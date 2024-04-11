Premier League semi-automated offside explained: Major change set for 2024/25 season

Premier League clubs have unanimously voted for the use of semi-automated offside technology to be introduced for the 2024/25 season.

Already in use in the Champions League, the English top-flight have now followed suit with the inclusion of the new technology for next season.

But what is it and how does it work? Here is all you need to know:

When a player receives the ball in an offside position, the new technology will send an automatic alert to the VAR officials. This will then be manually checked by those in the control room to ensure that both the point at which the pass was made and the offside line have been implemented correctly.

The process typically requires 12 cameras to be positioned inside a stadium, which in turn track the ball and up to 29 data points on each player.

With this change, officials will, in theory, simply need to sign-off on the decision, rather than go through the time-consuming process of drawing the lines themselves. It is thought this change will shorten the process from minutes to seconds.

The semi-automated technology will be used when a goal has been scored, a red card issued, a penalty has been awarded or any other match-defining moments.

The change will not be introduced at the start of the season, but rather rolled out after the autumn international break.

A Premier League statement read: “At a Premier League Shareholders’ meeting today [Thursday, April 11], clubs unanimously agreed to the introduction of Semi-Automated Offside Technology.

“The new system will be used for the first time in the Premier League next season, and it is anticipated the technology will be ready to be introduced after one of the autumn international breaks.

“The technology will provide quicker and consistent placement of the virtual offside line, based on optical player tracking, and will produce high-quality broadcast graphics to ensure an enhanced in-stadium and broadcast experience for supporters.”

The change aims to provide greater clarity for fans attending matches and watching on TV at home.

It comes as technology within the game is under scrutiny from fans, players and managers alike. High-profile mistakes, such as Luis Diaz’s goal for Liverpool against Tottenham being incorrectly ruled out, have seen pressure mounting on officials regarding the use of technology within the game.

It is hoped that this new system will greatly reduce the potential for human error and speed up the time it takes for a decision to be made.