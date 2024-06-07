Best 50 players in UFL football game: Player ratings

Best 50 players in UFL football game: Player ratingsStrikerz
Now that the UFL beta is live, we know have an idea of which players have the best ratings. Here’s a look at the top 50 players in the free-to-play game, sorted by overall.
On June 7, Strikerz went live with its open beta for UFL, a free-to-play football game which has a heavy emphasis on team-building, but has received strong reviews from fans thus far for its gameplay.
Because there’s a large emphasis on team-building, one might wonder which players are rated the best.
Here’s a look at the best of the best in UFL.
Top players in UFL
Here’s a look at the top 50 players in the free-to-play UFL game, sorted by overall:
|Rank
|Player
|Position
|Overall
|1
|Jude Bellingham
|CAM
|91
|2
|Kevin de Bruyne
|CM
|91
|3
|Erling Haaland
|ST
|91
|4
|Kylian Mbappe
|ST
|91
|5
|Lionel Messi
|ST
|91
|6
|Cristiano Ronaldo
|ST
|91
|7
|Vinicius Jr.
|LW
|91
|8
|Frenkie de Jong
|CM
|90
|9
|Kai Havertz
|CAM
|90
|10
|Harry Kane
|ST
|90
|11
|Lautaro Martinez
|ST
|90
|12
|Cole Palmer
|CAM
|90
|13
|Declan Rice
|CDM
|90
|14
|Rodri
|CDM
|90
|15
|Bukayo Saka
|RW
|90
|16
|Federico Valverde
|RW
|90
|17
|Martin Odegaard
|CM
|90
|18
|Trent Alexander-Arnold
|RB
|89
|19
|Nicolo Barella
|CM
|89
|20
|Alessandro Bastoni
|CB
|89
|21
|Bernardo Silva
|CM
|89
|22
|Bruno Fernandes
|CAM
|89
|23
|Camavinga
|CM
|89
|24
|Luis Diaz
|LW
|89
|25
|Phil Foden
|RW
|89
|26
|Bruno Guimares
|CDM
|89
|27
|Josko Gvardiol
|LB
|89
|28
|Achraf Hakimi
|RB
|89
|29
|Toni Kroos
|CM
|89
|30
|Alexis Mac Allister
|CM
|89
|31
|James Maddison
|CM
|89
|32
|Eder Militao
|CB
|89
|33
|Luka Modric
|CM
|89
|34
|Rafael Leao
|LW
|89
|35
|Mo Salah
|RW
|89
|36
|William Saliba
|CB
|89
|37
|Dusan Vlahovic
|ST
|89
|38
|Ollie Watkins
|ST
|89
|39
|Julian Alvarez
|ST
|88
|40
|Bremer
|CB
|88
|41
|Kingsley Coman
|LW
|88
|42
|Thibaut Courtois
|GK
|88
|43
|Dani Olmo
|LW
|88
|44
|Jonathan David
|ST
|88
|45
|Ousmane Dembele
|LW
|88
|46
|Federico Dimarco
|LB
|88
|47
|Gabriel Magalhaes
|CB
|88
|48
|Cody Gakpo
|ST
|88
|49
|Goncalo Ramos
|ST
|88
|50
|Anthony Gordon
|LW
|88
Jude Bellingham is one of several 91 OVR players in the game, along with Manchester City teammates Kevin de Bruyne and Erling Haaland, Bellingham’s new teammate Kylian Mbappe, Lionel Messi, and Cristiano Ronaldo, who is an investor in the new UFL game.
Additionally, Kai Havertz, who had a fantastic 2023-24 season, and breakout star Cole Palmer made the cut for the top 50.
We should note that many other notable names are tied at 88 OVR but didn’t make the cut. Those names include Theo Hernandez, Marquinhos, Darwin Nunez, Raphinha, Marcus Rashford, Ruben Dias, and Heung-Min Son.
Also, be mindful that these ratings are as of the game’s open beta, which launched on June 7, 2024.