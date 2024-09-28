Best wingers to buy in EA FC 25 Ultimate Team

Best wingers to buy in EA FC 25 Ultimate TeamDexerto
It wont be cheap to purchase one EA FC 25 Ultimate Team’s best wingers, but if you have the coins it’s essential to pick up one of these game changers.
When you start your Ultimate Team journey in FC 25, you won’t have the coins to build a super team. Instead, scouring the Transfer Market for the best cheap players will be your best bet. From there, we recommend building a budget team depending on how much you have saved up.
However, with Weekend League right around the corner, it’s never too early to start looking at Ultimate Team’s best wingers.
Highest-rated Right Wingers (RW) in Ultimate Team
|RANK
|PLAYER NAME
|CLUB
|Version
|Rating
|1
|Garrincha
|ICON
|ICON
|91
|2
|Caroline Graham Hansen
|Barcelona
|Gold
|90
|3
|George Best
|ICON
|ICON
|90
|4
|Kadidiatou Diani
|Lyon
|RTTK
|90
|4
|Mohamed Salah
|Liverpool
|Gold
|89
|5
|Luis Figo
|ICON
|ICON
|89
|6
|Jairzinho
|ICON
|ICON
|89
|7
|Lionel Messi
|Inter Miami
|Gold IF
|89
|8
|Gareth Bale
|ICON
|ICON
|88
|9
|Phil Foden
|Manchester City
|Gold
|88
|11
|Kadidiatou Diani
|Lyon
|Gold
|88
|12
|Beth Mead
|Arsenal
|Gold
|88
|13
|Bukayo Saka
|Arsenal
|Gold
|87
|14
|Joe Cole
|Hero
|Hero
|87
|15
|Ousmane Dembele
|PSG
|Gold IF
|87
Our recommendations
- Mohamed Salah
- Gareth Bale
- George Best
Mohammed Salah possesses every quality you want in a dangerous winger. High Agility, Balance, Pace, and Finishing mean the Liverpool attacker can either create or set up his own scoring chances. And his shots come off cleaner than most thanks to the Finnesse PlayStyle Plus.
New to EA FC 25, Gareth Bale is the latest player to receive an ICON card. Low balance and a three star weak foot leve a little bit too be desired, but world class Pace and finishing stats make up for those deficiencies.
You will have a hard time fining a better winger than George Best. However, it will take well over one million coins to acquire the Manchester United legend, meaning you most likely won’t get to have him in your squad any time soon.
Meta Right Wingers (RW)
|PLAYER NAME
|CLUB
|VERSION
|RATING
|Garrincha
|Icon
|Icon
|92
|Caroline Graham Hansen
|Barcelona
|Gold
|92
|George Best
|ICON
|ICON
|90
|Kadidatou Diani
|Lyon
|RTTK
|90
|Jairzinho
|ICON
|ICON
|89
|Mohamed Salah
|Liverpool
|Gold
|89
|Lionel Messi
|Inter Miami
|Gold IF
|89
|Joe Cole
|Hero
|Hero
|87
|Ousmane Dembele
|PSG
|Gold IF
|87
|Lauren James
|Chelsea
|Gold
|86
|Phil Foden
|Manchester City
|Gold
|86
|Saeed Al Owairan
|Hero
|Hero
|85
|Raphinha
|Barcelona
|Gold
|84
Our recommendations
- Caroline Graham Hansen
- Kadidatou Diani
- Lauren James
Caroline Graham Hansen is one the few players in EA FC 25 to have five star skills and weak foot. The combination of both makes her one of the best attackers in Ultimate Team, and the Barcelona star also possesses remarkable Pace, Shooting, and Dribbling attributes to round out the card.
Olympique Lyonnais Feminin dominates women’s soccer every season and reached the Champions League Final last season. If the French superteam performs well again in the competition this season, Kadidatou Diani will get multiple upgrades, transforming her into one of Ultimate Team’s best cards.
Both of the previous cards we mentioned are worth over 700,000 coins. If you are operating on more of a budget, Lauren James only costs around 27,000 coins and offers everything you would want from an attacking wide player.
