FIFA 21 fastest players list: Attackers, midfielders & defenders

For a lot of players in FIFA 21, pace is a huge factor when deciding whether to pick up a footballer for a certain position. So, it’s key you know exactly which players are the fastest in each respective position to create the best squad possible.

Pace is arguably one of the most important credentials when looking to fill out your team on FIFA, particularly in Ultimate Team.

The game becomes much easier when you’ve got players who can bomb it down the wings and past defenders with relative ease, and they often become players you can build your team around, especially if they’re in top leagues or from certain countries for the additional chemistry links.

As much as speed is important in the attacking positions, it’s also absolutely key for defenders to be able to keep up with top-class wingers and strikers. That’s why we’ve put together a set of lists that go over the fastest attackers, defenders, and midfielders across FIFA 21.

So if you’re a fan of fast players, these are the perfect choices for you. Keep in mind, these stats are based on each player’s base card and are listed in no particular order.

Fastest Attackers in FIFA 21

If you’re looking to build a strong attack in FIFA 21, a fundamental aspect of that is players with a lot of speed. The ability to beat a man and get in front of goal is key and all of these players are capable of doing exactly that:

Adama Traore — 96 Pace (OVR 79)

— 96 Pace (OVR 79) Kylian Mbappe — 96 Pace (OVR 90)

— 96 Pace (OVR 90) Frank Acheampong – 94 Pace (OVR 76)

– 94 Pace (OVR 76) Vinicius Jr — 95 Pace (OVR 80)

— 95 Pace (OVR 80) Kensuke Nagai — 95 Pace (OVR 70)

— 95 Pace (OVR 70) Ismaila Sarr — 94 Pace (OVR 78)

— 94 Pace (OVR 78) Leon Bailey — 94 Pace (OVR 80)

— 94 Pace (OVR 80) Kim In Seong — 94 Pace (OVR 71)

— 94 Pace (OVR 71) Tom Barkhuizen — 94 Pace (OVR 72)

— 94 Pace (OVR 72) Sadio Mane — 94 Pace (OVR 90)

— 94 Pace (OVR 90) Chidera Ejuke — 94 Pace (OVR 75)

— 94 Pace (OVR 75) Krepin Diatta — 94 Pace (OVR 77)

— 94 Pace (OVR 77) Inaki Williams — 94 Pace (OVR 81)

— 94 Pace (OVR 81) Hwang Hee Chan — 93 Pace (OVR 77)

— 93 Pace (OVR 77) Patson Daka — 93 Pace (OVR 76)

— 93 Pace (OVR 76) Gyrano Kerk — 93 Pace (OVR 75)

— 93 Pace (OVR 75) Hirving Lozano — 93 Pace (OVR 80)

— 93 Pace (OVR 80) Alex Teixeira — 93 Pace (OVR 79)

— 93 Pace (OVR 79) Pierre-Emmerick Aubameyang — 93 Pace (OVR 93)

— 93 Pace (OVR 93) Raheem Sterling — 93 Pace (OVR 88)

— 93 Pace (OVR 88) Mohammed Saleh — 93 Pace (OVR 90)

Fastest Midfielders in FIFA 21

While pace isn’t prioritized in midfield as much as it is in the attack, it’s still an important trait for a central player to have. Having one of these players in your midfielder could have a huge impact on your starting XI:

Arivin Appiah — 93 Pace (OVR 64)

— 93 Pace (OVR 64) Daniel James — 95 Pace (OVR 77)

— 95 Pace (OVR 77) Mathis Bolly — 93 Pace (OVR 67)

— 93 Pace (OVR 67) Achraf Hakimi — 95 Pace (OVR 83)

— 95 Pace (OVR 83) Igor Madinha — 94 Pace (OVR 72)

— 94 Pace (OVR 72) Przemyslaw Placheta — 94 Pace (OVR 69)

— 94 Pace (OVR 69) Nikola Mileusnic — 94 Pace (OVR 64)

— 94 Pace (OVR 64) Rafa Ferreira Silva — 94 Pace (OVR 83)

— 94 Pace (OVR 83) Kim In Seong — 94 Pace (OVR 71)

— 94 Pace (OVR 71) Rafa — 94 Pace (OVR 83)

— 94 Pace (OVR 83) Gelson Martins — 94 Pace (OVR 80)

— 94 Pace (OVR 80) Abdoulay Diaby — 93 Pace (OVR 75)

— 93 Pace (OVR 75) Georges-Kevin Nkoidou — 93 Pace (OVR 75)

— 93 Pace (OVR 75) Douglas Costa — 93 Pace (OVR 84)

— 93 Pace (OVR 84) Allan Saint-Maximin — 93 Pace (OVR 93)

Fastest Defenders in FIFA 21

With so many speedy attackers, its key defenders can keep up and win the ball back for their team. This is especially true when it comes to wing-backs, so make sure you include a few of these players in your squad to keep your defense as fast as possible:

Alphonso Davies — 96 Pace (OVR 81)

— 96 Pace (OVR 81) Anibal Chala — 96 Pace (OVR 69)

— 96 Pace (OVR 69) Luis Advincula — 93 Pace (OVR 74)

— 93 Pace (OVR 74) Aurelio Buta — 94 Pace (OVR 76)

— 94 Pace (OVR 76) Falaye Sacko — 94 Pace (OVR 78)

— 94 Pace (OVR 78) Kyle Walker — 92 Pace (OVR 85)

— 92 Pace (OVR 85) DeAndre Yedlin — 92 Pace (OVR 76)

— 92 Pace (OVR 76) Neslon Semedo — 92 Pace (OVR 83)

— 92 Pace (OVR 83) Ryan Fredericks — 92 Pace (OVR 76)

— 92 Pace (OVR 76) Ferland Mendy — 92 Pace (OVR 83)

— 92 Pace (OVR 83) Theo Hernandez — 92 Pace (OVR 83)

— 92 Pace (OVR 83) Joakim Maehle — 90 Pace (OVR 76)

— 90 Pace (OVR 76) Youcef Atal — 90 Pace (OVR 79)

— 90 Pace (OVR 79) Johan Mojica — 90 Pace (OVR 75)

Obviously, there are a lot of players here that are unlikely to make it into your Ultimate Team. Yet, players like Mbappe, Mane, Davies and Vinicius Jr very much match the type of players you want: among the best in their position, fast, and a great combination of league/nationality or both.

That said, there are a lot of players there that could be useful if pace is as important as it has been in past games, and you don’t have the funds to pick up the big names. Players like Adama Traore, Daniel James, and Hakimi could still be solid choices while you’re building your team.

Good luck with building your squad and don’t forget to follow us @UltimateTeamUk.