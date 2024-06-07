Gaming

Best 50 players in UFL football game: Player ratings

Now that the UFL beta is live, we know have an idea of which players have the best ratings. Here’s a look at the top 50 players in the free-to-play game, sorted by overall.

On June 7, Strikerz went live with its open beta for UFL, a free-to-play football game which has a heavy emphasis on team-building, but has received strong reviews from fans thus far for its gameplay.

Because there’s a large emphasis on team-building, one might wonder which players are rated the best.

Here’s a look at the best of the best in UFL.

Top players in UFL

Here’s a look at the top 50 players in the free-to-play UFL game, sorted by overall:

RankPlayerPositionOverall
1Jude BellinghamCAM91
2Kevin de BruyneCM91
3Erling HaalandST91
4Kylian MbappeST91
5Lionel MessiST91
6Cristiano RonaldoST91
7Vinicius Jr.LW91
8Frenkie de JongCM90
9Kai HavertzCAM90
10Harry KaneST90
11Lautaro MartinezST90
12Cole PalmerCAM90
13Declan RiceCDM90
14RodriCDM90
15Bukayo SakaRW90
16Federico ValverdeRW90
17Martin OdegaardCM90
18Trent Alexander-ArnoldRB89
19Nicolo BarellaCM89
20Alessandro BastoniCB89
21Bernardo SilvaCM89
22Bruno FernandesCAM89
23CamavingaCM89
24Luis DiazLW89
25Phil FodenRW89
26Bruno GuimaresCDM89
27Josko GvardiolLB89
28Achraf HakimiRB89
29Toni KroosCM89
30Alexis Mac AllisterCM89
31James MaddisonCM89
32Eder MilitaoCB89
33Luka ModricCM89
34Rafael LeaoLW89
35Mo SalahRW89
36William SalibaCB89
37Dusan VlahovicST89
38Ollie WatkinsST89
39Julian AlvarezST88
40BremerCB88
41Kingsley ComanLW88
42Thibaut CourtoisGK88
43Dani OlmoLW88
44Jonathan DavidST88
45Ousmane DembeleLW88
46Federico DimarcoLB88
47Gabriel MagalhaesCB88
48Cody GakpoST88
49Goncalo RamosST88
50Anthony GordonLW88

Jude Bellingham is one of several 91 OVR players in the game, along with Manchester City teammates Kevin de Bruyne and Erling Haaland, Bellingham’s new teammate Kylian Mbappe, Lionel Messi, and Cristiano Ronaldo, who is an investor in the new UFL game.

Additionally, Kai Havertz, who had a fantastic 2023-24 season, and breakout star Cole Palmer made the cut for the top 50.

We should note that many other notable names are tied at 88 OVR but didn’t make the cut. Those names include Theo Hernandez, Marquinhos, Darwin Nunez, Raphinha, Marcus Rashford, Ruben Dias, and Heung-Min Son.

Also, be mindful that these ratings are as of the game’s open beta, which launched on June 7, 2024.

