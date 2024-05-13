Mark Goldbridge roasts Manchester United star with brutal Michael Jackson comparison

Manchester United streamer Mark Goldbrige has slammed Casemiro for his role in Arsenal’s winning goal against the Red Devils, claiming that the midfielder was “slower than Michael Jackson on a tractor” after he failed to get back onside before the Gunners scored.

Man United’s solid start against Arsenal was undone in the 20th minute when Kai Havertz squared the ball to Leandro Trossard to tap home past Andre Onana inside the six-yard box.

Ben White’s through ball down the right-hand side found the German in acres of space, with some appealing for offside as it seemed on first glance that he was well behind United’s back four.

Article continues after ad

However, Casemiro was 10 yards deeper than the rest of his defensive line, playing Havertz onside after slowly jogging back up the pitch. Goldbridge, who is no stranger to ranting about his beloved club, could not believe what he was watching as the ball was then swept into Trossard who tucked home with ease.

Article continues after ad

“Why the f*** is Casemiro keeping Havertz onside?” he started. “He’s a walking bl***y disaster the last month. Too slow. He should be sprinting out, that’s f***ing lazy.

“He’s slower than Michael Jackson on a f***ing tractor. And it’s well known that Michael Jackson couldn’t drive, and he’s also dead! So he’d be really slow in a f***ing tractor.

Article continues after ad

“That is absolute s**** by Casemiro, absolutely terrible. He’s f***ing cost us there, everybody’s hard work, that is f***ing lazy. Absolute joke.”

Trossard’s goal proved to be the telling moment from the match as Arsenal secured a 1-0 win at Old Trafford. The result ensures that Mikel Arteta’s squad will take the Premier League title race to the final day of the season.

The Gunners need Man City to drop points in one of their two remaining games against Tottenham and West Ham to give them any chance of finishing top of the table, should they beat Everton at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday, May 19.

Article continues after ad