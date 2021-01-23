How to claim FIFA 21 Twitch Prime Gaming reward packs (January 2021) - Dexerto

Twitch Prime Gaming loot for FIFA 21 looks like it’ll be back at the end of January. After a long while of waiting, here’s what you can expect: including the type of pack, when you can claim, and more.

Last year, a number of free packs were made available to members of the game’s community on a month-by-month basis. Alongside their Division Rivals and FUT Champions rewards, these help gather a big squad of players which can be useful for either playing with, or alternatively for completing SBCs.

The more cards, the better. That’s a general rule for Ultimate Team.

A lot of players will have redeemed these in the past, so let’s take a look at what to expect in the future.

Some big players can walk out of FUT packs, so anything free is a bonus for players.

FIFA 21 Twitch Prime rewards

EA SPORTS hasn’t given players any proper indication that Prime Gaming rewards will be back. However, dataminers have. FUT Watch uncovered pack art for the Prime Gaming pack in the FIFA 21 files on January 21, meaning their launch shouldn’t be far away.

Once they roll out, you’ll know. The FIFA Twitter account always notifies players when a new promotion starts, and the Prime packs are no exception.

Prime Gaming (Twitch Prime) pack art just got added. That pack is likely going to be available very soon pic.twitter.com/WmWRTHMX3c — FUT Watch (@FutWatch) January 21, 2021

What’s included in the FIFA 21 Prime Gaming pack?

While it’s not set in stone yet, players can expect potentially similar rewards to those doled out for FIFA 20. The FIFA 20 Twitch Prime packs, which were last handed out in August, included:

1x 83+ OVR Player

5x Rare Gold Players

While it’s not the most stunning pack, more players are always a good thing in FIFA. Plus, if you can get it for free with Twitch Prime, you wouldn’t turn it down. Maybe your pack luck might strike with it.

When will FIFA 21 Twitch Prime rewards come out?

Chances are, given the release of the pack art at the end of January, rewards will start rolling out early in February. Based on timings from FIFA 20, this’ll give Twitch Prime users around six or seven packs to redeem before FIFA 22 comes out.

Once we have an official release date and time, we will update this article.

How to claim FIFA 21 Twitch Prime Gaming rewards

When the FIFA 21 Twitch Prime rewards start rolling out, you’ll only need to do a few things to get them.

Connect your Twitch account to an Amazon Prime account, on their website. Connect an EA SPORTS account to the Twitch account. Head over to the Twitch Prime crown on the top-right of the page. Claim the rewards from there. Load up FIFA 21 and select ‘Store’ on the Ultimate Team screen. Click ‘My Packs’ and your rewards should be delivered – ready to open!

If you get a Prime Gaming pack after they launch, be sure to tweet at us @UltimateTeamUK with your opening ⁠— especially if you get something nice!