Best wingers to buy in EA FC 25 Ultimate Team

Ryan Lemay
Hansen celebrating a goal in EA FC 25Dexerto

It wont be cheap to purchase one EA FC 25 Ultimate Team’s best wingers, but if you have the coins it’s essential to pick up one of these game changers.

When you start your Ultimate Team journey in FC 25, you won’t have the coins to build a super team. Instead, scouring the Transfer Market for the best cheap players will be your best bet. From there, we recommend building a budget team depending on how much you have saved up.

However, with Weekend League right around the corner, it’s never too early to start looking at Ultimate Team’s best wingers.

Highest-rated Right Wingers (RW) in Ultimate Team

RANKPLAYER NAMECLUBVersionRating
1Garrincha ICONICON91
2Caroline Graham Hansen Barcelona Gold90
3George BestICONICON90
4Kadidiatou Diani Lyon RTTK90
4Mohamed Salah Liverpool Gold 89
5Luis Figo ICONICON89
6Jairzinho ICONICON89
7Lionel MessiInter Miami Gold IF 89
8Gareth Bale ICONICON88
9Phil Foden Manchester City Gold 88
11Kadidiatou Diani LyonGold88
12Beth Mead Arsenal Gold 88
13Bukayo Saka Arsenal Gold 87
14Joe Cole HeroHero87
15Ousmane Dembele PSGGold IF87

Our recommendations

  • Mohamed Salah
  • Gareth Bale
  • George Best
  • Salah's stats in EA FC 25
  • Bale's stats in EA FC 25
  • Best's stats in EA FC 25

Mohammed Salah possesses every quality you want in a dangerous winger. High Agility, Balance, Pace, and Finishing mean the Liverpool attacker can either create or set up his own scoring chances. And his shots come off cleaner than most thanks to the Finnesse PlayStyle Plus.

New to EA FC 25, Gareth Bale is the latest player to receive an ICON card. Low balance and a three star weak foot leve a little bit too be desired, but world class Pace and finishing stats make up for those deficiencies.

You will have a hard time fining a better winger than George Best. However, it will take well over one million coins to acquire the Manchester United legend, meaning you most likely won’t get to have him in your squad any time soon.

Meta Right Wingers (RW)

PLAYER NAMECLUBVERSIONRATING
Garrincha IconIcon92
Caroline Graham Hansen Barcelona Gold 92
George BestICONICON90
Kadidatou Diani LyonRTTK90
Jairzinho ICONICON89
Mohamed SalahLiverpool Gold89
Lionel Messi Inter MiamiGold IF89
Joe Cole HeroHero87
Ousmane Dembele PSGGold IF 87
Lauren James Chelsea Gold 86
Phil FodenManchester CityGold86
Saeed Al Owairan HeroHero85
RaphinhaBarcelona Gold 84

Our recommendations

  • Caroline Graham Hansen
  • Kadidatou Diani
  • Lauren James
  • Caroline Grahm Hansen's stats in EA FC 25
  • Diani's attributes in EA FC 25
  • Lauren Jame's stats in EA FC 25

Caroline Graham Hansen is one the few players in EA FC 25 to have five star skills and weak foot. The combination of both makes her one of the best attackers in Ultimate Team, and the Barcelona star also possesses remarkable Pace, Shooting, and Dribbling attributes to round out the card.

Olympique Lyonnais Feminin dominates women’s soccer every season and reached the Champions League Final last season. If the French superteam performs well again in the competition this season, Kadidatou Diani will get multiple upgrades, transforming her into one of Ultimate Team’s best cards.

Both of the previous cards we mentioned are worth over 700,000 coins. If you are operating on more of a budget, Lauren James only costs around 27,000 coins and offers everything you would want from an attacking wide player.

Highest-rated Left Wingers (LW) in Ultimate Team

RANKPLAYER NAMECLUBVERSONRATING
1Ronaldinho ICONICON93
2Vini Jr. Real Madrid Gold IF 91
3Rivaldo ICONICON90
4Paulo FutreHeroHero88
5Heung Min Son Tottenham Gold IF 88
6Neymar Al Hilal Gold87
7John Barnes ICONICON87
8Harry Kewell HeroHero87
9Claudia Pina Barcelona RTTK 87
10Lauren HempMan CityGold 86
11Rafael Leao AC Milan Gold 86
12Raphinha Barcelona Gold IF 86
13Noa LangPSVRTTK86
14Caitlin Foord Arsenal Gold85
15Khvicha KvaratskheliaNapoliGold 85

Our recommendations

  • Ronaldinho
  • Vini Jr.
  • Heung Min Son
  • Ronaldinho's stats in EA FC 25
  • Vini Jr's attributes in EA F C 25
  • Son's attributes in EA FC 25

At launch, Ronaldinho is the third most expensive player in the FC 25 Ultimate Team, with a price tag of over 5.8 million coins. If you are lucky enough to pack this card, he is undoubtedly one of the best attackers available.

Most cards at the start of EA FC 25 are slow, meaning you can exploit fullbacks on the wing. Vini Jr. is one of the best players to do that with, as his Inform card has 96 Pace and the Quickstep PlayStyle Plus.

Some players might prefer Heung Min Son as a striker, but his gold and Inform cards are just as lethal out wide and cutting in to shoot on his strong right foot.

