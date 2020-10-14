Best goalkeepers to buy in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team - Dexerto

FIFA 21 Ultimate Team is about defense as much as attack, even if it’s not so fun, and the key to any great defense is goalkeepers. The men between the sticks are the backbone of the team; here are eight of the best you’ll want to buy early in this year’s FIFA grind.
FIFA 21 Ultimate Team players love to focus on their attackers. It’s hard to match the satisfaction one feels after scoring a bullet from a fantastic build-up. But it’s a good idea to invest some coins in the defense as well, and it’s especially important to buy a good goalkeeper.
After all, it doesn’t matter how much you score. If you’re conceding goals regularly, you’ll have a harder time winning. To make things easier, we’ve compiled a list of some of the best goalkeepers in all price ranges and from different leagues.
Here’s eight goalkeepers you have to buy in FIFA 21, courtesy of FUTBIN’s database.
Odisseas Vlachodimos – SL Benfica
OVR: 81
Price: 700
Aitor Fernandez – Levante FC
OVR: 83
Price: 2000
Lopes – Olympique Lyon
OVR: 83
Price: 2100
Kasper Schmeichel – Leicester City
OVR: 84
Price: 3500
Rui Patricio – Wolverhampton Wolves
OVR: 84
Price: 4000
Gianluigi Donnarumma – AC Milan
OVR: 85
Price: 7000
Bernd Leno – Arsenal
OVR: 85
Price: 10000
Yann Sommer – Borussia Mönchengladbach
OVR: 86
Price: 11000
Samir Handanovic – Inter Milan
OVR: 88
Price: 19750
Jan Oblak – Atletico Madrid
OVR: 91
Price: 41500
And with that, our list of the best goalkeepers in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team has come to an end. If you’re interested in seeing our list of the best wingers, click here.