Best cheap players you have to buy in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team - Dexerto

It can be difficult to compete in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team when you don’t have the coins to spend on top-tier players. Fortunately, there’s plenty of budget players who still perform brilliantly on the pitch.

All players have their unique strengths and weaknesses. Naturally, some are more expensive than others, and it’s hard to find FIFA 21 players who are good bang for buck. FUTBIN is an excellent resource, but it can be daunting trying to rummage through all the data.

Here’s a list of some of the best cheap attackers, midfielders, and defenders in FIFA 21 that you need to add to your squad.

These lists contain no special items and the prices for the players have been recorded from FUTBIN’s database.

Best cheap attackers in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

Top-tier FIFA 21 attackers can set you back hundreds of thousands of coins and for a lot of players, that’s not an option they can afford.

Luckily, they’re plenty of budget attackers in every position that can take over a game and consistently put it in the back of the net.

Player Name Position OVR Market Price Iago Asap ST 84 12,000 – 13,000 Gabriel Jesus ST 83 4,500 – 5,000 Anthony Martial ST 84 9,500 – 12,000 Alexander Lacazette ST 83 4,000 – 5,000 Dusan Tadic CF 83 1,500 – 2,000 Joao Felix Sequeira CF 81 2300 – 2500 Ousmane Dembele LW 83 5,000 – 6,000 Vinicius Junior LW 80 2,500 – 2.900 Iker Muniain Gonl LW 83 3,000 – 3,500 Marco Asensio LW 82 1,200 – 1,500 Gareth Bale RW 83 4,900 – 5,200 Carlos Vela RW 83 1,900 – 2,200 Portu RW 83 4,000 – 5,000 Florian Thauvin RW 83 1,000 – 1,500

Best cheap midfielders in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

Creating a solid midfield in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team is key if you’re looking to both attack and defend effectively.

Although you can’t beat a meta midfielder, there’s a number of budget options that perform well above what they cost.

Player Name Position OVR Market Price Nabil Fekir CAM 83 3,800 – 4,000 Deli Alli CAM 83 4,300 – 5,000 Martin Odegaard CAM 83 3,000 – 3,500 Coutinho CAM 83 3,000 – 3,500 Wilfred Ndidi CDM 84 8,500 – 9,000 Fernando Reges CDM 83 4,000 – 5,000 Denis Zakaria CDM 83 2,500 – 3,500 Charles Aranguiz CDM 83 2,000 – 2,500 Thomas Partey CM 84 8,400 – 8,600 Marcel Sabitzer CM 83 2,000 – 2,500 Donny van de Beek CM 83 3,500 – 4,000 Ever Banega CM 83 1,000 – 1,500 Marcos Llorente CM 82 2,500 – 3,000

Best cheap defenders in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

There’s no point buying an incredible set of forwards if you’ve not got a defense that can thwart counter-attacks and stop your opponent from scoring.

If you’re on a tight budget, any of these players below would be perfect when building a solid defensive unit.

Player Name Position OVR Market Price Joe Gomez CB 83 7,000 – 8,000 Harry Maguire CB 82 2,500 – 2,800 Kostas Manolas CB 83 4,000 – 5,000 Antonio Rudiger CB 81 2,500 – 3,000 Bernat LB 83 3,000 – 4,000 Ferland Mendy LB 83 7,000 – 9,000 Theo Hernandez LB 80 3,000 – 3,300 Benjamin Mendy LB 81 2,500 – 2,700 Juan Cuadrado RB 81 4,900 – 5600 Kieran Trippier RB 83 4,000 – 5,000 Nelson Semedo RB 83 4,000 – 5,500 Lars Bender RB 82 2,400 – 2,700

And with that, our lists of the best cheap players in FIFA 21 are complete. They boast a good range of players across different leagues, so there’s sure to be something for everyone.

