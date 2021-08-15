xQc slams CallMeCarson fans for “downplaying” grooming scandal

Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel slammed Carson ‘CallMeCarson’ King fans who are “downplaying” the seriousness of his grooming scandal, claiming the fact there was two years difference in their age is beside the point.

CallMeCarson has been a hot topic ever since he was first accused of grooming underage fans back in January 2021.

It kicked up a notch after he made several appearances on social media, and ramped up even further following his surprise Twitch return.

Many people cut ties with him following the allegations. Some people claimed they were pressured into doing it by social media users. However, Ludwig ‘Ludwig’ Ahgren believes it’s because Carson was a “terrible friend” who “lied” to them about the situation.

Still, other people like Asmongold played the whole thing down, claiming he isn’t a “predator” but merely a “horny goofball” who talked to girls within two years of his age. And a portion of Carson’s fanbase sees it that way, too.

xQc isn’t buying into that narrative, though.

In addition to claiming Carson took advantage of a “power dynamic,” he insisted that Carson was “probably getting hundreds of direct messages from hundreds or dozens of people.”

But despite that, he still made the choices that he did.

He also slammed people who keep bringing up the two-year age difference between Carson and those who accused him.

“I don’t know why people go either way to downplay it [by saying things like] it’s literally two years,” he said.

“How do you not understand? If you guys want to play the legal card on me, I’ll tell you about the legal card. It can be a couple [of years.] And depending on the place, even one year can be illegal. So, what are you on about?”

After some viewers clapped back at his initial comments, xQc had enough and decided to change the topic.

But it re-ignited the debate in a Reddit thread, which already spans hundreds of comments with points on either side.

People are still divided on the issue. However, that won’t stop Carson from trying to make a comeback sometime soon. As for how that goes down, well, it all depends on whether or not the internet is ready to welcome him back.