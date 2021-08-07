Have xQc and Adept broken up? Cryptic Twitch clips spark rumors of split

Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel shocked fans after revealing he had a fight with Adept that saw her leave the house, and he followed it up with some cryptic comments implying they might have broken up.

xQc and Adept were ‘roommates’ for a long time before finally confirming their relationship in a hilarious on-stream slip up in March 2021.

Like most couples, they’ve had their fair share of trials and tribulations, like a heated argument that started on GTA RP and escalated to real life. But they’ve always found a way to work things out.

However, it seems like they’ve found themselves at odds with each other once again. And this time, xQc appears to be less confident about them working it out after dropping cryptic comments live during a Twitch stream.

It all started when xQc confirmed they had an argument that prompted her to leave the house. “Sammy left. I don’t want to talk it about that much,” he said. “Me and Sammy got into a little bit of a fight. It is what it is.”

Of course, he doesn’t owe anyone an explanation, so he didn’t explain what it was about. But fans speculated that whatever went down between them must have been pretty bad if it made her leave the house.

Many assumed it was just another minor argument, which inevitably happens in relationships from time to time.

So, his comments didn’t worry his fans too much. At least, not right away. But things took a turn for the worse when he elaborated on it again shortly after.

“I don’t think we’re going to be, uh, seeing Sammy very often,” he said, implying that it might be over for good.

Adept followed it up with a cryptic tweet of her own, saying: “I live with a clear conscious knowing the whole truth about who I am and what I’ve experienced.

“The external noise can get real loud, but it’s really just noise at the end of the day.”

It’s unclear whether this is related to whatever happened between them. However, given its timing, most fans assume it is related.

So, the question remains: Have xQc and Adept broken up, or are they just recovering from a bad fight and getting the space they need?

Only they know the answer. However, based on what they’ve said so far, there is reason to believe they might have.