Meta Left Wingers (LW)

PLAYER NAMECLUBVERSONRATING
RonaldinhoICONICON93
Vini Jr.Real MadridGold IF91
Paulo FutreHeroHero88
Heung Min SonTottenhamGold IF88
NeymarAl HilalGold87
Harry KewellHeroHero87
John Barnes ICONICON87
Claudia PinaBarcelona RTTK87
Raphinha Barcelona Gold IF86
Noa LangPSVRTTK86
Khvicha KvaratskheliaNapoiliGold 85

Our recommendations

  • Neymar
  • Claudia Pina
  • Neymar's attributes in EA FC 25
  • Pina's attributes in EA FC 25

Despite missing all of last season, EA still gave Neymar an incredible card in Ultimate Team this year, and it’s much cheaper than the amount you would usually have to pay for a player of his caliber.

Barcelona is the best team in women’s football and rarely loses matches, meaning Claudia Pina’s Road to the Knockout promo card will get a few upgrades.

Highest-rated Right Midfielders (RM) in Ultimate Team

RANKPLAYER NAMECLUBVersionRATING
1David Beckham ICONICON88
2Adama Traore FulhamObjectives 88
3Steve McManamanHeroHero87
4Ludovic Giuly HeroHero86
5Cole Palmer Chelsea Gold85
6Riyad Mahrez Al Ahli Gold 85
7Svenja HuthWolfsburgGold85
8Leroy Sane Bayern MunichGold 85
9Clara Mateo Paris FC Gold85
10Ignacio GilNew England Revolutions Season Objective 85
11Jeremie FrimpongBayer Leverkussen Gold84
12Trinity RodmanWashington Spirit Gold 84
13Michael Olise Bayern MunichGold IF84

Our recommendations

  • Adama Traore
  • Ludovic Giuly
  • Leroy Sane
  • Adam's attributes in EA FC 25
  • Giuly's attributes in EA FC 25
  • Sane's attributes in EA FC 25

Right midfield is relatively weak compared to the other wide positions, yet there are still a few decent options to keep an eye on.

If you regularly play EA FC 25 and complete a lot of the weekly objectives, there should be no problem unlocking Adama Traore at level 38 in the Season 1 track. Once unlocked, Traore is a rapid winger who is hard to take off the ball and should be a reliable start.

Ludovic Giuly is a competent Hero card and only costs around 100,000 coins to add to your starting 11. Meanwhile, Leroy Sane offers nothing too impressive but has decent enough attributes to put in a good shift.

Meta Right Midfielders (RM)

PLAYER NAMECLUBVersionRATING
Adama TraoreFulhamObjectives88
Ludovic GiulyHeroHero86
Trinity RodmanWashington SpiritGold84
Michael OliseBayern MunichGold IF84
Moussa Diaby Al Ittihad Gold83
Viktor TsygankovGirona Gold83
Donyel Malen Borussia DortmundGold83
Inaki Williams Athletic ClubGold 82

Our recommendations

  • Moussa Diaby
  • Donyel Malen
  • Inaki Williams
  • Moussa Diaby's attributes in EA FC 25
  • Danyel Malen's attributes In EA FC 25
  • Inaki Williams' attributes in EA FC 25

Regardless of budget, anyone can add these budget wingers to their Ultimate Team squad. Moussa Diaby can blow by any defender with 95 Pace and impressive Dribbling attributes.

Donyell Malen is also a compelling value add because the Dortmund winger has four-star skills and weak foot, and balanced stats across the board.

Inaki Williams is consistently one of the best starter cards in FC, and that’s the same for this title. Williams is rapid, strong, and can finish when needed.

Highest-rated Left Midfielders (LM) in Ultimate Team

RANKPLAYER NAMECLUBVersionRATING
1Aya Miyama ICONICON90
2David Ginola HeroHero89
3Guro Reiten Chelsea Gold 88
4Pavel Nedved ICONICON88
5Franck RiberyICONICON88
6Eden Hazard HeroHero88
7Mallory SwansonChicago Red Stars Gold 87
8Robert PiresICONICON87
9Ze Roberto HeroHero87
10Jeremey DokuMan CityRTTK87
11Grimaldo Bayer LeverkussenGold86
12Freddie Ljunberg HeroHero 86
13Ji Sung ParkHeroHero86
14Trinity Rodman Washington Spirit Gold IF 86
15Luis DiazLiverpoolGold IF 86

Our recommendations

  • David Ginola
  • Eden Hazard
  • Franck Ribery
  • Ginola's attributes in EA FC 25
  • Eden Hazard's attributes in EA FC 25
  • Franck Ribery's attributes in EA FC 25

Like Caroline Graham Hansen, David Ginola also has five stars skill moves and weak foot. The Hero card can play in just about every attacking position and at a world-class level.

New to EA FC 25, Eden Hazard is a Hero card and will be a great winger for any team. The Chelsea legend has a unique body type, making him shifty and hard to dispossess.

Franck Ribery also has five-star skills and a weak foot and can single-handedly carve up defenses when needed. Once you have enough coins, we recommend buying this card.

Meta Left Midfielders (LM)

PLAYER NAMECLUBVersionRATING
Aya MiyamaICONICON90
David GinolaHeroHero89
Guro ReitenChelseaGold88
Pavel NedvedICONICON88
Franck RiberyICONICON88
Eden HazardHeroHero88
Mallory SwansonChicago Red StarsGold87
Jeremey DokuMan CityRTTK87
Trinity RodmanWashington SpiritGold IF86
Luis DiazLiverpoolGold IF86
Kingsley ComanBayern MunichGold84

Our recommendations

  • Jeremey Doku
Doku's stats in EA FC 25Dexerto

Since we have already mentioned most of the best LM options, Jeremy Doku is the last player to be mentioned. The Belgian winger has end-game-quality pace and dribbling and will only get better if Manchester City performs well in the Champions League.

For more on FC 25 Ultimate Team, check out our guides on the best players to use in Evolutions and the best PlayStyles.

