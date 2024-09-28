Best wingers to buy in EA FC 25 Ultimate Team

It wont be cheap to purchase one EA FC 25 Ultimate Team’s best wingers, but if you have the coins it’s essential to pick up one of these game changers.

When you start your Ultimate Team journey in FC 25, you won’t have the coins to build a super team. Instead, scouring the Transfer Market for the best cheap players will be your best bet. From there, we recommend building a budget team depending on how much you have saved up.

However, with Weekend League right around the corner, it’s never too early to start looking at Ultimate Team’s best wingers.

Highest-rated Right Wingers (RW) in Ultimate Team

RANK PLAYER NAME CLUB Version Rating 1 Garrincha ICON ICON 91 2 Caroline Graham Hansen Barcelona Gold 90 3 George Best ICON ICON 90 4 Kadidiatou Diani Lyon RTTK 90 4 Mohamed Salah Liverpool Gold 89 5 Luis Figo ICON ICON 89 6 Jairzinho ICON ICON 89 7 Lionel Messi Inter Miami Gold IF 89 8 Gareth Bale ICON ICON 88 9 Phil Foden Manchester City Gold 88 11 Kadidiatou Diani Lyon Gold 88 12 Beth Mead Arsenal Gold 88 13 Bukayo Saka Arsenal Gold 87 14 Joe Cole Hero Hero 87 15 Ousmane Dembele PSG Gold IF 87

Our recommendations

Mohamed Salah

Gareth Bale

George Best







Mohammed Salah possesses every quality you want in a dangerous winger. High Agility, Balance, Pace, and Finishing mean the Liverpool attacker can either create or set up his own scoring chances. And his shots come off cleaner than most thanks to the Finnesse PlayStyle Plus.

New to EA FC 25, Gareth Bale is the latest player to receive an ICON card. Low balance and a three star weak foot leve a little bit too be desired, but world class Pace and finishing stats make up for those deficiencies.

You will have a hard time fining a better winger than George Best. However, it will take well over one million coins to acquire the Manchester United legend, meaning you most likely won’t get to have him in your squad any time soon.

Meta Right Wingers (RW)

PLAYER NAME CLUB VERSION RATING Garrincha Icon Icon 92 Caroline Graham Hansen Barcelona Gold 92 George Best ICON ICON 90 Kadidatou Diani Lyon RTTK 90 Jairzinho ICON ICON 89 Mohamed Salah Liverpool Gold 89 Lionel Messi Inter Miami Gold IF 89 Joe Cole Hero Hero 87 Ousmane Dembele PSG Gold IF 87 Lauren James Chelsea Gold 86 Phil Foden Manchester City Gold 86 Saeed Al Owairan Hero Hero 85 Raphinha Barcelona Gold 84

Our recommendations

Caroline Graham Hansen

Kadidatou Diani

Lauren James







Caroline Graham Hansen is one the few players in EA FC 25 to have five star skills and weak foot. The combination of both makes her one of the best attackers in Ultimate Team, and the Barcelona star also possesses remarkable Pace, Shooting, and Dribbling attributes to round out the card.

Olympique Lyonnais Feminin dominates women’s soccer every season and reached the Champions League Final last season. If the French superteam performs well again in the competition this season, Kadidatou Diani will get multiple upgrades, transforming her into one of Ultimate Team’s best cards.

Both of the previous cards we mentioned are worth over 700,000 coins. If you are operating on more of a budget, Lauren James only costs around 27,000 coins and offers everything you would want from an attacking wide player.

Highest-rated Left Wingers (LW) in Ultimate Team

RANK PLAYER NAME CLUB VERSON RATING 1 Ronaldinho ICON ICON 93 2 Vini Jr. Real Madrid Gold IF 91 3 Rivaldo ICON ICON 90 4 Paulo Futre Hero Hero 88 5 Heung Min Son Tottenham Gold IF 88 6 Neymar Al Hilal Gold 87 7 John Barnes ICON ICON 87 8 Harry Kewell Hero Hero 87 9 Claudia Pina Barcelona RTTK 87 10 Lauren Hemp Man City Gold 86 11 Rafael Leao AC Milan Gold 86 12 Raphinha Barcelona Gold IF 86 13 Noa Lang PSV RTTK 86 14 Caitlin Foord Arsenal Gold 85 15 Khvicha Kvaratskhelia Napoli Gold 85

Our recommendations

Ronaldinho

Vini Jr.

Heung Min Son







At launch, Ronaldinho is the third most expensive player in the FC 25 Ultimate Team, with a price tag of over 5.8 million coins. If you are lucky enough to pack this card, he is undoubtedly one of the best attackers available.

Most cards at the start of EA FC 25 are slow, meaning you can exploit fullbacks on the wing. Vini Jr. is one of the best players to do that with, as his Inform card has 96 Pace and the Quickstep PlayStyle Plus.

Some players might prefer Heung Min Son as a striker, but his gold and Inform cards are just as lethal out wide and cutting in to shoot on his strong right foot.

