6 best Fantasy Premier League defenders to replace Ben Chilwell

Ben Chilwell has struggled to find the same form in the first couple of Gameweeks of the 2023/24 season, and with the Chelsea full-back now both facing an injury and a general minutes concern, here are the best replacements for him in Fantasy Premier League.

In Gameweeks 1 and 2, Ben Chilwell was playing about as far forward as he could get, often caught occupying the middle of the pitch while waiting for passes from his teammates, cutting in from his natural position on the left to get heavily involved in Chelsea’s attack.

Article continues after ad

After that, though, it became clear that the Chelsea of last season wasn’t a complete fluke, and that there are some fairly serious issues with the squad. While Chilwell, Nicolas Jackson, and Raheem Sterling were deemed “essential” for a short span of time, all three are now making their way out of fantasy teams.

Article continues after ad

But which defenders are best to replace Ben Chilwell in FPL? The lead-up to Gameweek 7 might be the perfect time to transfer him out for one of our top selections here.

Article continues after ad

Fantasy Premier League Chilwell is injured and out of form.

Ben Chilwell FPL replacements

Kieran Trippier (6.6m, NEW) Upcoming fixtures: BUR (H), WHU (A), CRY (H), WOL (A), ARS (H)

Kyle Walker (5.3m, MCI) Upcoming fixtures: WOL (A), ARS (A), BHA (H), MUN (A), BOU (H)

Matty Cash (4.7m, AVL) Upcoming fixtures: BHA (H), WOL (A), WHU (H), LUT (H), NFO (A)

Levi Colwill (4.5m, CHE) Upcoming fixtures: FUL (A), BUR (A), ARS (H), BRE (H), TOT (A)

Trent Alexander-Arnold (7.9m, LIV) Upcoming fixtures: TOT (A), BHA (A), EVE (H), NFO (H), LUT (A)

Sergio Reguilon (4.4m, MUN) Upcoming fixtures: CRY (H), BRE (H), SHU (A), MCI (H), FUL (A)



The choice you make in replacing Chilwell in FPL depends a lot on the coverage you already have in your team, and what you can afford. If you’re looking to find a route to bring Salah in, you might want to opt for someone like Matty Cash who comes in cheaper with some great upcoming fixtures. Alternatively, you might still trust the Chelsea defence and want to bring Colwill in instead.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Alternatively, you might want to take advantage of Trippier’s return to top form, though he does come at a higher premium, so too does Trent Alexander-Arnold, however we know how much damage both players can do.

Article continues after ad

Whatever you choose, we’re fast approaching wildcard time for many FPL managers, and if you choose to take that route you’ll want to make sure you pick the best wildcard team to take advantage of the coming run of games.

Best FPL tips this Gameweek | Best FPL midfielders according to AI | Best FPL forwards according to AI | Top 3 must-have FPL players from each team | Best budget defenders | Best budget midfielders | Best cheap forwards | Best FPL team names | Best FPL team according to AI | Best premium FPL players ranked | All FPL position changes this season | Best promoted players | Best underpriced players | Best new signings for FPL | Top FPL trap players to avoid

Article continues after ad