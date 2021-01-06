YouTuber JSchlatt says he "cut ties" with CallMeCarson amid grooming controversy - Dexerto

After a number of allegations were levied against CallMeCarson for alleged grooming of a minor, YouTuber Jschlatt, a friend of Carson, has made a video responding to the whole situation.

Over the past few days, YouTuber CallMeCarson has been accused of grooming underage fans, something that has been met with a large amount of controversy.

While it was already reported by SlimeCircle, a former member of the Lunch Club, that the group was aware of what was happening a while back, another YouTuber has come out talking about the controversy.

JSchlatt, a friend of Carson’s, has made a new video in reference to the grooming allegations. He confirmed hearing about the grooming issue back in early 2020 and that he and Carson were in phone calls “almost every night” as they tried to help him through “the lowest point in his life”.

“Right after he told us the truth, the Kate situation happened and regardless of what we felt about the Kat situation, we saw Carson’s mental state decline even more and it was to the point that we genuinely thought his life could be in danger and I felt like I needed to be there for him and that’s why I stuck with him,” Jschlatt said.

The YouTuber also clarified that he “never condoned” what Carson had done, even letting the YouTuber know that if the behavior continued, they were “done”.

Towards the end of the video, JSchlatt claimed that he started having conversations with Carson’s other friends and found out things that “suggested Carson wasn’t improving in the areas that he should have been and that he was showing signs of continuing his inappropriate behavior.”

He also added that, seeing the DMs between these girls and Carson “f**king disgusted” him to the point where he could no longer say with confidence “that Carson’s behavior ever stopped” and that after he realized this, he cut ties with Carson a few weeks back.

At the end of the video, Jschlatt said that, while he doesn’t believe Carson is a “pedophile”, he does think that the Minecraft YouTuber did use his power to take advantage of “vulnerable people”.

“This is recurring problem now, of content creators who take complete advantage of and manipulate the people that care about them the most…I don’t know what causes this to happen, I don’t know what compels content creators to do this but it happens and it’s a big f*ckin’ problem.”