Highest-rated Left Wingers (LW) in Ultimate Team
|RANK
|PLAYER NAME
|CLUB
|VERSON
|RATING
|1
|Ronaldinho
|ICON
|ICON
|93
|2
|Vini Jr.
|Real Madrid
|Gold IF
|91
|3
|Rivaldo
|ICON
|ICON
|90
|4
|Paulo Futre
|Hero
|Hero
|88
|5
|Heung Min Son
|Tottenham
|Gold IF
|88
|6
|Neymar
|Al Hilal
|Gold
|87
|7
|John Barnes
|ICON
|ICON
|87
|8
|Harry Kewell
|Hero
|Hero
|87
|9
|Claudia Pina
|Barcelona
|RTTK
|87
|10
|Lauren Hemp
|Man City
|Gold
|86
|11
|Rafael Leao
|AC Milan
|Gold
|86
|12
|Raphinha
|Barcelona
|Gold IF
|86
|13
|Noa Lang
|PSV
|RTTK
|86
|14
|Caitlin Foord
|Arsenal
|Gold
|85
|15
|Khvicha Kvaratskhelia
|Napoli
|Gold
|85
Our recommendations
- Ronaldinho
- Vini Jr.
- Heung Min Son
At launch, Ronaldinho is the third most expensive player in the FC 25 Ultimate Team, with a price tag of over 5.8 million coins. If you are lucky enough to pack this card, he is undoubtedly one of the best attackers available.
Most cards at the start of EA FC 25 are slow, meaning you can exploit fullbacks on the wing. Vini Jr. is one of the best players to do that with, as his Inform card has 96 Pace and the Quickstep PlayStyle Plus.
Some players might prefer Heung Min Son as a striker, but his gold and Inform cards are just as lethal out wide and cutting in to shoot on his strong right foot.
Meta Left Wingers (LW)
|PLAYER NAME
|CLUB
|VERSON
|RATING
|Ronaldinho
|ICON
|ICON
|93
|Vini Jr.
|Real Madrid
|Gold IF
|91
|Paulo Futre
|Hero
|Hero
|88
|Heung Min Son
|Tottenham
|Gold IF
|88
|Neymar
|Al Hilal
|Gold
|87
|Harry Kewell
|Hero
|Hero
|87
|John Barnes
|ICON
|ICON
|87
|Claudia Pina
|Barcelona
|RTTK
|87
|Raphinha
|Barcelona
|Gold IF
|86
|Noa Lang
|PSV
|RTTK
|86
|Khvicha Kvaratskhelia
|Napoili
|Gold
|85
Our recommendations
- Neymar
- Claudia Pina
Despite missing all of last season, EA still gave Neymar an incredible card in Ultimate Team this year, and it’s much cheaper than the amount you would usually have to pay for a player of his caliber.
Barcelona is the best team in women’s football and rarely loses matches, meaning Claudia Pina’s Road to the Knockout promo card will get a few upgrades.
Highest-rated Right Midfielders (RM) in Ultimate Team
|RANK
|PLAYER NAME
|CLUB
|Version
|RATING
|1
|David Beckham
|ICON
|ICON
|88
|2
|Adama Traore
|Fulham
|Objectives
|88
|3
|Steve McManaman
|Hero
|Hero
|87
|4
|Ludovic Giuly
|Hero
|Hero
|86
|5
|Cole Palmer
|Chelsea
|Gold
|85
|6
|Riyad Mahrez
|Al Ahli
|Gold
|85
|7
|Svenja Huth
|Wolfsburg
|Gold
|85
|8
|Leroy Sane
|Bayern Munich
|Gold
|85
|9
|Clara Mateo
|Paris FC
|Gold
|85
|10
|Ignacio Gil
|New England Revolutions
|Season Objective
|85
|11
|Jeremie Frimpong
|Bayer Leverkussen
|Gold
|84
|12
|Trinity Rodman
|Washington Spirit
|Gold
|84
|13
|Michael Olise
|Bayern Munich
|Gold IF
|84
Our recommendations
- Adama Traore
- Ludovic Giuly
- Leroy Sane
Right midfield is relatively weak compared to the other wide positions, yet there are still a few decent options to keep an eye on.
If you regularly play EA FC 25 and complete a lot of the weekly objectives, there should be no problem unlocking Adama Traore at level 38 in the Season 1 track. Once unlocked, Traore is a rapid winger who is hard to take off the ball and should be a reliable start.
