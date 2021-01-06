 YouTuber JSchlatt says he "cut ties" with CallMeCarson amid grooming controversy - Dexerto
YouTuber JSchlatt says he “cut ties” with CallMeCarson amid grooming controversy

Published: 6/Jan/2021 19:39

by Tanner Pierce
Jschlatt/CallMeCarson

CallMeCarson

After a number of allegations were levied against CallMeCarson for alleged grooming of a minor, YouTuber Jschlatt, a friend of Carson, has made a video responding to the whole situation.

Over the past few days, YouTuber CallMeCarson has been accused of grooming underage fans, something that has been met with a large amount of controversy.

While it was already reported by SlimeCircle, a former member of the Lunch Club, that the group was aware of what was happening a while back, another YouTuber has come out talking about the controversy.

JSchlatt, a friend of Carson’s, has made a new video in reference to the grooming allegations. He confirmed hearing about the grooming issue back in early 2020 and that he and Carson were in phone calls “almost every night” as they tried to help him through “the lowest point in his life”.

CallMeCarson
CallMeCarson has been accused of grooming a minor over the past few days.

“Right after he told us the truth, the Kate situation happened and regardless of what we felt about the Kat situation, we saw Carson’s mental state decline even more and it was to the point that we genuinely thought his life could be in danger and I felt like I needed to be there for him and that’s why I stuck with him,” Jschlatt said.

The YouTuber also clarified that he “never condoned” what Carson had done, even letting the YouTuber know that if the behavior continued, they were “done”.

Towards the end of the video, JSchlatt claimed that he started having conversations with Carson’s other friends and found out things that “suggested Carson wasn’t improving in the areas that he should have been and that he was showing signs of continuing his inappropriate behavior.”

He also added that, seeing the DMs between these girls and Carson “f**king disgusted” him to the point where he could no longer say with confidence “that Carson’s behavior ever stopped” and that after he realized this, he cut ties with Carson a few weeks back.

At the end of the video, Jschlatt said that, while he doesn’t believe Carson is a “pedophile”, he does think that the Minecraft YouTuber did use his power to take advantage of “vulnerable people”.

“This is recurring problem now, of content creators who take complete advantage of and manipulate the people that care about them the most…I don’t know what causes this to happen, I don’t know what compels content creators to do this but it happens and it’s a big f*ckin’ problem.”

UFC champ Stipe Miocic warns Jake & Logan Paul about calling out MMA fighters

Published: 6/Jan/2021 19:25

by Michael Gwilliam
Twitter/stipemiocic/Instagram/Jake Paul

Jake Paul Logan Paul UFC

Two-time and current UFC Heavyweight Champion Stipe Miocic had some choice words for Jake and Logan Paul, as the two YouTubers-turned-boxers have been calling out MMA fighters for boxing bouts.

While appearing on The Pat McAfee Show, Miocic was asked by the former football pro what his thoughts were on Jake Paul fighting Ben Askren and the surge boxing is having with the brothers being so interested in it.

“I mean, they say social media is a motherf***er,” the UFC star joked. “They’re doing it right, it’s helping boxing, but also it’s helping everything because they’re calling UFC fighters out, too. Or the Bellator guys.”

This was in reference to Jake calling out UFC’s Irish powerhouse Conor McGregor and Ben Askren, the latter of which accepted the YouTuber’s challenge.

Jake Paul Conor McGregor $50m Offer
Jake Paul
Jake and Logan Paul have taken the boxing world by storm.

On the boxing front, Logan Paul is scheduled to face off against undefeated legend Floyd Mayweather on February 20, 2021.

According to Miocic, while he thinks the Pauls are helping grow the sport, they shouldn’t get overconfident and potentially ruin a good thing they have going for them.

“Don’t bite off more than you can chew,” the champ advised. “I mean, yes, you may be a tough guy, but Askren has been in some scraps. He’s been around, you know, fighting and wrestling and all that.”

With a 19-2 MMA record, Askren is certainly no pushover with the only two losses in his career coming when he joined the UFC. His final bout in the organization was a loss against Demian Maia to headline an October 2019 Fight Night event in Singapore.

“I tell people like, you get into a fight on the streets – look at his ears first. If the dude’s ears are cauliflowers, you walk away,” he added. “I wish them all the best. I understand why they’re doing it, it’s all about the money. But at the same time, don’t bite off more than you can chew.”

Finally, when asked about the possibility of ever doing some boxing exhibitions when he’s in his 50s or 60s, Stipe wasn’t opposed to the idea. “Maybe, if it pays the right money, I’d do whatever.”

Only time will tell if the Pauls take Miocic’s advice or if they continue to call out fighters who have been competing a lot longer than they have.