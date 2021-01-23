 How to claim FIFA 21 Twitch Prime Gaming reward packs (January 2021) - Dexerto
How to claim FIFA 21 Twitch Prime Gaming reward packs (January 2021)

Published: 23/Jan/2021 7:00

by Andrew Amos
EA SPORTS

Twitch Prime Gaming loot for FIFA 21 looks like it’ll be back at the end of January. After a long while of waiting, here’s what you can expect: including the type of pack, when you can claim, and more.

Last year, a number of free packs were made available to members of the game’s community on a month-by-month basis. Alongside their Division Rivals and FUT Champions rewards, these help gather a big squad of players which can be useful for either playing with, or alternatively for completing SBCs.

The more cards, the better. That’s a general rule for Ultimate Team.

A lot of players will have redeemed these in the past, so let’s take a look at what to expect in the future.

FIFA 21 van dijk and fabinhoSome big players can walk out of FUT packs, so anything free is a bonus for players.

FIFA 21 Twitch Prime rewards

EA SPORTS hasn’t given players any proper indication that Prime Gaming rewards will be back. However, dataminers have. FUT Watch uncovered pack art for the Prime Gaming pack in the FIFA 21 files on January 21, meaning their launch shouldn’t be far away.

Once they roll out, you’ll know. The FIFA Twitter account always notifies players when a new promotion starts, and the Prime packs are no exception.

What’s included in the FIFA 21 Prime Gaming pack?

While it’s not set in stone yet, players can expect potentially similar rewards to those doled out for FIFA 20. The FIFA 20 Twitch Prime packs, which were last handed out in August, included:

  • 1x 83+ OVR Player
  • 5x Rare Gold Players

While it’s not the most stunning pack, more players are always a good thing in FIFA. Plus, if you can get it for free with Twitch Prime, you wouldn’t turn it down. Maybe your pack luck might strike with it.

When will FIFA 21 Twitch Prime rewards come out?

FIFA 21 Ultimate Team Season 1 Rewards
EA SPORTS
Rewards are expected to come out soon in FIFA 21.

Chances are, given the release of the pack art at the end of January, rewards will start rolling out early in February. Based on timings from FIFA 20, this’ll give Twitch Prime users around six or seven packs to redeem before FIFA 22 comes out.

Once we have an official release date and time, we will update this article.

How to claim FIFA 21 Twitch Prime Gaming rewards

When the FIFA 21 Twitch Prime rewards start rolling out, you’ll only need to do a few things to get them.

  1. Connect your Twitch account to an Amazon Prime account, on their website.
  2. Connect an EA SPORTS account to the Twitch account.
  3. Head over to the Twitch Prime crown on the top-right of the page.
  4. Claim the rewards from there.
  5. Load up FIFA 21 and select ‘Store’ on the Ultimate Team screen.
  6. Click ‘My Packs’ and your rewards should be delivered – ready to open!

If you get a Prime Gaming pack after they launch, be sure to tweet at us @UltimateTeamUK with your opening ⁠— especially if you get something nice!

Fnatic Harry hits back after FIFA 21 FGS ban, retires from pro play

Published: 23/Jan/2021 6:03

by Andrew Amos
Harry Hesketh in prison outfit
YouTube: Harry Hesketh

Fnatic FIFA 21 star Harry ‘Harry’ Hesketh was banned for one FGS event by EA SPORTS over a joke he made to 14-year-old wonderkid Anders Vejrgang on stream. While he disagrees with the ban, he is taking it in his stride, and leaving pro play behind.

Harry, who has 700,000 subscribers on YouTube, has turned up the ante on content creation across 2020 and 2021. The former pro, who qualified for the World Cup in 2020 before it was canceled, has been on the up ever since he signed with Fnatic.

However, his pro play career has come crumbling down over one comment he made to Anders Vejrgang during a FUT Champions match.

“I made one distasteful comment right, I said ‘his fingers might be quick, but mine are longer,’ and made a reference to his mother. I know my UK base are going to be like ‘it’s a mom joke’ ⁠— don’t defend me. It’s a distasteful comment,” he said back in December.

EA SPORTS have handed him a ban for the FGS Europe Regional Qualifier on February 6. However, instead of coming back after the ban, he’s made up his mind to step back from professional FIFA over claims of double standards.

“It’s in EA’s power to ban you for anything. They can do what they want, when they want. It isn’t a defense, it isn’t me trying to get it overturned,” he said in a January 22 video.

“I got dealt the same severity of ban for a mom joke as racism. That’s just a stone cold fact. If this is the precedent you’re setting for pro players, in the next 24 hours, I could go out and get every single person that’s ever competed in FIFA on the world stage banned,” he then added.

He also apologized to Anders for the comments, although he questioned whether EA were going after him for a personal vendetta.

“No hate towards Anders. I’ve said it before, and I’ll say it again. Please don’t do this. A revelation came to me after the stream. [EA] went to Anders and said ‘do you want an inquest into this stuff that happened on stream’ and they said no, because nothing happened.”

“The thing with EA that disheartens me a bit is the personal relationships. I get along with everyone I’ve met. I have zero personal vendettas against anyone I’ve met. I don’t know where it’s gone wrong, but it’s gone wrong somewhere.”

Harry’s retirement, according to him, comes with a big risk. Without competing, his three-year contract with Fnatic is in jeopardy. The bottom line financially might not be there, but his heart is all-in on content creation.

“I’m announcing my retirement from EA competitive events, effective immediately. This is the biggest risk of my life ⁠— if I’m not competing, I’m not competing with a team, so I’m deleting a three-year contract there.”

“My dream was to entertain, to interact with people, and be happy. The amount of messages I get per day…saying how much I’ve helped you all get through the times…that to me tops any trophy. That’s what I want to do, and if 2020 taught me anything, it’s to take risks.”

Fnatic are yet to officially drop Harry from their line-up.