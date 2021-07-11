FIFA 22 trailer: How to watch, gameplay reveal & more

The release of FIFA 22 is fast approaching, with EA SPORTS finally dropping their trailer for the new game. So, here’s what you need to know.

Every year, FIFA fans across the globe reach that point in the calendar where the previous game takes less of their attention and they start looking forward to what’s coming next.

Well, we’ve finally hit that point in FIFA 21, and EA are starting to drop details about FIFA 22. We know it’s got something interesting new features, mainly the mysterious Hypermotion technology.

Before we start to do deep dives on Ultimate Team, Career Mode, VOLTA, and anything else that might be new, EA SPORTS have got to give us our first look at the game – and we’re finally getting it.

FIFA 22 reveal trailer stream

The first look at FIFA 22 – outside of the beta and grainy videos of alpha footage – comes in the form of the reveal trailer.

This year, that trailer will be dropping on July 11 at 4:30 pm BST. That’s 9:30 am EDT, 6:30 am PDT, and 5:30 pm CEST.

As ever, the new trailer will premiere on YouTube and will do the rounds on social media too. We’ve embedded the YouTube stream below so you can catch the reveal as soon as it goes live.

What’s in the FIFA 22 reveal trailer?

So, what’s going to be in the reveal trailer? Well, as we’ve already noted, EA are putting a focus on their new Hypermotion technology. Given that it’s going to be exclusive to Xbox Series X/S and PS5 consoles, it’ll likely be more to do with stunning new graphics instead of the long-awaited new game engine.

On top of that, we’ll get the usual shots of the EA player ambassadors – the players like Mbappe, Joao Felix, and Trent Alexander-Arnold, who appear in the game menus – strutting their stuff on the pitch.

We may get some slight details about new features, and teasers too, but we won’t know for sure until the trailer has played through.

As we’ve seen over the years, EA SPORTS like to drop the first reveal trailer and then follow it up with a proper gameplay reveal as well as in-depth looks at the new changes for each portion of the game.

We can expect the same to happen this year, and again, we’ll know more once this trailer has gone live.

So, stick with us here on Dexerto, as well our FIFA Twitter accounts – UltimateTeamUK and FUTWatch – for more.