xQc blasts fans hating Twitch game show winners: “I’m so sick of this trend of hate”

Twitch star Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel hit out at some viewers who had taken it upon themselves to send hate towards the winners of his Yoink or Share game show.

While he made his name as a dominant Winston main in Overwatch, xQc has become renowned on Twitch for trying his hands at a whole number of things.

He regularly sits and reacts to videos with chat, jumps into whatever game is getting some love, and occasionally broadcasts on the go in IRL streams.

On August 7, he tried something different again, creating a Yoink or Share gameshow that shares the premise of the hit classic Golden Balls, giving players the chance to split money 50/50 or steal it for themselves and risk walking away with nothing.

Instead of using fellow streamers for his show, former Overwatch professional brought on viewers and fans at random, exposing them to upwards of 100,000 viewers.

One player, in particular, managed to walk away with $4,000 after turning his back on the potential split, and taking it all for himself. In the aftermath, some viewers of the highlight clip decided to be quite toxic, calling the fan “weird” and genuinely disapproving of the move.

As a result, xQc stepped in and urged viewers to not react like that. “Cool gameshow yesterday but please be mindful: It’s a game and a show,” he tweeted. “Game. Show. It’s meant to be fun and entertaining. Stop making personal attacks at contestants (chosen at random) for literally choosing option 1 or 2…. out of two options. I’m so sick of this trend of hate.”

Plenty of fans quickly replied and praised xQc for both the show idea and the tweet, urging their fellow fans to not be toxic.

It remains to be seen if we’ll get a second outing of the show or if the Twitch star will think of something else that may not cause as much drama.