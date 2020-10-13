8 cheap beasts you have to buy in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team - Dexerto

FIFA 21 Ultimate Team is underway, and everyone is busy grinding away on Squad Battles and Division Rivals to build their dream team. But everyone has to start somewhere, and an excellent place to start is our list of “cheap beasts.”

All players have their unique strengths and weaknesses. Naturally, some are more expensive than others, and it’s hard to find FIFA 21 players who are good bang for buck. FUTBIN is an excellent resource, but it can be daunting trying to rummage through all the data.

Here’s a list of some of the cheap beasts we’ve found, including how much they cost and a little bit about what makes them so good.

FIFA 21 Ultimate Team cheap beasts

Hwang Hee Chan (OVR 80) LM – 950 Coins

Hwang Hee Chan is an absolute gun.

He’s been impressive in real life, to the point where he’s earned himself an OTW Card in FIFA 21. But his base card is amazing as well.

It has 79 Dribbling, 95 Shooting, and 71 Passing, which is decent. But what really makes him stand out is his whopping 93 Pace.

Cucurella (OVR 80) LM – 950 Coins

Cucurella doesn’t have one stat that stands out among the rest. But with 81 Pace, 79 Dribbling, 78 Passing, and 74 Physicality, he’s pretty good all-round.

The downside, however, is his dismal 67 Shooting. But considering he only costs 950 Coins, he’s a decent early pick-up for a La Liga squad.

Sébastien Haller (OVR 81) ST – 1300 Coins

Premier League players are more expensive than other leagues, and that’s what makes Sébastien Haller all-the-more appealing.

It’s hard to find a striker in the league who is quick, accurate, strong, good at dribbling, and still affordable.

Haller costs a mere 1300 coins and has 82 Physicality, 80 Shooting, 75 Dribbling, and 70 Pace. All in all, this makes him a certified cheap beast in a starter squad.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic (OVR 83) ST – 1500 Coins

The man, the myth, the legend.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic is 39 years old and might not be as polished as he used to be. But he’s still an incredible striker, and now that his FUT value has plummeted, he represents great value. His 59 Pace is atrocious.

But his 88 Shooting is superb, and he’s pretty good in all the other areas too.

It’s hard to find a striker who can shoot as well as him, and for as little as 1500 coins, he’ll strengthen your squad’s attack quite a bit.

Marco Asensio (OVR 82) LW – 1700 Coins

Marco Asensio has it all. He isn’t the strongest midfielder by any stretch of the imagination, but what he lacks in strength, he makes up for in other areas.

He has 83 Dribbling, 81 Passing, 80 Shooting, and 79 Pace, which means he’s a good all-rounder to have for 1700 coins.

Giovani Lo Celso (OVR 82) CM – 2000 Coins

Giovani Lo Celso is surprisingly cheap considering he’s one of the faster CM’s in the Premier League. For 2000 coins, he has an impressive 85 Dribbling, 82 Passing, 77 Shooting, and 77 Pace.

What’s more, he is decently strong as well with 73 Physicality. He’s a decent pick-up considering how slow some of the other CM’s are.

Willian (OVR 82) RW – 2200 Coins

Willian has slowed down quite a bit in recent years, but he’s still one of the quicker RW’s in the Premier League.

For 2200 coins, he offers 85 Dribbling, 82 Pace, 80 Passing, and 79 Shooting, which is decent value. Of course, he isn’t the quickest winger you can find, but his ball control is almost flawless.

Hirving Lozano (OVR 80) RW – 3000 Coins

Hirving Lozano is one of the quickest RW’s in the Serie A, let alone the game.

He has an impressive 93 Pace on top of other decent stats including 81 Dribbling, 75 Shooting, and 71 Passing. He’s a little more expensive than the other cheap beasts on this list, but only because of how absurdly fast he is.

And with that, our list of FIFA 21 cheap beasts is complete. It boasts a good range of players across different leagues, so there’s sure to be something for everyone.

FIFA 21 was officially released on Friday, Oct. 9. As always, stick with us on Twitter @UltimateTeamUK for all the latest FIFA news, updates, and content.