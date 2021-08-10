xQc explains why he now “hates” doing collab streams with other Twitch stars

Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel doesn’t collaborate with other Twitch stars as much as he used to, admitting he now “hates” doing it before telling fans the reason why, and it might not be what you expect.

xQc has always been a lone wolf in many ways. Generally, he likes to stream on his own rather than collaborating with other streamers. And when he does collaborate with them, it leads to drama more often than not.

For example, he clashed with streamers like Pokelawls and Myth on the OfflineTV Rust server before quitting. Then, when he moved onto GTA RP, he got banned multiple times following clashes with other streamers like MOONMOON before moving on. Heck, he even rage-quit from a Monopoly game.

Advertisement

But interestingly enough, butting heads with other streamers isn’t the reason why he’s now “done” with collaborations. It turns out that something else bothers him much more – its impact on people watching them.

“Interacting other streamers is actual cancer,” he said. “Not because of them. I’m not going to lie. It’s because of you—the people who watch them. People are just f**king annoying. I’m going to be real. F**king cancer.”

He explained that whenever he hangs out or streams with other content creators, people act like “nothing [else] matters” and start commenting on “anything they do,” no matter how insignificant it might be. “It’s so annoying,” he said.

Advertisement

To illustrate his point, he imitated a hypothetical viewer commenting on every little detail about Chance ‘Sodapoppin’ Morris playing games and hanging out with others before saying he “doesn’t give a sh*t” and claiming those who do that are “dumb f**ks.”

So, if we don’t see xQc collaborate with anyone else for a while, that’s probably the reason why. He’s sick and tired of viewers making a big deal about it and flooding the internet with posts and updates about their interactions.

Read More: xQc blasts fans hating Twitch game show winners

However, while his streams are entertaining on their own, there’s no denying he’s produced some memorable moments with others, too. Maybe he’ll change his mind if the time’s right. But in the meantime, it seems like he’s made up his mind.