MOONMOON hits back at "egotistical" xQc after GTA RP glitch drama - Dexerto

MOONMOON hit back at “egotistical” xQc after receiving “angry messages” from him following more GTA RP glitch drama, which involved a hectic shootout at the police station.

Felix ‘xQC’ Lengyel has been a polarizing figure since joining NoPixel’s GTA RP server. He already got banned for breaking the rules and hitting people with his car.

Now, the GTA RP community is calling for him to get banned again after he used a glitch to smuggle a gun into the police station while under arrest and fired at several officers.

MOONMOON was one of the victims. Despite being more tolerant of xQc’s shenanigans than most other players, it seems like he’s finally reached his limit. He told fans he received “angry messages” from xQc, and he wasn’t thrilled about it.

The message said: “Isn’t it ironic that you always try to look like the good guy and accuse me of fostering a negative environment, yet you mechanically swing everyone against me during that crusade?”

xQc also accused him of “rallying the internet” against him because he couldn’t handle the heat from xQc’s viewers.

MOONMOON vented about his viewers’ situation and claimed xQc had been given more chances than he deserves.

“You used a glitch to teleport a gun into your hand and shoot all of us in the head in jail. You started whining about stalling in-character. You are so self-centered and egotistical.”

He also believes xQc has been breaking the server rules on purpose. “I refuse to believe that you are getting banned on NoPixel because you are so ignorant of the rules. I refuse to believe you are doing that by accident. This is literally manufactured drama. Be honest.”

The relevant part of the video happens between 0:00 and 10:00.

MOONMOON said the situation made him “legitimately sad.” However, he wrapped things up by demanding an apology. “You either apologize to me or never speak to me again. Don’t try to put this on me.”

xQc hasn’t responded yet. However, the situation has been a hot topic on social media, with fans sitting on either side of the fence.

On the one hand, they understand that xQc’s viewership is doing wonders for NoPixel’s GTA RP server. But on the other, they believe nobody is above the rules and think he deserves to be banned once again.