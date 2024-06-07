Best 50 players in UFL football game: Player ratings

Now that the UFL beta is live, we know have an idea of which players have the best ratings. Here’s a look at the top 50 players in the free-to-play game, sorted by overall.

On June 7, Strikerz went live with its open beta for UFL, a free-to-play football game which has a heavy emphasis on team-building, but has received strong reviews from fans thus far for its gameplay.

Because there’s a large emphasis on team-building, one might wonder which players are rated the best.

Here’s a look at the best of the best in UFL.

Strikerz

Top players in UFL

Here’s a look at the top 50 players in the free-to-play UFL game, sorted by overall:

Article continues after ad

Rank Player Position Overall 1 Jude Bellingham CAM 91 2 Kevin de Bruyne CM 91 3 Erling Haaland ST 91 4 Kylian Mbappe ST 91 5 Lionel Messi ST 91 6 Cristiano Ronaldo ST 91 7 Vinicius Jr. LW 91 8 Frenkie de Jong CM 90 9 Kai Havertz CAM 90 10 Harry Kane ST 90 11 Lautaro Martinez ST 90 12 Cole Palmer CAM 90 13 Declan Rice CDM 90 14 Rodri CDM 90 15 Bukayo Saka RW 90 16 Federico Valverde RW 90 17 Martin Odegaard CM 90 18 Trent Alexander-Arnold RB 89 19 Nicolo Barella CM 89 20 Alessandro Bastoni CB 89 21 Bernardo Silva CM 89 22 Bruno Fernandes CAM 89 23 Camavinga CM 89 24 Luis Diaz LW 89 25 Phil Foden RW 89 26 Bruno Guimares CDM 89 27 Josko Gvardiol LB 89 28 Achraf Hakimi RB 89 29 Toni Kroos CM 89 30 Alexis Mac Allister CM 89 31 James Maddison CM 89 32 Eder Militao CB 89 33 Luka Modric CM 89 34 Rafael Leao LW 89 35 Mo Salah RW 89 36 William Saliba CB 89 37 Dusan Vlahovic ST 89 38 Ollie Watkins ST 89 39 Julian Alvarez ST 88 40 Bremer CB 88 41 Kingsley Coman LW 88 42 Thibaut Courtois GK 88 43 Dani Olmo LW 88 44 Jonathan David ST 88 45 Ousmane Dembele LW 88 46 Federico Dimarco LB 88 47 Gabriel Magalhaes CB 88 48 Cody Gakpo ST 88 49 Goncalo Ramos ST 88 50 Anthony Gordon LW 88

Jude Bellingham is one of several 91 OVR players in the game, along with Manchester City teammates Kevin de Bruyne and Erling Haaland, Bellingham’s new teammate Kylian Mbappe, Lionel Messi, and Cristiano Ronaldo, who is an investor in the new UFL game.

Article continues after ad

Additionally, Kai Havertz, who had a fantastic 2023-24 season, and breakout star Cole Palmer made the cut for the top 50.

We should note that many other notable names are tied at 88 OVR but didn’t make the cut. Those names include Theo Hernandez, Marquinhos, Darwin Nunez, Raphinha, Marcus Rashford, Ruben Dias, and Heung-Min Son.

Also, be mindful that these ratings are as of the game’s open beta, which launched on June 7, 2024.