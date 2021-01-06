Asmongold defends CallMeCarson after grooming claims: 'It's not that bad' - Dexerto

CallMeCarson has faced major allegations in the opening days of 2021, being accused of grooming younger fans, and while many top content creators have had their say, popular World of Warcraft streamer Asmongold has explained why he thinks what Carson did is “completely fine.”

Throughout January 4 and 5, a number of accusations were levied against Carson, a well-known Minecraft YouTuber.

Several former Lunch Club members revealed that he had admitted to exchanging inappropriate images with a 17-year-old fan, while one fan — whether or not it’s the one originally mentioned is unclear — spoke out about her experiences with Carson, saying that he groomed her.

While fans and critics alike debate the severity of the issue at hand, and former friends attempt to distance themselves from Carson, Asmon has made his opinion clear.

Offering his “final verdict” on the allegations and drama surrounding them, Asmongold says that he believes what Carson did isn’t that bad.

“I don’t think it’s that bad,” he started. “I don’t think it’s that big of a f**king deal and it’s not the end of the world. There are a million other things that a million other people do that are a thousand times worse than that.”

That wasn’t all, though. He continued: “I don’t think that he’s a predator or a terrible person. I think he’s a goofball who got horny and talked to a girl. She was within two years of his age, I think that’s completely fine.”

Adding that “maybe that’s a ‘down here in the South’ take,” Asmon obviously realizes that some people will disagree with him, but as he explains, that’s just what he thinks of the situation.

Carson himself has not yet publicly spoke about the accusations being made, having gone radio silent on social media since they came out, but expect him to come out with a statement of some sorts at some point in the near future.

Obviously, there are two sides to every story, and from what he’s heard, Asmongold doesn’t believe what’s happened is really that bad.