xQc and Pokelawls feud continues after more Offline TV Rust server drama - Dexerto

xQc and Pokelawls have been feuding on Offline TV’s Rust server for several days now, and their latest exchange has added more fuel to the fire.

Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel and Pokelawls have butted heads on the Offline TV Rust server in the past few days. It happened after a series of raids and team fights between them.

Both parties have been quite vocal throughout their escapades along with another streamer named Gigi, who happens to be Pokelawls girlfriend.

However, the feud reached boiling point as the three of them traded blows in the global chat, and things got personal.

“You were waiting outside our base. What are you on about “trash fights,” lol?” she said. It was a response to a previous comment made by xQc after a scuffle broke out between the players.

“Gigi back at it with the out of nowhere talk,” replied xQc, fervently mashing his keyboard. “Again, be quiet.” It seems like she’d been pretty vocal towards him in the past few days, and he wasn’t willing to have a bar of it this time.

“xQc, you’re cringe, shut up,” said Pokelawls, stepping in to defend his girlfriend. “Be nice to Gigi.” The global chat slowly descended into chaos, with comments from other streamers on both sides of the fence.

“Hey dude, are you f**king kidding me, dude?” said a frustrated xQc to his fans on stream. “Guys, again. Again with this sh**. It’s the third time in a row, dude!”

Little did he know, that was only the beginning. The feud continued the following day again, and this time, it got even more personal. “Poke, can you please GTFO to the role-playing server,” said xQc. “You’re invited there, go farm there.”

“Nah, shut up,” replied Pokelawls. “You aren’t invited there, though? You’re so toxic, dude.”

“Stop being insecure about the results you get there and coming here to unleash on us,” said xQc. “It’s getting repetitive.”

“You’ve become the biggest a**hole on this game, dude,” said Pokelawls. “It’s so weird. You’re mean to your own friends WeirdChamp. This game has made you the biggest a**hole.”

“So, you’re allowed to talk sh** and say whatever you want, but if I clap back, I’m weird?” said xQc. Then, to his fans, he said, “Guys, why is he antagonizing me and then acting like I’m in the wrong after that? That’s just weird.”

Meanwhile, Pokelawls wrote, “you’re a baby. You’re actually a man-baby with that attitude, mate.” Again, some streamers tried to diffuse the situation, while others added hilarious neutral remarks.

It’s not the kind of content people want to see when they tune in to the Offline TV Rust server. However, it almost seems inevitable, given how frustrating it can be, even with all the rules and regulations in place.

Some people have their views and opinions on the situation and ultimately picked a side. But most neutral people agree that there’s no place for toxicity and personal jabs, especially when it happens in the public eye.

Either way, it will be interesting to see what happens next and whether they can make amends.