 Best goalkeepers to buy in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team - Dexerto
Logo
FIFA

Best goalkeepers to buy in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

Published: 14/Oct/2020 1:49

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
FIFA 21 Best Goalkeepers

Share

FIFA 21 FIFA Ultimate Team

FIFA 21 Ultimate Team is about defense as much as attack, even if it’s not so fun, and the key to any great defense is goalkeepers. The men between the sticks are the backbone of the team; here are eight of the best you’ll want to buy early in this year’s FIFA grind.


FIFA 21 Ultimate Team players love to focus on their attackers. It’s hard to match the satisfaction one feels after scoring a bullet from a fantastic build-up. But it’s a good idea to invest some coins in the defense as well, and it’s especially important to buy a good goalkeeper.

After all, it doesn’t matter how much you score. If you’re conceding goals regularly, you’ll have a harder time winning. To make things easier, we’ve compiled a list of some of the best goalkeepers in all price ranges and from different leagues.

Here’s eight goalkeepers you have to buy in FIFA 21, courtesy of FUTBIN’s database.

Odisseas Vlachodimos – SL Benfica

OVR: 81

Price: 700

Vlachodimos has been solid for the Portuguese powerhouse since moving from Panathinaikos in 2018.

Aitor Fernandez – Levante FC

OVR: 83

Price: 2000

FUTBIN
Aitor Fernández has been one of Levante’s standout players since joining in 2018.

Lopes – Olympique Lyon

OVR: 83

Price: 2100

FUTBIN
Anthony Lopes is a Lyon man through and through. He’s been with the club since he was 10.

Kasper Schmeichel – Leicester City

OVR: 84

Price: 3500

FIFA 21 Best Goalkeepers
FUTBIN
Being the son of one of the all-time greatest goalkeepers, Kasper Schmeichel had large boots to fill. Needless to say, he’s done a pretty good job.

Rui Patricio – Wolverhampton Wolves

OVR: 84

Price: 4000

FIFA 21 Best Goalkeepers
FUTBIN
Wolverhampton Wanderers had an impressive season last year, and Rui Patricio played a major role in their success.

Gianluigi Donnarumma – AC Milan

OVR: 85

Price: 7000

FIFA 21 Best Goalkeepers
FUTBIN
Gianluigi Donnarumma has been one of the best goalkeepers in Serie A since he was a teenager.

Bernd Leno – Arsenal

OVR: 85

Price: 10000

FIFA 21 Best Goalkeepers
FUTBIN
Bernd Leno was stellar at Bayer Leverkusen. Arsenal took notice and signed him in 2018.

Yann Sommer – Borussia Mönchengladbach

OVR: 86

Price: 11000

FIFA 21 Best Goalkeepers
FUTBIN
Yann Sommer made a name for himself at FC Basel and has since proven he is one of the best goalkeepers in the world.

Samir Handanovic – Inter Milan

OVR: 88

Price: 19750

FIFA 21 Best Goalkeepers
FUTBIN
Samir Handanović is arguably the best goalkeeper in Serie A and has been for quite some time.

Jan Oblak – Atletico Madrid

OVR: 91

Price: 41500

FIFA 21 Best Goalkeepers
FUTBIN
Jan Oblak is the highest-rated goalkeeper in FIFA 21. He’s not too expensive considering his whopping 91 Overall.

And with that, our list of the best goalkeepers in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team has come to an end. If you’re interested in seeing our list of the best wingers, click here.

Gaming

Best Amazon Prime Day Gaming deals (US & UK)

Published: 13/Oct/2020 21:20 Updated: 14/Oct/2020 0:46

by Calum Patterson
Amazon

Share

Amazon Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day is finally upon us, which means it’s one of the best times to get your hands on those gaming products that you’ve been looking forward to adding to your arsenal. Here are some of the best deals on Amazon Prime today in the gaming world.

Amazon Prime Day is finally upon us. For those who don’t know, once a year Amazon puts out some insane deals on all sorts of products. One of the main grabs on that day, however, are tech products. More specifically, gaming products are highly sought after – and for good reason. Any chance to get your hands on an expensive gaming console or TV at a lower price is bound to bring some anticipation.

Advertisement

But what are some of the best deals, you might ask? What have the biggest discounts or what now has the best value? Here are the best gaming deals during Amazon Prime Day for both the US and the UK on October 13 and 14, 2020, broken down by each specific category.

Note that prices are subject to change, and some of these items may go out of stock fast.

Advertisement

Jump to a specific category:

US

UK

Advertisement

US Edition

Best PlayStation 4 deals (US)

Last of Us 2 on PS4

Best Xbox One deals (US)

Madden NFL 21

Best PC deals (US)

Advertisement

Gigabyte Motherboard

Samsung NVME SSD

Best Nintendo Switch deals (US)

Best Accessories deals (US)

Advertisement

Razer huntsman keyboard

Razer Nari headset

UK Edition

Best PlayStation 4 deals (UK)

Best Xbox One deals (UK)

Best PC deals (UK)

Best Nintendo Switch deals (UK)

Best Accessories deals (UK)

If you don’t see your favorite item on the list of deals today, not a problem. Remember, both Black Friday and Cyber Monday are a little over a month out, so if you didn’t get your hands on your favorite item here, you may have a chance to try again in just a few weeks.

Links on this page are affiliate links, if you buy through these links, we may receive a small commission.