Ludovic Giuly is a competent Hero card and only costs around 100,000 coins to add to your starting 11. Meanwhile, Leroy Sane offers nothing too impressive but has decent enough attributes to put in a good shift.
Meta Right Midfielders (RM)
|PLAYER NAME
|CLUB
|Version
|RATING
|Adama Traore
|Fulham
|Objectives
|88
|Ludovic Giuly
|Hero
|Hero
|86
|Trinity Rodman
|Washington Spirit
|Gold
|84
|Michael Olise
|Bayern Munich
|Gold IF
|84
|Moussa Diaby
|Al Ittihad
|Gold
|83
|Viktor Tsygankov
|Girona
|Gold
|83
|Donyel Malen
|Borussia Dortmund
|Gold
|83
|Inaki Williams
|Athletic Club
|Gold
|82
Our recommendations
- Moussa Diaby
- Donyel Malen
- Inaki Williams
Regardless of budget, anyone can add these budget wingers to their Ultimate Team squad. Moussa Diaby can blow by any defender with 95 Pace and impressive Dribbling attributes.
Donyell Malen is also a compelling value add because the Dortmund winger has four-star skills and weak foot, and balanced stats across the board.
Inaki Williams is consistently one of the best starter cards in FC, and that’s the same for this title. Williams is rapid, strong, and can finish when needed.
Highest-rated Left Midfielders (LM) in Ultimate Team
|RANK
|PLAYER NAME
|CLUB
|Version
|RATING
|1
|Aya Miyama
|ICON
|ICON
|90
|2
|David Ginola
|Hero
|Hero
|89
|3
|Guro Reiten
|Chelsea
|Gold
|88
|4
|Pavel Nedved
|ICON
|ICON
|88
|5
|Franck Ribery
|ICON
|ICON
|88
|6
|Eden Hazard
|Hero
|Hero
|88
|7
|Mallory Swanson
|Chicago Red Stars
|Gold
|87
|8
|Robert Pires
|ICON
|ICON
|87
|9
|Ze Roberto
|Hero
|Hero
|87
|10
|Jeremey Doku
|Man City
|RTTK
|87
|11
|Grimaldo
|Bayer Leverkussen
|Gold
|86
|12
|Freddie Ljunberg
|Hero
|Hero
|86
|13
|Ji Sung Park
|Hero
|Hero
|86
|14
|Trinity Rodman
|Washington Spirit
|Gold IF
|86
|15
|Luis Diaz
|Liverpool
|Gold IF
|86
Our recommendations
- David Ginola
- Eden Hazard
- Franck Ribery
Like Caroline Graham Hansen, David Ginola also has five stars skill moves and weak foot. The Hero card can play in just about every attacking position and at a world-class level.
New to EA FC 25, Eden Hazard is a Hero card and will be a great winger for any team. The Chelsea legend has a unique body type, making him shifty and hard to dispossess.
Franck Ribery also has five-star skills and a weak foot and can single-handedly carve up defenses when needed. Once you have enough coins, we recommend buying this card.
Meta Left Midfielders (LM)
|PLAYER NAME
|CLUB
|Version
|RATING
|Aya Miyama
|ICON
|ICON
|90
|David Ginola
|Hero
|Hero
|89
|Guro Reiten
|Chelsea
|Gold
|88
|Pavel Nedved
|ICON
|ICON
|88
|Franck Ribery
|ICON
|ICON
|88
|Eden Hazard
|Hero
|Hero
|88
|Mallory Swanson
|Chicago Red Stars
|Gold
|87
|Jeremey Doku
|Man City
|RTTK
|87
|Trinity Rodman
|Washington Spirit
|Gold IF
|86
|Luis Diaz
|Liverpool
|Gold IF
|86
|Kingsley Coman
|Bayern Munich
|Gold
|84
Our recommendations
- Jeremey Doku
Since we have already mentioned most of the best LM options, Jeremy Doku is the last player to be mentioned. The Belgian winger has end-game-quality pace and dribbling and will only get better if Manchester City performs well in the Champions League.
For more on FC 25 Ultimate Team, check out our guides on the best players to use in Evolutions and the best PlayStyles.