Myth explains why he was seriously frustrated with xQc in OfflineTV Rust server

Myth and xQc butted heads quite a bit on the OfflineTV Rust server, but now that their beef is done and dusted, Myth admitted that he regrets getting caught up in the drama but was “legit frustrated.”

The OfflineTV Rust server produced all kinds of quality content. However, it also sparked a bitter feud between Ali ‘Myth’ Kabbani and Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel. It all started when xQc accused Myth of stream sniping, which he denied, but it quickly snowballed out of control and blew up into something bigger.

Fortunately, tensions seem to have eased since then. It would be a stretch to say they’re on good terms, but they’ve at least moved on from the drama. Myth opened up about his side of the story in a conversation live on stream and admitted he was “legit frustrated” and “played into it.”

“When I run into any other toxic behavior online, I [normally] just f**king mute it and carry on,” he said.

However, it seems like he had a hard time trying to hold back against xQc during the drama’s peak. Instead, he decided to fight fire with fire.

“But instead, I’m going to be honest, I fed into it, and I f**king played into it,” he added.

“I was definitely someone that talked my shit too, and in turn, just threw some more into the pot. A little bit more into the pot… I was legit frustrated.”

At the time, it looked like the two of them would be at odds forever. However, time heals all wounds, and despite getting invested in the drama, their fans are probably looking forward to seeing them bury the hatchet.

Either way, Myth was honest and sincere in his reflection. Even though he didn’t start it, he admitted that he added more fuel to the fire and seemed to regret it.