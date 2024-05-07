Manchester United streamer trashes his setup over disallowed goal

Manchester United streamer, Mark Goldbridge, trashed his streaming setup after Erik ten Hag’s side had a goal controversially disallowed during their 4-0 defeat to Crystal Palace in the Premier League.

Man United were trailing Palace 1-0 in the first-half when the Red Devils thought they had found a way back into the match in the 27th minute through Rasmus Hojlund. But the goal was ruled out for a foul on goalkeeper Dean Henderson as the ball crossed the line.

The replay showed Hojlund and Henderson both competing for the same ball on the goal-line, but the referee deemed the Dane to have impeded the Palace shot-stopper as he attempted to claim the ball.

Goldbridge, famous for his viral rants about his beloved Man United team, launched into a furious tirade over what he saw as a clear mistake being made by the officials for ruling the goal out.

The 45-year-old lost his cool during the live stream as he threw his chair to the floor, before ripping out one of his backing lights in a fit of rage over the decision.

“That’s no f****** foul, no way that’s a foul,” Goldbridge began. “No f****** way, no f****** way!!! Absolute f****** joke! I’ve had it, I’ve had it with Howard Webb [the Chief Refereeing Officer for the PGMOL – the body responsible for refereeing games in English professional football].

“You’re an absolute f****** cheat mate, you’re an absolute f****** cheat! You’re joking! You’re absolutely f****** joking, no way!”

“No way is that a foul. I’m not having it, I’m not having that. That is an absolute disgrace. They’re changing the rules every month! Disgusting.”

Referring to a decision during Luton Town vs Burnley earlier this season, Goldbridge was incensed that Man United’s effort was chalked off despite a goal in that game being allowed to stand under similar circumstances.

He went on to plead with Arsenal, Liverpool and Man City fans to also be up in arms over the decision, something that he saw as a major threat to the beautiful game.

After the match, Goldbridge penned an apology on social media for his reaction. “Apologies for this,” he wrote. “It’s nothing to do with United tbh. Palace deserved the win.

“I’m just absolutely fed up of the inconsistency and incompetence of officiating for ALL clubs this season. It’s a disgrace and it’s ruining the game.”

It was a dismal display from United as they conceded four goals against an inspired Palace side who are in scintillating form under their new manager, Oliver Glasner.

The Austrian has led the Eagles on a five-match unbeaten run that has seen them brush Liverpool, Newcastle and Man United aside, as well as scoring five past West Ham.

The Red Devils, however, are not enjoying the same success, languishing in the unfamiliar position of eighth after just one win in their last seven Premier League matches – against bottom of the table Sheffield United.

Although Man United only have three games left this season, Goldbridge could be set for more iconic moments after the campaign ends with Girth N Turf FC, the EA Sports Pro Clubs side taking the internet by storm.