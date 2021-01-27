Logo
Myth explains why he was seriously frustrated with xQc in OfflineTV Rust server

Published: 27/Jan/2021 6:39 Updated: 27/Jan/2021 10:26

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
xQc Myth Rust Drama
Twitch: xQc / Twitch: Myth

Myth and xQc butted heads quite a bit on the OfflineTV Rust server, but now that their beef is done and dusted, Myth admitted that he regrets getting caught up in the drama but was “legit frustrated.”

The OfflineTV Rust server produced all kinds of quality content. However, it also sparked a bitter feud between Ali ‘Myth’ Kabbani and Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel. It all started when xQc accused Myth of stream sniping, which he denied, but it quickly snowballed out of control and blew up into something bigger.

Fortunately, tensions seem to have eased since then. It would be a stretch to say they’re on good terms, but they’ve at least moved on from the drama. Myth opened up about his side of the story in a conversation live on stream and admitted he was “legit frustrated” and “played into it.”

Facepunch/xQc/Myth
The drama between Myth and xQc on the OfflineTV Rust server made headlines for weeks.

“When I run into any other toxic behavior online, I [normally] just f**king mute it and carry on,” he said.

However, it seems like he had a hard time trying to hold back against xQc during the drama’s peak. Instead, he decided to fight fire with fire.

“But instead, I’m going to be honest, I fed into it, and I f**king played into it,” he added.

“I was definitely someone that talked my shit too, and in turn, just threw some more into the pot. A little bit more into the pot… I was legit frustrated.”

At the time, it looked like the two of them would be at odds forever. However, time heals all wounds, and despite getting invested in the drama, their fans are probably looking forward to seeing them bury the hatchet.

Either way, Myth was honest and sincere in his reflection. Even though he didn’t start it, he admitted that he added more fuel to the fire and seemed to regret it.

Entertainment

Bryce Hall begs “weirdo” TikTok fans to stop sending drones to spy on him

Published: 27/Jan/2021 6:23 Updated: 27/Jan/2021 6:24

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
Bryce Hall Drones
Instagram: Bryce Hall

Bryce Hall

Bryce Hall has had enough of “weirdo” TikTok fans trying to send drones to invade his property and privacy and promised he will take matters into his own hands if he ever sees one again.

TikTok influencers like Bryce Hall have to deal with creepy fans and their antics from time to time. It’s an unfortunate downside to their immense popularity and highly publicized lifestyle.

However, Bryce Hall, in particular, hasn’t had an ideal start to 2021. He already had to deal with a creepy stalker invading his house. Fortunately, he contacted the police, and nobody was harmed. Now he’s had to deal with a different kind of trespass on his property – flying drones.

Bryce Hall poses for a vlog intro
YouTube: Bryce Hall
Bryce Hall is sick and tired of “creepy” fans invading his property and privacy.

It appears that some fans have been sending drones on his property to spy on him. It’s hard to tell whether it’s a prank or something more sinister, but that’s beside the point. It’s a gross invasion of privacy regardless of the intention.

Bryce has had enough. He vented about it on Twitter and didn’t mince his words.

“Stop flying drones to look into my house… f**king weirdos,” he wrote. It sparked a discussion between his followers. Most of them were appalled and pointed out that this kind of behavior is “disgusting” and “illegal.”

Bryce Hall was understandably frustrated about the situation. It’s an invasion of privacy and technically a form of trespassing. Plus, since drones can capture and share unwanted footage on the internet, it could have had disastrous consequences.

“I swear, next time I see a drone by my house, I will personally fly my drone into yours and break both of them,” he added in a subsequent post. Some followers thought his reaction was hilarious.

However, the majority of them believe it’s warranted and urged him to do it.

It’s a serious issue that nobody would want to go through. But unfortunately, it’s not that uncommon for influencers and other internet personalities to have to deal with these kinds of situations.

David Dobrik was recently left terrified after a fan broke into his house with a Door Dash meal. Roman Atwood also revealed that a situation with a stalker forced him off YouTube.

Bryce will undoubtedly hope his comments and threats have discouraged others from flying drones onto his property. However, it’s probably a good idea for him to bump up his security and surveillance to help nip it in the bud once and for all.