Best defenders to buy in EA FC 25 Ultimate Team

While attacking might be the more exciting half of EA FC 25‘s gameplay, it’s defending and making sure that you are buying the best defenders that will help you climb Ultimate Team’s divisions.

The addition of new features in FUT like FC IQ and Player Roles have made team building and finding the best formations harder than ever. Putting together a good defense is no exception, as you’ll need to figure out who the best defenders are to avoid wasting coins and conceding unnecessary goals.

To help you out, we’ve listed the best defenders, but our recommendations value ability over cost, so some of these are going to be expensive. If you are looking for budget options instead, check out the best cheap players to find some bargain deals.

With that said, here are the best defenders in EA FC 25 Ultimate Team, including the meta CBs, RBs, and LBs that you should be using this year.

Best center-backs (CB)

PLAYER CLUB Version OVR Paolo Maldini Icon Icon 92 Lucio Serie A Hero 89 Virgil Van Dijk Liverpool Gold 89 Antonio Rudiger Real Madrid Gold 88 Marquinhos PSG Gold 87 William Saliba Arsenal Gold 87 Fikayo Tomori Milano FC Gold 83 Dayot Upamecano Bayern Munich Gold 82 Mikcy Van de Ven Tottenham Gold 82 Joe Gomez Liverpool Gold 80

Our recommendations

Virgil Van Dijk

Paolo Maldini

Fikayo Tomori







Virgil Van Dijk is the best center-back in EA FC 25, as was the case in last year’s game too. He is an incredible defender who is tall, can tackle anyone, and has a fantastic range of meta PlayStyles, including Aerial+, Anticipate, and Jockey. While expensive, the Liverpool captain will be one of the most impactful players on your team if you can save up and buy him.

If coins aren’t a concern, Paolo Maldini is another excellent option. The Italian legend has always been one of the best defenders in EA Sports FC, but he actually got buffed this year. His new card in FC 25 has gained both Anticipate and Jockey, two of the strongest defensive PlayStyles in the game. Additionally, he has Stopper++ and 95 Defending, locking in his place as a meta CB.

Even though he’s only a fraction of the price, Fikayo Tomori is an equally brilliant center-back. The English defender is incredibly fast, having 95 Sprint Speed with a Shadow equipped. This lets him move around the pitch quickly and make the most of his 85 Defending and Block+ PlayStyle. Just like Van Dijk and Maldini, Tomori also has Anticipate, which is the best defensive PlayStyle in the game.

Best left backs (LB/LWB)

PLAYER CLUB VERSION OVR Roberto Carlos Icon Icon 90 Theo Hernández Milano FC TOTW 88 Sakina Karchaoui PSG Gold 87 Sonia Bompastor D1 Arkema Hero 86 Fridolina Rolfö FC Barcelona Gold 86 Ferland Mendy Real Madrid Gold 84 Alphonso Davies Bayern Munich Gold 82 Destiny Udogie Tottenham Gold 82 Balde FC Barcelona Gold 81 Ferdi Kadıoğlu Brighton Gold 81

Our recommendations

Roberto Carlos

Ferland Mendy

Theo Hernandez (TOTW)







Roberto Carlos is the best left-back in EA FC 25, with the Brazilian Icon doing just about everything you could ever want him to. He has the highest total in-game stats of any defender at 2,450, which is a testament to how complete his game is. Also, his card this year has been given Dead Ball+, making him a lethal threat from both corners and free-kicks alike.

While still fairly expensive, Ferland Mendy is a more affordable alternative. The Real Madrid LB has been a staple of both FIFA and EA Sport FC’s meta for years now, and it’s easy to see why. He is blisteringly quick, has 5* weak foot, and is a bizarrely dominant defender, despite his stats being nothing too special. Furthermore, he strong links to several other meta players like Mbappe, Vinícius Junior, and Valverde.

Mendy isn’t the only French left-back who can do it all, as Theo Hernandez is very good too. Those wanting to get the most out of him will want to buy his TOTW, but his regular card is very similar and far less expensive. Regardless of what version you buy, you’ll get a flexible player who can dominate on attack and defense.

Best right-backs (RB/RWB)

PLAYER CLUB VERSION OVR Cafu Icon Icon 91 Maicon Serie A Hero 88 Daniel Carvajal Real Madrid Gold 86 Jules Kounde FC Barcelona Gold 85 Jeremie Frimpong Bayer Leverkusen Gold 84 Achraf Hakimi PSG Gold 84 Kyle Walker Man City Gold 84 Marcos LLorente Atletico Madrid Gold 83 Pedro Porro Tottenham Gold 83 Diogo Dalot Man United Gold 82

Our recommendations

Maicon

Jeremie Frimpong

Marcos Llorente







Maicon is the best right-back in EA FC 25, with the Serie A Hero being a new addition this year. He is tall, has Player Roles+ for every RB role, and gets access to Whipped Pass+, the most impactful PlayStyle for any wide player. This man is able make some of the most impressive plays you’ll ever see, while also being an impactful defender, good on the ball, and very fast. This legend of the game truly has it all.

Naturally, Maicon is very expensive, so you may prefer to buy Jeremie Frimpong instead for a fraction of the price. While he isn’t nearly as well rounded, Frimpong is a speed demon with 93 Pace. This is boosted to 97 Pace with an Anchor chem style equipped, which makes him unbeatable in a running race. This is further aided by him having both the Quick Step and Rapid PlayStyles.

Marcos Llorente is another option, serving as a more versatile version of Frimpong. The Atletico Madrid player has less pace but doesn’t have a face card stat below 78, making his skillset truly universal. He is so complete that RB is far from his only viable position, with the Spaniard being an equally effective CM and RM.

