Best strikers to buy in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

FUT 21 is now up and running for FIFA 21 Standard Edition, Champions Edition, and Ultimate Edition. As you build your first squad, everybody needs to know who the top attackers are so they can make good signings for FUT Rivals and Squad Battles. Here, we look at the best strikers in FIFA 21.
After playing through EA Play early access and the release for early access editions, the hardcore members of the community have already sieved out the best strikers in pretty much all leagues. Some of these can be expensive and others will be bargains, so we’ve wrapped them all together in one big list for you to see yourself.
The most prominent sides to come up against are Premier League and Bundesliga, though some FUT Club owners do decide to build hybrids or some based on nationality. A French team, for example.
Here, we’ll run through the top forwards on the game so you can have a top finisher up front, for all sorts of price ranges. There’s some obvious ones, which are expensive to buy, and some cheaper options thrown in the mix as well.
Best strikers in FIFA 21
Prices (taken from FUTBIN) are live and ever-changing, so expect there to be some differences when you search for these cards. The list is also in no particular order.
Gabriel Jesus
OVR: 83
Price: 67,000 on PS4, 51,000 on Xbox, 80,000 on PC
Timo Werner
OVR: 85
Price: 239,000 on PS4, 219,000 on Xbox, 278,000 on PC
Luis Suarez
OVR: 87
Price: 27,000 on PS4, 32,000 on Xbox, 37,500 on PC
Richarlison
OVR: 81
Price: 35,000 on PS4, 26,000 on Xbox, 37,500 on PC
Cristiano Ronaldo
OVR: 92
Price: 1,642,000 on PS4, 1,370,000 on Xbox, 1,895,000 on PC
Hee Chan Hwang
OVR: 77
Price: 1,700 on PS4, 1,600 on Xbox, 2,000 on PC
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
OVR: 87
Price: 304,000 on PS4, 271,000 on Xbox, 338,000 on PC
Harry Kane
OVR: 88
Price: 28,750 on PS4, 37,500 on Xbox, 38,000 on PC
Erling Haaland
OVR: 84
Price: 99,000 on PS4, 91,000 on Xbox, 109,000 on PC
Kylian Mbappe
OVR: 90
Price: 1,335,000 on PS4, 1,140,000 on Xbox, 1,680,000 on PC
Anthony Martial
OVR: 84
Price: 170,000 on PS4, 135,000 on Xbox, 173,000 on PC
Wissam Ben Yedder
OVR: 84
Price: 160,000 on PS4, 125,000 on Xbox, 158,000 on PC
Rodrigo
OVR: 82
Price: 28,000 on PS4, 27,000 on Xbox, 29,000 on PC
Ciro Immobile
OVR: 87
Price: 34,000 on PS4, 37,000 on Xbox, 43,000 on PC
Inaki Williams
OVR: 81
Price: 26,750 on PS4, 20,750 on Xbox, 28,000 on PC
Robert Lewandowski
OVR: 91
Price: 176,000 on PS4, 174,000 on Xbox, 260,000 on PC
That brings our list of best strikers in FIFA 21 to a close. For more FIFA 21 guides, news, leaks, and more – follow us on Twitter @UltimateTeamUK.