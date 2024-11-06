xQc responds as fans mock him for losing $700k Kamala Harris bet

Popular streamer xQc says he isn’t bothered after losing $700K betting on Democratic candidate Kamala Harris to take the 2024 US presidential election.

Election Day in the United States is officially over, and former President Donald Trump is projected to take the 2024 presidency against Kamala Harris.

Like many other top broadcasters, Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel tuned in on the night of November 5 to watch the election results live with his audience — but his energy visibly started to dip as the results came in.

The day prior, fellow streamer Destiny confirmed that xQc had placed a $700,000 bet in favor of Harris after supposedly asking him who he thought would take the presidency.

As votes started to tip in Trump’s favor on November 5, xQc navigated to Stake and began cashing out his bets on Harris as his viewers poked fun at him in the chat.

Despite his losses, xQc seemed to lean into his unfortunate circumstances, quietly contemplating the situation in a group call with streamers like Kick co-founder Trainwreck without speaking as Simon and Garfunkel’s The Sound of Silence (hello darkness, my old friend) played on stream.

“Chat, sometimes losing is admitting defeat,” he said to his audience. “And I’m f*cking admitting defeat.”

Later in the broadcast, xQc addressed chatters that were mocking him, saying that he regularly loses massive amounts like this while gambling and arguing that it’s not a big deal for his pocketbook.

“Guys, I lose between like $350, $400K, to like a million a day,” he explained. “And you’re gonna talk sh*t about $700K? Brother. Peanuts stuck in the f*ckin’ sofa, brother.”

xQc’s wealth is no secret. In fact, the streamer famously inked a $100 million, non-exclusive deal with Kick back in 2023, and flashes his cash with purchases like a $500K AP watch and expensive sports cars.

In fact, this isn’t even the most cash he’s lost gambling, by far. During a November episode of Logan Paul’s IMPALUSIVE podcast, Lengyel revealed that he’s likely lost $100 million in total.

“I’m a diligent gambler, it’s gambling so the pays are really high, okay? But I’m dumb, okay, so yeah, I gamble a lot,” he said.