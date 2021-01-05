MoistCr1tikal hits back at false claims that he defended CallMeCarson - Dexerto

YouTuber and Twitch streamer Charles Xavier White Jr, better known by his online name ‘MoistCr1tikal’ has slammed claims that he defended CallMeCarson after grooming accusations were brought to light.

On January 5, 2021, accusations were presented by fellow YouTuber KEEMSTAR detailing Carson’s interactions with younger fans and how he allegedly groomed them.

In the video with KEEMSTAR, former Lunch Club member Hugbox claimed Carson phoned him and confessed to ‘f**king’ underage girls.

Shortly after, ‘Carson’ began trending on Twitter, prompting user Miniborb to share screenshots of DMs she had with the YouTuber when she was 17 and still in high school.

Grooming, pedophilia, Carson situation// I can personally come out and say that I’ve been groomed by Carson. I have talked to many people and never came out about this since now. At the time I was still 17 and in high school. — sam (@miniborb) January 5, 2021

These DMs and Miniborb’s tweets were discussed by MoistCr1tikal in a Twitch stream where he said that viewers shouldn’t be judging this based on the “age of consent.”

“Sixteen is most states, but nobody really wants to see a twenty-four-year-old man f**king a sixteen-year-old,” he explained. “But nineteen and seventeen, I don’t see anything wrong with that.”

He continued to compare those ages as being two people in the same grade and reiterated how he didn’t see a problem with seventeen and nineteen-year-olds.

A user on Twitter later accused MoistCr1tikal of defending CallMeCarson.

The post went as far as accusing Charlie of defending possession of illegal materials and child grooming, which caused the streamer to hit back at the claims.

“Twitter is a special kind of evil,” he began, calling out the remarks made against him. “I never said anything like that, in a 30-second stream clip of the first two tweets I read I said it’s not pedophilia to be in a 19 and 17 relationship. That’s literally the same grade in high school.”

Twitter is a special kind of evil. I never said anything like that, in a 30 second stream clip of the first two tweets I read I said it’s not pedophilia to be in a 19 and 17 relationship. That’s literally the same grade in high school. https://t.co/uqjwhtpiy8 — Charlie (@MoistCr1TiKaL) January 5, 2021

CallMeCarson is yet to respond publicly to the accusations, at the time of writing.

Former Lunch Club member Slimecicle posted a statement about Carson allegedly admitting to grooming, and said that he had reported Carson to authorities in 2020.