Nmp blasts Asmongold fans harassing OTK members: “He don’t know you”

Twitch streamer ‘nmplol’ blasted a group of Asmongold’s fans who have taken to social media to harass other OTK members.

On Tuesday, October 15, Asmongold sparked backlash across social media after making comments about the people of Palestine during a stream.

He said he would not “cry a river” for those killed in the country, claiming “they come from an inferior culture.” Asmon’s comments were quickly condemned by viewers and many streamers, and his Twitch account was banned for 14 days.

Article continues after ad

Amid the criticism for his comments, Asmon revealed he’s stepped away from his leadership position at OTK to focus on getting himself “in check.” Despite his apologies, many of his followers have taken to social media to defend his comments.

Twitch: Asmongold Asmongold came under fire on October 14 due to comments he made regarding the conflict in Palestine during a Twitch stream.

Fellow OTK member Nick ‘nmplol’ Polom has hit out against viewers defending Asmongold’s comments and harassing others in the organization.

“These Asmon defenders… y’all are so f**king cringe. Listen, he is our friend, he’s not yours. You don’t need to go harass everything OTK-related for him. You guys look like f**king losers. Stop it. Holy sh*t, I cannot. He don’t know you little bro, stop. He’s our friend, we talk to him daily. We know him more than you do,” he said.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

“Grow up. Go focus on yourselves. Get a job. Go to the gym. It is pathetic. Every single OTK tweet is getting harassed. Stop. It’s crazy. Y’all are making his community look horrible. I never even say sh*t like this, but like… f**k off.”

Polom also hit out at a user on X claiming that OTK would be “nothing” without Asmongold after he stepped away from the organization.

In the post, he mentioned how he and Mizkif are among the top streamers in North America. Emiru is the most watched non-vtuber female broadcaster, and Sodapoppin is not far behind them.

Article continues after ad

“We aren’t fourth like Asmon, but to call us nothing without him is super dishonest,” he said.

Alongside stepping away from his leadership duties with OTK, Asmongold has also parted ways with the organization’s sister companies like Mad Mushroom and Starforge.