Best cheap players you have to buy in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team - Dexerto

Best cheap players you have to buy in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

Published: 9/Jun/2021 12:09

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
FIFA 21 ac milan
EA SPORTS

FIFA 21 FIFA Ultimate Team

It can be difficult to compete in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team when you don’t have the coins to spend on top-tier players. Fortunately, there’s plenty of budget players who still perform brilliantly on the pitch.

All players have their unique strengths and weaknesses. Naturally, some are more expensive than others, and it’s hard to find FIFA 21 players who are good bang for buck. FUTBIN is an excellent resource, but it can be daunting trying to rummage through all the data.

Here’s a list of some of the best cheap attackers, midfielders, and defenders in FIFA 21 that you need to add to your squad.

These lists contain no special items and the prices for the players have been recorded from FUTBIN’s database.

Contents

FIFA 21 launched back in October of 2020.

Best cheap attackers in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

Top-tier FIFA 21 attackers can set you back hundreds of thousands of coins and for a lot of players, that’s not an option they can afford.

Luckily, they’re plenty of budget attackers in every position that can take over a game and consistently put it in the back of the net.

Player Name Position OVR Market Price
Iago Asap ST 84 12,000 – 13,000
Gabriel Jesus ST 83 4,500 – 5,000
Anthony Martial ST 84 9,500 – 12,000
Alexander Lacazette ST 83 4,000 – 5,000
Dusan Tadic CF 83 1,500 – 2,000
Joao Felix Sequeira CF 81 2300 – 2500
Ousmane Dembele LW 83 5,000 – 6,000
Vinicius Junior LW 80 2,500 – 2.900
Iker Muniain Gonl LW 83 3,000 – 3,500
Marco Asensio LW 82 1,200 – 1,500
Gareth Bale RW 83 4,900 – 5,200
Carlos Vela RW 83 1,900 – 2,200
Portu RW 83 4,000 – 5,000
Florian Thauvin RW 83 1,000 – 1,500
Picking great up midfielders in your Ultimate Team is key for creating chances.

Best cheap midfielders in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

Creating a solid midfield in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team is key if you’re looking to both attack and defend effectively.

Although you can’t beat a meta midfielder, there’s a number of budget options that perform well above what they cost.

Player Name Position OVR Market Price
Nabil Fekir CAM 83 3,800 – 4,000
Deli Alli CAM 83 4,300 – 5,000
Martin Odegaard CAM 83 3,000 – 3,500
Coutinho CAM 83 3,000 – 3,500
Wilfred Ndidi CDM 84 8,500 – 9,000
Fernando Reges CDM 83 4,000 – 5,000
Denis Zakaria CDM 83 2,500 – 3,500
Charles Aranguiz CDM 83 2,000 – 2,500
Thomas Partey CM 84 8,400 – 8,600
Marcel Sabitzer CM 83 2,000 – 2,500
Donny van de Beek CM 83 3,500 – 4,000
Ever Banega CM 83 1,000 – 1,500
Marcos Llorente CM 82 2,500 – 3,000
Top-tier meta defenders can transform an average team, but there are budget options out there.

Best cheap defenders in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

There’s no point buying an incredible set of forwards if you’ve not got a defense that can thwart counter-attacks and stop your opponent from scoring.

If you’re on a tight budget, any of these players below would be perfect when building a solid defensive unit.

Player Name Position OVR Market Price
Joe Gomez CB 83 7,000 – 8,000
Harry Maguire CB 82 2,500 – 2,800
Kostas Manolas CB 83 4,000 – 5,000
Antonio Rudiger CB 81 2,500 – 3,000
Bernat LB 83 3,000 – 4,000
Ferland Mendy LB 83 7,000 – 9,000
Theo Hernandez LB 80 3,000 – 3,300
Benjamin Mendy LB 81 2,500 – 2,700
Juan Cuadrado RB 81 4,900 – 5600
Kieran Trippier RB 83 4,000 – 5,000
Nelson Semedo RB 83 4,000 – 5,500
Lars Bender RB 82 2,400 – 2,700

And with that, our lists of the best cheap players in FIFA 21 are complete. They boast a good range of players across different leagues, so there’s sure to be something for everyone.

As always, stick with us on Twitter @UltimateTeamUK for all the latest FIFA news, updates, and content.

