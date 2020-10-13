 8 cheap beasts you have to buy in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team - Dexerto
8 cheap beasts you have to buy in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

Published: 13/Oct/2020 5:00

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
FIFA 21 Ultimate Team is underway, and everyone is busy grinding away on Squad Battles and Division Rivals to build their dream team. But everyone has to start somewhere, and an excellent place to start is our list of “cheap beasts.”

All players have their unique strengths and weaknesses. Naturally, some are more expensive than others, and it’s hard to find FIFA 21 players who are good bang for buck. FUTBIN is an excellent resource, but it can be daunting trying to rummage through all the data.

Here’s a list of some of the cheap beasts we’ve found, including how much they cost and a little bit about what makes them so good.

FIFA 21 Ultimate Team cheap beasts

Hwang Hee Chan (OVR 80) LM – 950 Coins

Hwang Hee Chan is an absolute gun.

He’s been impressive in real life, to the point where he’s earned himself an OTW Card in FIFA 21. But his base card is amazing as well.

It has 79 Dribbling, 95 Shooting, and 71 Passing, which is decent. But what really makes him stand out is his whopping 93 Pace.

Cucurella (OVR 80) LM – 950 Coins

Cucurella doesn’t have one stat that stands out among the rest. But with 81 Pace, 79 Dribbling, 78 Passing, and 74 Physicality, he’s pretty good all-round.

The downside, however, is his dismal 67 Shooting. But considering he only costs 950 Coins, he’s a decent early pick-up for a La Liga squad.

Sébastien Haller (OVR 81) ST – 1300 Coins

Premier League players are more expensive than other leagues, and that’s what makes Sébastien Haller all-the-more appealing.

It’s hard to find a striker in the league who is quick, accurate, strong, good at dribbling, and still affordable.

Haller costs a mere 1300 coins and has 82 Physicality, 80 Shooting, 75 Dribbling, and 70 Pace. All in all, this makes him a certified cheap beast in a starter squad.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic (OVR 83) ST – 1500 Coins

The man, the myth, the legend.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic is 39 years old and might not be as polished as he used to be. But he’s still an incredible striker, and now that his FUT value has plummeted, he represents great value. His 59 Pace is atrocious.

But his 88 Shooting is superb, and he’s pretty good in all the other areas too.

It’s hard to find a striker who can shoot as well as him, and for as little as 1500 coins, he’ll strengthen your squad’s attack quite a bit.

Marco Asensio (OVR 82) LW – 1700 Coins

Marco Asensio has it all. He isn’t the strongest midfielder by any stretch of the imagination, but what he lacks in strength, he makes up for in other areas.

He has 83 Dribbling, 81 Passing, 80 Shooting, and 79 Pace, which means he’s a good all-rounder to have for 1700 coins.

Giovani Lo Celso (OVR 82) CM – 2000 Coins

Giovani Lo Celso is surprisingly cheap considering he’s one of the faster CM’s in the Premier League. For 2000 coins, he has an impressive 85 Dribbling, 82 Passing, 77 Shooting, and 77 Pace.

What’s more, he is decently strong as well with 73 Physicality. He’s a decent pick-up considering how slow some of the other CM’s are.

Willian (OVR 82) RW – 2200 Coins

Willian has slowed down quite a bit in recent years, but he’s still one of the quicker RW’s in the Premier League.

For 2200 coins, he offers 85 Dribbling, 82 Pace, 80 Passing, and 79 Shooting, which is decent value. Of course, he isn’t the quickest winger you can find, but his ball control is almost flawless.

Hirving Lozano (OVR 80) RW – 3000 Coins

Hirving Lozano is one of the quickest RW’s in the Serie A, let alone the game.

He has an impressive 93 Pace on top of other decent stats including 81 Dribbling, 75 Shooting, and 71 Passing. He’s a little more expensive than the other cheap beasts on this list, but only because of how absurdly fast he is.

And with that, our list of FIFA 21 cheap beasts is complete. It boasts a good range of players across different leagues, so there’s sure to be something for everyone.

FIFA 21 was officially released on Friday, Oct. 9. As always, stick with us on Twitter @UltimateTeamUK for all the latest FIFA news, updates, and content.

FIFA 21 Ligue 1 Player of the Month (POTM) nominees & winners

Published: 12/Oct/2020 20:33

by Bill Cooney
FIFA 21 POTM Ligue 1

EA SPORTS and Ligue 1 combine every month to decide which player has been a standout performer in the French top league. Fans then get the chance to vote for their Player of the Month, and eventually, a POTM SBC will be released in FIFA 21 to unlock new special cards. 

Here, we’ll be posting regular information about where & how to vote, which POTM nominees have been selected, and the winners as well.

The player who wins each fan vote always receives a greatly improved special card in-game, meaning the vote you cast doesn’t just grant the player an award in real life, but the opportunity to add another option to your Ultimate Team lineup.

Once they are revealed, we will be releasing Squad Building Challenge (SBC) guides, to show you how to complete them for as cheap as possible. Below, you can see information on how to vote, nominees, and ultimately a list of award winners will be added.

Mbappe FIFA 21
EA SPORTS
FIFA 21 cover star Kylian Mbappe will probably pick up a few POTM awards throughout the season.

How to vote for Ligue 1 POTM in FIFA 21

If you want to vote for your Player of the Month for Ligue 1, follow these short steps:

  1. Head over to the EA SPORTS Ligue 1 POTM website.
  2. Scroll through the candidates and pick the best one for the month.
  3. Hit vote by their name, until it says submitted!
  4. The wait begins for it to be announced which one is the winner.

FIFA 21 Ligue 1 POTM Winners & Nominees

September Nominees

As confirmed by EA SPORTS FIFA on October 12, the Ligue 1 POTM nominees are the following:

  • Serhou Guirassy
  • Ignatius Ganago
  • Ibrahima Niane

When are new FIFA 21 POTM cards announced?

The dates for these announcements are usually pretty sporadic and unpredictable. Friday does seem to be the day on the weekly calendar EA likes to announced winners, though, so it’s all about keeping an eye out for the news to drop.

We will update this page with winners each month for the award, and add new nominees where needed. For more FIFA 21 news, head over to @UltimateTeamUK on Twitter.