on the affordable side, especially considering what you can get. It will only set you back 60,000 FUT Coins on PlayStation, 70,000 on Xbox, and 70,000 on Origin PC.

However, it’s only available until Friday, April 1, so you better act fast if you don’t want to miss out. Don’t forget that prices on the FUT Market can fluctuate as well, so this solution might cost a bit more or less.