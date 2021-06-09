Best cheap players you have to buy in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team - Dexerto

It can be difficult to compete in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team when you don’t have the coins to spend on top-tier players. Fortunately, there’s plenty of budget players who still perform brilliantly on the pitch.
All players have their unique strengths and weaknesses. Naturally, some are more expensive than others, and it’s hard to find FIFA 21 players who are good bang for buck. FUTBIN is an excellent resource, but it can be daunting trying to rummage through all the data.
Here’s a list of some of the best cheap attackers, midfielders, and defenders in FIFA 21 that you need to add to your squad.
These lists contain no special items and the prices for the players have been recorded from FUTBIN’s database.
Best cheap attackers in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team
Top-tier FIFA 21 attackers can set you back hundreds of thousands of coins and for a lot of players, that’s not an option they can afford.
Luckily, they’re plenty of budget attackers in every position that can take over a game and consistently put it in the back of the net.
|Player Name
|Position
|OVR
|Market Price
|Iago Asap
|ST
|84
|12,000 – 13,000
|Gabriel Jesus
|ST
|83
|4,500 – 5,000
|Anthony Martial
|ST
|84
|9,500 – 12,000
|Alexander Lacazette
|ST
|83
|4,000 – 5,000
|Dusan Tadic
|CF
|83
|1,500 – 2,000
|Joao Felix Sequeira
|CF
|81
|2300 – 2500
|Ousmane Dembele
|LW
|83
|5,000 – 6,000
|Vinicius Junior
|LW
|80
|2,500 – 2.900
|Iker Muniain Gonl
|LW
|83
|3,000 – 3,500
|Marco Asensio
|LW
|82
|1,200 – 1,500
|Gareth Bale
|RW
|83
|4,900 – 5,200
|Carlos Vela
|RW
|83
|1,900 – 2,200
|Portu
|RW
|83
|4,000 – 5,000
|Florian Thauvin
|RW
|83
|1,000 – 1,500
Best cheap midfielders in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team
Creating a solid midfield in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team is key if you’re looking to both attack and defend effectively.
Although you can’t beat a meta midfielder, there’s a number of budget options that perform well above what they cost.
|Player Name
|Position
|OVR
|Market Price
|Nabil Fekir
|CAM
|83
|3,800 – 4,000
|Deli Alli
|CAM
|83
|4,300 – 5,000
|Martin Odegaard
|CAM
|83
|3,000 – 3,500
|Coutinho
|CAM
|83
|3,000 – 3,500
|Wilfred Ndidi
|CDM
|84
|8,500 – 9,000
|Fernando Reges
|CDM
|83
|4,000 – 5,000
|Denis Zakaria
|CDM
|83
|2,500 – 3,500
|Charles Aranguiz
|CDM
|83
|2,000 – 2,500
|Thomas Partey
|CM
|84
|8,400 – 8,600
|Marcel Sabitzer
|CM
|83
|2,000 – 2,500
|Donny van de Beek
|CM
|83
|3,500 – 4,000
|Ever Banega
|CM
|83
|1,000 – 1,500
|Marcos Llorente
|CM
|82
|2,500 – 3,000
Best cheap defenders in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team
There’s no point buying an incredible set of forwards if you’ve not got a defense that can thwart counter-attacks and stop your opponent from scoring.
If you’re on a tight budget, any of these players below would be perfect when building a solid defensive unit.
|Player Name
|Position
|OVR
|Market Price
|Joe Gomez
|CB
|83
|7,000 – 8,000
|Harry Maguire
|CB
|82
|2,500 – 2,800
|Kostas Manolas
|CB
|83
|4,000 – 5,000
|Antonio Rudiger
|CB
|81
|2,500 – 3,000
|Bernat
|LB
|83
|3,000 – 4,000
|Ferland Mendy
|LB
|83
|7,000 – 9,000
|Theo Hernandez
|LB
|80
|3,000 – 3,300
|Benjamin Mendy
|LB
|81
|2,500 – 2,700
|Juan Cuadrado
|RB
|81
|4,900 – 5600
|Kieran Trippier
|RB
|83
|4,000 – 5,000
|Nelson Semedo
|RB
|83
|4,000 – 5,500
|Lars Bender
|RB
|82
|2,400 – 2,700
And with that, our lists of the best cheap players in FIFA 21 are complete. They boast a good range of players across different leagues, so there’s sure to be something for everyone.
