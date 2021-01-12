Logo
xQc explains why he’s quitting OfflineTV’s Rust PvP server for RP

Published: 12/Jan/2021 12:35

by Alex Garton
Twitch: xQcOW/ Facepunch Studos

Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel has just announced that he’s “done” with The Badlands Rust server, and will be moving to OfflineTV’s ‘The Divide’ RP server. This decision was made on-stream after his raid was interrupted by a third-party.

The moment xQc joined OfflineTV’s first dedicated Rust server earlier this month, he made it very clear his only objective was to PvP. The huge Twitch personality was at the center of all the server’s drama, with streamers like Shroud even claiming he would be the reason the server imploded.

In time, OfflineTV’s Abe ‘BaboAbe’ Chung found it necessary to set up two individual servers so both PvPers and RPers could enjoy their desired gameplay experience. Of course, xQc began playing on The Badlands PvP server, however, in a recent stream, it’s been revealed that he will be moving to The Divide and quitting the PVP server.

xQc quits The Badlands server to join The Divide

After attempting to conduct a raid on stream, xQc’s group was interrupted by a third-party and wiped. Not only did this lead him to end the stream early, but he also announced that was he was quitting the PvP server, stating that, “yeah, at this point I think I’m going to move to the RP server, I think that’s the best for everybody.”

It’s obvious he’s not having as much fun as he was on The Badlands and even compared the server to normal Rust: “I’m done with this, this is getting really cringe, guys, this is worse than normal Rust, and that’s impressive considering this is a creator server.”

Despite quitting the server, xQc remained relatively calm while announcing the news and seemed more disappointed than angry.

The stream did finish on a positive note, though, with him revealing that he’s willing to give the RP server a try: “I had decent ideas for RP, we’ll give RP a go and see how fun it is.”

For xQc viewers who love the raiding content, this news will be immensely disappointing. However, it’s not like The Divide is completely void of PvP, it’s just allocated to a particular area of the map.

It’s worth noting that the majority of the huge Twitch personalities are on the OfflineTV RP server, so adding xQc to the mix will certainly be fun.

Despite his reputation for PvP, xQc is no stranger to RP, previously enjoying his time roleplaying as Jean-Pierre Baptiste on the GTA V RP server ‘No Pixel’. While it may not be his bread and butter, we’ve seen him do it before, and the streamer has definitely got potential.

Riot suing Valorant cheat maker for costing them millions

Published: 12/Jan/2021 11:43

by Connor Bennett
Valorant characters next to money
Riot Games/Unsplash

Riot Games appear to be cracking down on cheaters after teaming up with Bungie to sue a popular cheating website that sells hacks for Valorant, among plenty of other games. 

Cheating in multiplayer games is not a new phenomenon. Players are always looking to get an upper-hand – be it through an in-game exploit that is on the devs to patch out, or be it through outside help like hacks. 

With Valorant, Riot Games took their anti-cheat software to the next level with the Vanguard system, which should end games as soon as a cheater is discovered. However, plenty slip through the cracks, and games can be ruined by a hacker. 

Yet, it looks like the League of Legends publishers have grown tired of cheats ruining games, as they’ve teamed up with Bungie to take on GatorCheats – a popular website that sells cheats for a whole library of games. 

Valorant anti-cheat Vanguard
Riot Games
Riot made bold claims about the capabilities of their anti-cheat systems.

According to the complaint, which was first obtained by Polygon, both Riot and Bungie are arguing that the damage done by cheats “may amount to millions of dollars” in harm.

This is because, as they argue, the games make money through microtransactions and having a large player base. Having some of that player base turned off because they’ve had negative experiences against cheaters, damages the publisher’s chances at making the game successful.

“Riot is wholly committed to upholding these values for its players, so when we become aware of a cheat maker, you bet we’re going to go after them,” a Riot rep said to Polygon.

Additionally, there isn’t the first time that either of these publishers have gone after the website in question. The complaint notes that Bungie issued the website with a cease and desist – an order to stop disturbing the cheats – back in November.

The website was also hit with a case from Activision over Call of Duty: Warzone cheats. 

The lawsuit is a fair way off reaching court, but the GatorCheats website has since been stripped bare – now having an “under construction” message.

We’ll have to wait and see as to whether or not the developers get what they want, or if the cheats end up being distributed elsewhere. Only time will tell.