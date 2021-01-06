 Asmongold defends CallMeCarson after grooming claims: 'It's not that bad' - Dexerto
Asmongold defends CallMeCarson after grooming claims: ‘It’s not that bad’

Published: 6/Jan/2021 15:15

by Jacob Hale
asmongold and callmecarson
YouTube: CallMeCarson/Twitch: Asmongold

CallMeCarson has faced major allegations in the opening days of 2021, being accused of grooming younger fans, and while many top content creators have had their say, popular World of Warcraft streamer Asmongold has explained why he thinks what Carson did is “completely fine.”

Throughout January 4 and 5, a number of accusations were levied against Carson, a well-known Minecraft YouTuber.

Several former Lunch Club members revealed that he had admitted to exchanging inappropriate images with a 17-year-old fan, while one fan — whether or not it’s the one originally mentioned is unclear — spoke out about her experiences with Carson, saying that he groomed her.

While fans and critics alike debate the severity of the issue at hand, and former friends attempt to distance themselves from Carson, Asmon has made his opinion clear.

callmecarson grooming accusations
Instagram: callmecarsonyt
A growing number of grooming accusations are being made against Carson.

Offering his “final verdict” on the allegations and drama surrounding them, Asmongold says that he believes what Carson did isn’t that bad.

“I don’t think it’s that bad,” he started. “I don’t think it’s that big of a f**king deal and it’s not the end of the world. There are a million other things that a million other people do that are a thousand times worse than that.”

That wasn’t all, though. He continued: “I don’t think that he’s a predator or a terrible person. I think he’s a goofball who got horny and talked to a girl. She was within two years of his age, I think that’s completely fine.”

Adding that “maybe that’s a ‘down here in the South’ take,” Asmon obviously realizes that some people will disagree with him, but as he explains, that’s just what he thinks of the situation.

Carson himself has not yet publicly spoke about the accusations being made, having gone radio silent on social media since they came out, but expect him to come out with a statement of some sorts at some point in the near future.

Obviously, there are two sides to every story, and from what he’s heard, Asmongold doesn’t believe what’s happened is really that bad.

Joe Rogan made his Podcast desk wider because he was scared of Mike Tyson

Published: 6/Jan/2021 13:02 Updated: 6/Jan/2021 13:04

by Calum Patterson
Joe Rogan and Mike Tyson on JRE podcast
YouTube: Joe Rogan

Joe Rogan has revealed that he literally made his podcasting desk wider, because he wanted some extra room between himself and legendary boxer Mike Tyson, when the pair sat down for an interview in 2020.

Rogan has interviewed countless athletes and fighters on his podcast, and even has a dedicated series focused on MMA fighters specifically. But, when Mike Tyson was coming to town, Rogan wanted to take some extra precautions.

In his episode with Mark Normand, the pair got to discussing Tyson, prompting Rogan to divulge the truth about his wide desk, seen in all of his episodes.

It turns out, that the desk is particularly wide because of Tyson himself — who was “amped up” for a fight when he came in to be interviewed.

Mike Tyson on Joe Rogan podcast
YouTube: Joe Rogan
Mike Tyson rejoined Rogan on his JRE Podcast in September.

“[Mike Tyson] is the reason why this table is this wide. This table, I was going to make it more narrow, I even had a smaller table that we were working with as a guide,” Rogan explains.

“We were still doing the shows back in LA, while we were setting up this studio, I did an interview with Tyson, and he was so amped up for this Roy Jones fight, that I got nervous being in the room.

“I’m like, ‘I like that extra six inches of space between us, because he was so ramped up. When he left, Jamie goes ‘that’s a totally different person,’ because he went from being, ‘Mike Tyson, pot grower, not working out at all’, to getting ready to go to combat again.”

Tyson has actually appeared on the Joe Rogan podcast twice, once in January 2019, and then again in September 2020.

In the 2019 episode, Tyson likely had no plans of returning to the ring again, but did so in November 2020, as he took on former four-division champ Roy Jones Jr.

The fight resulted in a draw, with two judges picking a different winner, and the final judge matching them evenly on the scorecard. Even at ages 54 and 51 respectively, Tyson and Jones fought a full eight rounds.

Mike Tyson also appeared on Logan Paul’s podcast, where he explained that YouTube boxing fights are one of the biggest boosts to the sport of boxing currently.

Rogan himself is 53, and has revealed that he keeps himself fighting-fit partly in thanks to taking testosterone supplements.