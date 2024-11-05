Asmongold’s dad explodes at streamer for always “trashing” his cars

Asmongold’s father has called out the streamer for never cleaning his cars, claiming they always “smell like a f**king garbage dump.”

During his November 4 Twitch stream, viewers asked Asmongold to explain why he got rid of his old Mustang. Right in the middle of this conversation, his father called him during the live stream to get the story “straight” and give his son a “little history lesson.”

Asmongold’s father then called the content creator out, noting that while the car was from the early 2000s, Asmon only had it for six years because his father refused to hand it over early.

Why, you ask? According to Asmon’s father, the streamer “trashes [his] f**king cars every time.”

His father added that every time he would “get in the car [he] was f**king knee deep in drink cups and sh*t” and that the cars always “smell like a f**king garbage dump.” While his father berated him live, Asmongold can be seen shaking his head.

In an attempt to redirect the conversation into a more positive light, the streamer admits that he has been keeping his new car in much better condition and asks his dad, “Has there ever been garbage or drinks in the car?”

His dad barely acknowledged the question and instead completely scolds Asmon, stating, “It’s about f**king time you grew the f**k up enough to clean up your goddamn car. I used to get in there and clean it myself.”

Asmongold then ended the call with his father and moved on from the topic. However, his viewers continued to comment during the live broadcast how much they enjoyed seeing Asmon get called out by his dad.

Asmongold has become notorious for his lack of cleanliness; the content creator often goes viral for discussing the state of his home, from finding a dead rat inside to sharing images of his dirt dishes.

However, during his two-week ban on Twitch, the content creator has begun cleaning up his home. He recently shared before-and-after shots of the space and admitted he is halfway through the process.