xQc and Pokelawls feud continues after more Offline TV Rust server drama - Dexerto

 xQc and Pokelawls feud continues after more Offline TV Rust server drama
xQc and Pokelawls feud continues after more Offline TV Rust server drama

Published: 12/Jan/2021 6:20

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
xQc / Pokelawls
xQc / Pokelawls

xQc and Pokelawls have been feuding on Offline TV’s Rust server for several days now, and their latest exchange has added more fuel to the fire.

Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel and Pokelawls have butted heads on the Offline TV Rust server in the past few days. It happened after a series of raids and team fights between them. 

Both parties have been quite vocal throughout their escapades along with another streamer named Gigi, who happens to be Pokelawls girlfriend.

However, the feud reached boiling point as the three of them traded blows in the global chat, and things got personal. 

xQc and Pokelawls have butted heads in the past.

“You were waiting outside our base. What are you on about “trash fights,” lol?” she said. It was a response to a previous comment made by xQc after a scuffle broke out between the players.  

“Gigi back at it with the out of nowhere talk,” replied xQc, fervently mashing his keyboard. “Again, be quiet.” It seems like she’d been pretty vocal towards him in the past few days, and he wasn’t willing to have a bar of it this time.

“xQc, you’re cringe, shut up,” said Pokelawls, stepping in to defend his girlfriend. “Be nice to Gigi.” The global chat slowly descended into chaos, with comments from other streamers on both sides of the fence.

“Hey dude, are you f**king kidding me, dude?” said a frustrated xQc to his fans on stream. “Guys, again. Again with this sh**. It’s the third time in a row, dude!”

Little did he know, that was only the beginning. The feud continued the following day again, and this time, it got even more personal. “Poke, can you please GTFO to the role-playing server,” said xQc. “You’re invited there, go farm there.”

“Nah, shut up,” replied Pokelawls. “You aren’t invited there, though? You’re so toxic, dude.”

“Stop being insecure about the results you get there and coming here to unleash on us,” said xQc. “It’s getting repetitive.”

xQc has become the villain of the Offline TV Rust server in many ways.

“You’ve become the biggest a**hole on this game, dude,” said Pokelawls. “It’s so weird. You’re mean to your own friends WeirdChamp. This game has made you the biggest a**hole.”

“So, you’re allowed to talk sh** and say whatever you want, but if I clap back, I’m weird?” said xQc. Then, to his fans, he said, “Guys, why is he antagonizing me and then acting like I’m in the wrong after that? That’s just weird.”

Meanwhile, Pokelawls wrote, “you’re a baby. You’re actually a man-baby with that attitude, mate.” Again, some streamers tried to diffuse the situation, while others added hilarious neutral remarks.

It’s not the kind of content people want to see when they tune in to the Offline TV Rust server. However, it almost seems inevitable, given how frustrating it can be, even with all the rules and regulations in place.

Some people have their views and opinions on the situation and ultimately picked a side. But most neutral people agree that there’s no place for toxicity and personal jabs, especially when it happens in the public eye. 

Either way, it will be interesting to see what happens next and whether they can make amends.

CoD Mobile’s Grind mode explained: Tips to master the new playlist

Published: 12/Jan/2021 3:36

by Brad Norton
Activision
Activision

Grind may be a brand new mode in Call of Duty: Mobile, but it’s an old classic from the franchise itself. If you’re yet to jump into the experience or just want some advice on how to win, here are some of the best tips to master the mode.

First introduced in Call of Duty: Ghosts, Grind stood out as one of the more unique experiments from that iteration. The mode was only ever available through custom games and the same carried through to 2016’s Infinite Warfare as well.

However, the unique playlist eventually went live as a proper multiplayer mode in 2019’s Modern Warfare. Now, it’s made the jump to CoD Mobile as well. The mode is a blend between Kill Confirmed and Hardpoint with a key emphasis on objective-based play.

Every enemy drops dog tags upon death, no different from Kill Confirmed. Though in Grind, you need to collect these tags and then bring them back to your team’s objective marker on the map. 

It can be a difficult task trying to keep on top of everything in the moment. So here are our best tips to help you pile up the wins in Grind.

Less is often more in CoD Mobile’s Grind

Cod Mobile gameplay
Activision
Focus on banking a smaller number of tags in CoD Mobile’s Grind.

The most important thing to remember in Grind is that less is often more. Sure, going on a rampage and collecting 10 tags at a time might be a flashy way to play, but it’s not the most effective.

If you’re on a big streak and die near the enemy base, you’ve essentially done the heavy lifting for them. All of the tags you’ve accumulated over time drop at their feet for an easy deposit.

Instead, you should focus on smaller amounts. Find a handful of tags and head back to your objective marker as often as you can. Obviously not for every single kill, but try to cash in smaller drops than bank up for a big one.

Positioning is vital in Grind

CoD Mobile Dog Tag Duty
Activision
Grind is now available as part of CoD Mobile’s Season 13 update.

You’ll want to keep your positioning in mind while playing this mode. You can get away with long flanks or aggressive pushes in other playlists, but Grind will punish you for not being cautious.

Controlling the middle of the map is key, picking up tags where you can before running back to base. Pushing too far out could leave you out in the open and make your efforts worthless. 

That’s not to say you can’t still play against the grain, however. Rather than focusing on collecting tags, your goal for the match could be to simply prevent the enemy team from banking. As a result, you’ll want to position yourself close to the enemy base but ignore every tag along the way.

Shooting down enemies as they look to deposit can be a huge thorn in their side. They’ll have to focus on taking you out before they can safely rack up any further points.

Pick the right class for the job

CoD Mobile gameplay
Activision
SMGs should be the ones running in and collecting tags more often than not.

Last but not least, your loadout of choice is absolutely vital. There’s never a reason for a sniper to be running in the middle and collecting tags. You need to be wary of what you’re using and try to play around it.

SMGs should be up front leading the charge when it comes to picking up tags. Meanwhile, ARs can often be further back towards the base protecting allies and shutting down opposing players. The same can be said for snipers in this role as well.

Ultimately, it pays to focus on a specific role and build your class around that. 