Meta Left Wingers (LW)

PLAYER NAME CLUB VERSON RATING Ronaldinho ICON ICON 93 Vini Jr. Real Madrid Gold IF 91 Paulo Futre Hero Hero 88 Heung Min Son Tottenham Gold IF 88 Neymar Al Hilal Gold 87 Harry Kewell Hero Hero 87 John Barnes ICON ICON 87 Claudia Pina Barcelona RTTK 87 Raphinha Barcelona Gold IF 86 Noa Lang PSV RTTK 86 Khvicha Kvaratskhelia Napoili Gold 85

Our recommendations

Neymar

Claudia Pina





Despite missing all of last season, EA still gave Neymar an incredible card in Ultimate Team this year, and it’s much cheaper than the amount you would usually have to pay for a player of his caliber.

Barcelona is the best team in women’s football and rarely loses matches, meaning Claudia Pina’s Road to the Knockout promo card will get a few upgrades.

Highest-rated Right Midfielders (RM) in Ultimate Team

RANK PLAYER NAME CLUB Version RATING 1 David Beckham ICON ICON 88 2 Adama Traore Fulham Objectives 88 3 Steve McManaman Hero Hero 87 4 Ludovic Giuly Hero Hero 86 5 Cole Palmer Chelsea Gold 85 6 Riyad Mahrez Al Ahli Gold 85 7 Svenja Huth Wolfsburg Gold 85 8 Leroy Sane Bayern Munich Gold 85 9 Clara Mateo Paris FC Gold 85 10 Ignacio Gil New England Revolutions Season Objective 85 11 Jeremie Frimpong Bayer Leverkussen Gold 84 12 Trinity Rodman Washington Spirit Gold 84 13 Michael Olise Bayern Munich Gold IF 84

Our recommendations

Adama Traore

Ludovic Giuly

Leroy Sane







Right midfield is relatively weak compared to the other wide positions, yet there are still a few decent options to keep an eye on.

If you regularly play EA FC 25 and complete a lot of the weekly objectives, there should be no problem unlocking Adama Traore at level 38 in the Season 1 track. Once unlocked, Traore is a rapid winger who is hard to take off the ball and should be a reliable start.

Ludovic Giuly is a competent Hero card and only costs around 100,000 coins to add to your starting 11. Meanwhile, Leroy Sane offers nothing too impressive but has decent enough attributes to put in a good shift.

Meta Right Midfielders (RM)

PLAYER NAME CLUB Version RATING Adama Traore Fulham Objectives 88 Ludovic Giuly Hero Hero 86 Trinity Rodman Washington Spirit Gold 84 Michael Olise Bayern Munich Gold IF 84 Moussa Diaby Al Ittihad Gold 83 Viktor Tsygankov Girona Gold 83 Donyel Malen Borussia Dortmund Gold 83 Inaki Williams Athletic Club Gold 82

Our recommendations

Moussa Diaby

Donyel Malen

Inaki Williams







Regardless of budget, anyone can add these budget wingers to their Ultimate Team squad. Moussa Diaby can blow by any defender with 95 Pace and impressive Dribbling attributes.

Donyell Malen is also a compelling value add because the Dortmund winger has four-star skills and weak foot, and balanced stats across the board.

Inaki Williams is consistently one of the best starter cards in FC, and that’s the same for this title. Williams is rapid, strong, and can finish when needed.

Highest-rated Left Midfielders (LM) in Ultimate Team

RANK PLAYER NAME CLUB Version RATING 1 Aya Miyama ICON ICON 90 2 David Ginola Hero Hero 89 3 Guro Reiten Chelsea Gold 88 4 Pavel Nedved ICON ICON 88 5 Franck Ribery ICON ICON 88 6 Eden Hazard Hero Hero 88 7 Mallory Swanson Chicago Red Stars Gold 87 8 Robert Pires ICON ICON 87 9 Ze Roberto Hero Hero 87 10 Jeremey Doku Man City RTTK 87 11 Grimaldo Bayer Leverkussen Gold 86 12 Freddie Ljunberg Hero Hero 86 13 Ji Sung Park Hero Hero 86 14 Trinity Rodman Washington Spirit Gold IF 86 15 Luis Diaz Liverpool Gold IF 86

Our recommendations

David Ginola

Eden Hazard

Franck Ribery







Like Caroline Graham Hansen, David Ginola also has five stars skill moves and weak foot. The Hero card can play in just about every attacking position and at a world-class level.

New to EA FC 25, Eden Hazard is a Hero card and will be a great winger for any team. The Chelsea legend has a unique body type, making him shifty and hard to dispossess.

Franck Ribery also has five-star skills and a weak foot and can single-handedly carve up defenses when needed. Once you have enough coins, we recommend buying this card.

Meta Left Midfielders (LM)

PLAYER NAME CLUB Version RATING Aya Miyama ICON ICON 90 David Ginola Hero Hero 89 Guro Reiten Chelsea Gold 88 Pavel Nedved ICON ICON 88 Franck Ribery ICON ICON 88 Eden Hazard Hero Hero 88 Mallory Swanson Chicago Red Stars Gold 87 Jeremey Doku Man City RTTK 87 Trinity Rodman Washington Spirit Gold IF 86 Luis Diaz Liverpool Gold IF 86 Kingsley Coman Bayern Munich Gold 84

Our recommendations

Jeremey Doku

Dexerto

Since we have already mentioned most of the best LM options, Jeremy Doku is the last player to be mentioned. The Belgian winger has end-game-quality pace and dribbling and will only get better if Manchester City performs well in the Champions League.

For more on FC 25 Ultimate Team, check out our guides on the best players to use in Evolutions and the best PlayStyles.